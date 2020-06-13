365 Apartments for rent in Fruitville, FL📍
Fruitville isn't the big city, with a ton of paperwork, waiting lists, and callbacks. You'll more likely be dealing directly with your future landlord or rental office. The usual requirements of proof of income, a credit check, and a couple references should be fine. The best time to look is between seasons when summer visitors are returning home and winter residents haven't arrived.
Neighborhoods in Fruitville are fairly easily distinguished. The north, central, and southern neighborhoods are laid out in a grid pattern that's very easy to navigate. The commercial center for the city is gathered on the eastern border of both central and southern Fruitville. Wherever your apartment search takes you, there are plenty of choices from apartment complexes to a lovely home for rent in all these areas.
North: North of Fruitville Road and dotted with numerous small lakes, the northern part of Fruitville consists almost entirely of modern homes stretching up in long rows of well-established neighborhoods and dense foliage. You'll find plenty of home rentals, one-bedroom apartments, and more baseball diamonds than you can shake a stick (er, bat?) at. You'll also find restaurants such as DaRuMa Japanese Steakhouse and Cocobella here.
Central: To the east, you'll find shopping, movie theaters, restaurants, and Harley-Davidsons. In the west, there is mainly large, undeveloped forest land. The middle is made up of several pockets of Spanish-inspired cul-de-sacs, tree-lined lanes and apartment complexes.
South: The great part about southern Fruitville is that there are so many small lakes dotted throughout the neighborhood. It becomes incredibly easy to establish your own private retreat from the summer sun here. This is the least-developed neighborhood in this city, so if privacy is your thing, starting here first might shorten your search. You definitely can't go wrong anywhere, but southern Fruitville has a very laid back atmosphere, even for Florida.
Living in central Florida a lot like living anywhere else in the U.S., except there's more sunshine, the air is generally cleaner, and winter is a rumor that visitors bring with them but no one ever has proof of. Since it's further inland than other destinations, the scenery in Fruitville is distinct from its neighbors. The landscape can easily go from sand and sea to swamp to lush green. Fruitville is the last kind; citrus groves adorn the countryside and provide multiple benefits to residents who can save a ton on fruits and vegetables that grow naturally on their property.
Land of Tradition
Fruitville was founded by farmers in the 1920s. To this day, the local farmers market is still a weekly draw for locals and visitors as well. In a region where orange and grapefruit trees grow the way elms and maples do elsewhere, local fruit is more than abundant. Many would argue that there is no better environment in the world for growing the largest and tastiest citrus around. In addition, Fruitville also benefits from its proximity to larger metropolitan areas. Sarasota and Tampa provide an endless source of entertainment venues and attractions for new arrivals. Even better, the best time of year to visit these cities is outside of the tourist season. Once the temperature mellows and crowds disperse, appreciation levels go on the rise.
Getting Around
This is a commuter state. Compared to similar regions, it is more spread out and requires the ability to travel from one town to another. A car is not necessarily mandatory, but it will greatly increase your quality of living to have one at your disposal. With all the beaches, keys, lakes, resorts, and attractions nearby, you'll want to spend more time outside than in. The real draw to the western coast of Florida is its location. The gulf of Mexico has all the tropical amenities the rest of the state enjoys while being sheltered from the brutal storms that arrive around September and benefiting from cool breezes as they pass across the gulf waters before heading inland to warm beaches.