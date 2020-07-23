/
sarasota county
657 Apartments for rent in Sarasota County, FL📍
28 Units Available
The Adley Lakewood Ranch Waterside
2401 Lakewood Ranch Blvd N, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,297
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,106
1471 sqft
***At this time, tours are by appointment only. Please contact us to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.
15 Units Available
Saratoga Place
5010 Central Sarasota Pkwy, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,509
1376 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units include spacious closets, hardwood floors and deluxe kitchens. Residents enjoy easy access to I-75, nearby beaches at Siesta Key and the Oscar Scherer State Park that is just minutes away.
25 Units Available
Volaris Live Oak
2509 Cattlemen Road, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,369
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,989
1308 sqft
Life at First Sight, Live at Volaris Live Oak! An original living experience has arrived with all the essential features and details. This is VOLARIS Live Oak... a dynamic community styled with you in mind.
267 Units Available
Bainbridge Palmore
310 North Cattlemen Road, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,418
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1400 sqft
Bainbridge Palmore unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve.
42 Units Available
50 Paramount
50 Paramount Dr, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1280 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1469 sqft
Just a few minutes from AMC Barrett 24 Commons Theater, these apartment homes feature walk-in closets, fireplaces and private patios. Community amenities include a clubhouse, business center and tennis court.
2 Units Available
Greenway
3890 Greenway Dr, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$959
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from the beaches and Bobby Jones Golf Club. Recently renovated apartments with walk-in closets and updated appliances. Residents enjoy a maintenance-free lifestyle with an on-site playground. On-site laundry provided.
15 Units Available
Rosemary District
ARCOS Apartments
320 Central Ave, Sarasota, FL
Studio
$1,475
689 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1278 sqft
Within an urban community near dining and shops. Close to the beach. Apartments feature 10- to 14-foot ceilings, updated kitchens and bathrooms, and designer finishes. Pool and fitness center on-site.
34 Units Available
Longitude 82
5900 Wilkinson Rd, Sarasota, FL
Studio
$1,106
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,225
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,386
1153 sqft
Close to Highway 93 and the Tuscana development. Community offers complimentary car washes, resort-style swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have an island breakfast bar, a beverage refrigerator and stainless steel kitchen appliances.
9 Units Available
Chestnut Creek Estates
Advenir at Monterrey
1001 Center Rd, Venice, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,080
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units equipped with full kitchens, hardwood floors, air conditioning and screened-in lanais, with full access to all of the community amenities. Located in the heart of Venice, FL, off of 1-75.
14 Units Available
Advenir At Gateway Lakes
1000 Marlin Lakes Cir, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,168
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,717
1295 sqft
Explore on-site amenities, including a pool area with a sundeck and walking trail. Unit features vinyl wood flooring and stackable washer and dryers. Located close to I-75 and Fruitville Park.
19 Units Available
The DeSota
1415 2nd St, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,665
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,335
2071 sqft
Spacious kitchens with quartz countertops, European-style cabinets, and plank flooring in the living and kitchen areas. Conveniently located with easy access to Main Street and the Waterfront.
17 Units Available
Reserve at Palmer Ranch
4110 Winners Cir, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,155
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1125 sqft
Units feature high ceilings, spacious closets, washer/dryer, screened Lanai, fireplace and modern appliances. On-site amenities include pool with sundeck, BBQ pit and dog park. Situated near Legacy Trail and Sarasota Square Mall.
14 Units Available
The Lexington
3510 Cheshire Sq, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,120
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1427 sqft
The Lexington offers one, two, three and four-bedroom floor plans with large living space, gourmet kitchens, washer/dryer (in select units) and private screened patios.
12 Units Available
Huntington Place
3201 Huntington Pl Dr, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,070
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
965 sqft
At Huntington Place Apartments in Sarasota, FL, community is everything. We offer the lifestyle you're seeking in a setting that provides all the comforts you need.
52 Units Available
Rosemary District
The District at Rosemary
710 N. Lemon Ave, Sarasota, FL
Studio
$1,295
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1194 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The District at Rosemary in Sarasota. View photos, descriptions and more!
54 Units Available
TGM University Park
6001 Medici Ct, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,199
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1302 sqft
TGM University Park offers an ideal combination of location and lifestyle.
48 Units Available
Ridgelake Apartments
5671 Mauna Loa Boulevard, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,417
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1595 sqft
* Full sized GE washer and dryers * Heated and salt-water pool MEET US ONLINE! Our office is temporarily closed out of caution for COVID-19. We are available during our standard business hours to assist you virtually or via phone.
37 Units Available
Treviso Grand
100 Treviso Grand Cir, Venice, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We're OPEN by appointment and can't wait to see you! Contact us to schedule your visit today! Ask us how to receive July rent free, plus $750 off August & September when you move in by 7/31/20!* Treviso Grand represents the best in Venice, Florida
15 Units Available
Garden Grove
5719 Granada Dr, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,103
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,311
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,602
1220 sqft
A beautiful place to live in wonderful Sarasota. Our property features One, Two, Three and Four Bedroom Apartment homes which have been newly renovated. You will surround yourself with lush tropical landscaping in a quiet peaceful environment.
1 Unit Available
Plantation
119 Woodbridge DR
119 Woodbridge Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
Private, Quiet Condo located in beautiful Fairway Glen Community at the Plantation Golf and Country Club in Venice, FL Overlooks the 13th Fairway and just a short walk to the swimming pool.
1 Unit Available
2630 Coconut Bay LN
2630 Coconut Bay Ln, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
938 sqft
Centrally Located 2/2 Condo in Sarasota. Tiled living area.
1 Unit Available
2792 Phoenix Palm TER
2792 Phoenix Palm Terrace, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
****PRICE REDUCTION ONLY $1,650.00 A MONTH!!**** This low amount INCLUDES use of ALL amenities within this beautiful complex! Incredibly Spacious, well appointed 2 bedroom plus den 2 bath home located in the Gated Golfing community of Bobcat Trail.
1 Unit Available
615 S Palm
615 Harelara St, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
650 sqft
The charming New Orleans condo, on South Palm Avenue, is in the center of downtown Sarasota's nicest residential area.
1 Unit Available
2015 GERALD AVENUE
2015 Gerald Ave, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1600 sqft
RARE FIND! BRAND NEW stylish and modern home with 3 bedrooms + ENCLOSED OFFICE (can be used as a 4th bedroom), 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage with an automatic garage door opener. Cathedral ceiling in the living room and master bedroom.
