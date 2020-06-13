365 Apartments for rent in Fruitville, FL

Living in Fruitville

Living in central Florida a lot like living anywhere else in the U.S., except there's more sunshine, the air is generally cleaner, and winter is a rumor that visitors bring with them but no one ever has proof of. Since it's further inland than other destinations, the scenery in Fruitville is distinct from its neighbors. The landscape can easily go from sand and sea to swamp to lush green. Fruitville is the last kind; citrus groves adorn the countryside and provide multiple benefits to residents who can save a ton on fruits and vegetables that grow naturally on their property.

Land of Tradition

Fruitville was founded by farmers in the 1920s. To this day, the local farmers market is still a weekly draw for locals and visitors as well. In a region where orange and grapefruit trees grow the way elms and maples do elsewhere, local fruit is more than abundant. Many would argue that there is no better environment in the world for growing the largest and tastiest citrus around. In addition, Fruitville also benefits from its proximity to larger metropolitan areas. Sarasota and Tampa provide an endless source of entertainment venues and attractions for new arrivals. Even better, the best time of year to visit these cities is outside of the tourist season. Once the temperature mellows and crowds disperse, appreciation levels go on the rise.

Getting Around

This is a commuter state. Compared to similar regions, it is more spread out and requires the ability to travel from one town to another. A car is not necessarily mandatory, but it will greatly increase your quality of living to have one at your disposal. With all the beaches, keys, lakes, resorts, and attractions nearby, you'll want to spend more time outside than in. The real draw to the western coast of Florida is its location. The gulf of Mexico has all the tropical amenities the rest of the state enjoys while being sheltered from the brutal storms that arrive around September and benefiting from cool breezes as they pass across the gulf waters before heading inland to warm beaches.