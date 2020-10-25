All apartments in Sarasota
Last updated October 25 2020 at 9:45 AM
Sage on Palmer Ranch

12501 Honore Avenue · (813) 437-1591
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12501 Honore Avenue, Sarasota, FL 34238

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$1,320

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 639 sqft

Unit 308 · Avail. Nov 8

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 828 sqft

Unit 212 · Avail. now

$1,445

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 845 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 214 · Avail. now

$1,640

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Unit 109 · Avail. Oct 28

$1,690

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1202 sqft

Unit 204 · Avail. now

$1,690

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1202 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sage on Palmer Ranch.

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car charging
clubhouse
coffee bar
internet cafe
dog park
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Sage on Palmer Ranch is a beautiful new luxury apartment community in the heart of Palmer Ranch, Sarasota, offering a range between one to three bedroom apartment homes. Located off HWY 75, only minutes to Venice Beach, and the award winning, Siesta Key Beach. Backing up to the legendary Legacy Trail you can ride your bike, or walk through Florida nature for over 20 miles. Offering a wide variety of amenities, which includes a large pool with a relaxing pool shelf to lay out and catch the sun rays while surrounded by a large pool deck with gas grills, outdoor kitchen, and a bubbly hot tub, Sage on Palmer Ranch provides the ideal oasis for relaxation and rejuvination. Sage also has a large 24 Hr. Fitness Center, Cyber Cafe, Pickle Ball Courts, Billiards in the clubhouse and much more. Come and experience this resort style of living.

Property Details

Lease Length: 7-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 Per Applicant
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet trash: $25/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Gated Surface Lot, Detached Garage: $100-$150/month. Parking garage $100-$150/month.
Storage Details: Storage Unit: $25/month
Frequently Asked Questions
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sage on Palmer Ranch have any available units?
Does Sage on Palmer Ranch have any available units?
How much is rent in Sarasota, FL?
How much is rent in Sarasota, FL?
What amenities does Sage on Palmer Ranch have?
What amenities does Sage on Palmer Ranch have?
Is Sage on Palmer Ranch currently offering any rent specials?
Is Sage on Palmer Ranch currently offering any rent specials?
Is Sage on Palmer Ranch pet-friendly?
Is Sage on Palmer Ranch pet-friendly?
Does Sage on Palmer Ranch offer parking?
Does Sage on Palmer Ranch offer parking?
Does Sage on Palmer Ranch have units with washers and dryers?
Does Sage on Palmer Ranch have units with washers and dryers?
Does Sage on Palmer Ranch have a pool?
Does Sage on Palmer Ranch have a pool?
Does Sage on Palmer Ranch have accessible units?
Does Sage on Palmer Ranch have accessible units?
Does Sage on Palmer Ranch have units with dishwashers?
Does Sage on Palmer Ranch have units with dishwashers?
