/
/
southgate
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:50 PM
390 Apartments for rent in Southgate, FL📍
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 04:37pm
South Gate
1 Unit Available
2414 Foster Lane
2414 Foster Lane, Southgate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1279 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Gate
1 Unit Available
2619 Sunnyside Street Sarasota
2619 Sunnyside Street, Southgate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1623 sqft
Spacious 3bed/2bath Home for Rent in Southgate!! - Hurry in to view this spacious 3bed/2bath home located in one of Sarasota's most desirable neighborhoods! Just minutes away from Siesta Key Beach, the number 1 beach in the U.S.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
South Gate
1 Unit Available
3101 Bee Ridge Rd Apt 209
3101 Bee Ridge Road, Southgate, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
728 sqft
Stunning furnished two bedroom, one bath apartment off of Bee Ridge road! This well decorated end unit features high end furnishings, plush carpet, neutral paint, modern lighting, and ceiling fans throughout.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
3370 SPRING MILL CIRCLE
3370 Spring Mill Cir, Southgate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1199 sqft
Updated ranch home features barrel tile roof, two bedrooms, two bathrooms, Florida room & one car garage. This home features updated kitchen and bathroom cabinets, appliances, and the tile is laid nicely on a diagonal pattern.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
South Gate
1 Unit Available
3255 S LOCKWOOD RIDGE ROAD
3255 South Lockwood Ridge Road, Southgate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
1576 sqft
Beautiful Single Family home with private pool. The updated kitchen opens to living and dining area perfect for entertaining. Home has a beautiful music room for those inclined to play piano and sing for their guests.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 03:32pm
South Gate
1 Unit Available
2331 Valencia Drive
2331 Valencia Drive, Southgate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1398 sqft
Southgate annual unfurnished rental available for immediate occupancy. This 2 Bedroom, 2 bath Mid-century ranch available featuring a very large fenced backyard and is pet friendly.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
South Gate
1 Unit Available
2748 ORCHID OAKS DRIVE
2748 Orchid Oaks Drive, Southgate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1365 sqft
CENTRALLY LOCATED, EASY ACCESS TO BEACHES AND DOWN TOWN. 2 Bedrooms and two baths with a lanai and washer/dryer in the condo. King sized bed in the master and a work area. Small pets are welcome with a pet fee.
1 of 18
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3602 Beneva Road #404
3602 Beneva Rd, Southgate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1073 sqft
3602 Beneva Road #404 Available 06/01/20 2 Bed 2 Bath Ground Floor End Unit - BENEVA VILLAGE CONDO - Beneva Village is a 52-unit condominium located at 3500 Beneva Road in Sarasota, Florida.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
2411 GROVE STREET
2411 Grove Street, Southgate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1226 sqft
Beautiful Turnkey home with lanai, backyard fireplace & outdoor kitchen Perfectly located just a few blocks from Siesta Drive and The Westfield Mall, bike to downtown Sarasota or the Beach. Located in a quiet neighborhood that offers peace & quiet.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
South Gate
1 Unit Available
2746 ORCHID OAKS DRIVE
2746 Orchid Oaks Drive, Southgate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1376 sqft
Fantastic turnkey furnished condo available to rent in Orchid Oaks. This updated corner unit condo has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, living room/dining room/kitchen combination and a laundry room.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
South Gate
1 Unit Available
2515 SUNNYSIDE STREET
2515 Sunnyside Street, Southgate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1578 sqft
Wonderful opportunity in Hibiscus Park with Southside Elementary School and minutes away to Sarasota Memorial Hospital! This move in ready home features 3BR/2Bath for immediate occupancy. Combination of living and dinning and separate eat-in-kitchen.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
South Gate
1 Unit Available
2751 VALENCIA DRIVE
2751 Valencia Drive, Southgate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
2079 sqft
MID CENTURY VINTAGE POOL HOME. BEDROOMS AND KITCHEN OPEN UP TO THE POOL. KITCHEN IS SET UP AS A COOKING DREAM CONTAINING A COMMERCIAL GAS STOVE. NO CARPET, TERRAZZO FLOORING. GREAT LOCATION, EASY ACCESS TO SIESTA KEY AND DOWNTOWN SARASOTA.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
South Gate
1 Unit Available
2003 TETLOW PLACE
2003 Tetlow Place, Southgate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1224 sqft
Fabulous, cool mid-century modern updated home in South Gate! Feels like home coming furnished with two bedrooms, one bath, Bright and sunny Florida room which can be used as an office, laundry room, carport, patio and large, private fenced backyard.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
South Gate
1 Unit Available
2745 ORCHID OAKS DRIVE
2745 Orchid Oaks Drive, Southgate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1376 sqft
AVAILABLE WINTER 2020/2021. Very clean and spacious Sarasota TURNKEY FURNISHED SEASONAL condo rental. Unit has 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a large kitchen with pass-through window. King bed in master bedroom, queen bed in bedroom 2.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
2907 HYDE PARK STREET
2907 Hyde Park Street, Southgate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
MOVE IN and Relax in this charming Home- two bedrooms + a den, two bath, FURNISHED. Centrally located minutes from DOWNTOWN SARASOTA and world renowned SIESTA KEY BEACH, ST ARMAND'S CIRCLE, LIDO BEACH shopping, dining and theaters.
Results within 1 mile of Southgate
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2327 Beneva Terrace
2327 Beneva Terrace, Sarasota Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
Terraces of Forest Lakes - Convenient mid-town location, 10 minutes from downtown Sarasota, located off of Beneva Rd. between Weber and Bahia Vista. Ground floor, two bedrooms, two baths, tile throughout.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1959 Toucan Way Unit 207
1959 Toucan Way, Sarasota Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1050 sqft
Available August 1, 2020. Nice clean 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom Condo with washer and dryer. Being located on the 2nd floor of this two story building will be nice and quiet.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4622 MacEachen Blvd
4622 Maceachen Boulevard, South Gate Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1433 sqft
Ideal 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House in Great Neighborhood - The search for your perfect rental home ends here! This charming 3 bedroom and 2 full bathroom home is located in a picturesque neighborhood in a great area of Sarasota.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3700 S Osprey Ave., #305
3700 South Osprey Avenue, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
991 sqft
3700 S Osprey Ave., #305 Available 06/15/20 Annual unfurnished 2/1 top floor condo near northern entrance to Siesta Key! - Annual, unfurnished 2/1 condo on top floor very close to northern access to Siesta Key.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1359 Glendale Circle W
1359 Glendale Circle West, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
992 sqft
Bright Condo locate near Siesta Key - Your vacation rental is ready for you. This two bedroom Villa is located in the desirable and active 55 plus community of Forest Pines. Updated throughout with granite counters in kitchen and baths...
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Alta Vista
1 Unit Available
2278 Tamisola St
2278 Tami Sola Street, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2222 sqft
If you're looking to live the good life in downtown Sarasota then this two-story contemporary home is a must see! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features stunning elements of luxury and high design throughout.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Arlington Park
1 Unit Available
2054 Arlington St Apt 100
2054 Arlington Street, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
600 sqft
1 bed 1 bath downstairs corner unit with parking and washer/dryer in unit AVAILABLE 1ST WEEK IN AUGUST. I also have 2 more 1 bedrooms in the complex available sooner if need be.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Arlington Park
1 Unit Available
2204 BAHIA VISTA STREET
2204 Bahia Vista Street, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
982 sqft
GROUND FLOOR AND NO CARPET. 2 bedroom and 2 baths with a washer and dryer close to downtown Sarasota. Water is included in the rent and the community has a pool and car washing area.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
4459 Beneva RD
4459 Beneva Road, South Gate Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1189 sqft
MOVE IN READY. Professionally managed home by Havenbrook Homes. There is a $45 application fee per adult applicant. Application includes background check and rental history check. Must make 3x the rental amount.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Southgate rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,120.
Some of the colleges located in the Southgate area include Ringling College of Art and Design, University of South Florida-Main Campus, Altierus Career College-Tampa, University of South Florida-St Petersburg, and University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Southgate from include Tampa, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Brandon, and Bradenton.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLCape Coral, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLPort Charlotte, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLTemple Terrace, FLValrico, FLBardmoor, FLPalmetto, FLBloomingdale, FLPunta Gorda, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLRidge Wood Heights, FL