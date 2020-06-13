365 Apartments for rent in Fruitville, FL

Apartment List
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5810 Covington Way
5810 Covington Way, Fruitville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1470 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Featuring sparkling pool! Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,470 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
1132 Bacon Avenue
1132 Jakl Avenue, Fruitville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
1699 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
6002 MADRANO DRIVE
6002 Madrano Drive, Fruitville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1652 sqft
This newly renovated 3 bedroom 2.5 bath town home is available unfurnished for long term (12 month) rental.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1507 NAPOLI DRIVE E
1507 Napoli Drive, Fruitville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1652 sqft
This Spanish/Mediterranean style townhome is 3 Bedrooms two and a half baths. It is located in San Palermo, a beautifully landscaped, maintenance free community with a clubhouse and a heated pool.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
5909 SILVER SAGE WAY
5909 Silver Sage Way, Fruitville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2289 sqft
Don't miss out on this beautiful brand new single-family home located in the Gated Community of Garden Village! With 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms and almost 2,300 sq. ft.
Results within 1 mile of Fruitville
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:03pm
4 Units Available
Greenway
3890 Greenway Dr, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,143
827 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1050 sqft
Minutes from the beaches and Bobby Jones Golf Club. Recently renovated apartments with walk-in closets and updated appliances. Residents enjoy a maintenance-free lifestyle with an on-site playground. On-site laundry provided.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
$
82 Units Available
Ridgelake Apartments
5671 Mauna Loa Boulevard, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,367
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1595 sqft
* Full sized GE washer and dryers * Heated and salt-water pool MEET US ONLINE! Our office is temporarily closed out of caution for COVID-19. We are available during our standard business hours to assist you virtually or via phone.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
27 Units Available
The Adley Lakewood Ranch Waterside
2401 Lakewood Ranch Blvd N, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,362
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,694
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,156
1471 sqft
***At this time, tours are by appointment only. Please contact us to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1359 Glendale Circle W
1359 Glendale Circle West, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
992 sqft
Bright Condo locate near Siesta Key - Your vacation rental is ready for you. This two bedroom Villa is located in the desirable and active 55 plus community of Forest Pines. Updated throughout with granite counters in kitchen and baths...

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
2333 Appaloosa Circle
2333 Appaloosa Circle, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1643 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
3812 Buckeye Circle
3812 Buckeye Circle, Sarasota, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,745
1375 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2327 Beneva Terrace
2327 Beneva Terrace, Sarasota Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
Terraces of Forest Lakes - Convenient mid-town location, 10 minutes from downtown Sarasota, located off of Beneva Rd. between Weber and Bahia Vista. Ground floor, two bedrooms, two baths, tile throughout.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3012 Lalani Boulevard
3012 Lalani Boulevard, Sarasota Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1404 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Featuring sparkling pool! Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,404 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
The Meadows
1 Unit Available
5254 Wedgewood Lane Unit #56
5254 Wedgewood Lane, The Meadows, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1127 sqft
Seasonal/short term 2/2 condo in The Meadows - SEASONAL IN THE MEADOWS!! Comfortably furnished two bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2nd floor condo, has an unobstructed view of the golf course and ponds.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1959 Toucan Way Unit 207
1959 Toucan Way, Sarasota Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1050 sqft
Available August 1, 2020. Nice clean 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom Condo with washer and dryer. Being located on the 2nd floor of this two story building will be nice and quiet.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1720 Oak Lakes Drive
1720 Oak Lakes Drive, Sarasota Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2118 sqft
1720 Oak Lakes Drive Available 06/13/20 The Lakes Estates - This Lake Estates home is completely furnished and ready for you to bring your bags! This established community is a MUST SEE! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home comes complete with a pool and spa,

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Lake Sarasota
1 Unit Available
6408 BIKINI ROAD
6408 Bikini Road, Lake Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1370 sqft
Stunningly, remodeled 3/2 POOL home with a LAKE VIEW, 2-CAR GARAGE, no deed restrictions, and a wood-burning STONE FIREPLACE!!! With wood cabinetry and granite counters throughout, this beautiful home has been renovated from top to bottom! Is

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
The Meadows
1 Unit Available
4581 MORNINGSIDE
4581 Morningside, The Meadows, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
680 sqft
RENTAL OFF SEASON - SHORT TERM - from JUNE 10 TO OCTOBER 31, 2020 - The Meadows Golf & Country Club - Fully furnished 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condo plus enclosed lanai - Ground Floor - just steps from swimming pool.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
The Meadows
1 Unit Available
2779 RINGWOOD MEADOW
2779 Ringwood Mdw, The Meadows, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2000 sqft
Waiting for you is this 2 story furnished 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath condo. Nestled in the Meadows this condo overlooks the golf course and green space both in the front and back and offers a spacious layout with vaulted ceilings.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
6428 BOXGROVE DRIVE
6428 Boxgrove Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1674 sqft
Solana Floorplan built in 2017. This roomy townhome feels more like a single-family home with an open concept eat-in kitchen, large family room, and casual dining area connected to a covered lanai that can be used for relaxing and dining al fresco.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
The Meadows
1 Unit Available
5082 MARSH FIELD RD
5082 Marsh Field Road, The Meadows, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1453 sqft
Pet-friendly! Newly refreshed, large 3-bedroom, 2-bath unit with a beautiful golf-course and lake views. 2nd floor unit.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
The Meadows
1 Unit Available
5120 MARSH FIELD ROAD
5120 Marsh Field Road, The Meadows, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1408 sqft
AVAILABLE 06/01/2020 Annual 1st Floor Furnished* condo in Heronmere section of The Meadows.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
The Meadows
1 Unit Available
5413 MYRTLE WOOD DRIVE
5413 Myrtle Wood, The Meadows, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1596 sqft
Three bedroom, 2 bath TURNKEY FURNISHED SEASONAL Sarasota rental condo in The Meadows. Comfortably furnished townhouse. Master bedroom on ground floor, two bedrooms upstairs. Internet, TV, electric, water provided. Two patios.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2842 INDIANWOOD DRIVE
2842 Indianwood Drive, Sarasota Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1530 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath home near Doctors Hospital. Bright open kitchen, large living room, tiled throughout, 2 car garage, fully fenced yard, washer/dryer. Close to I75, beaches, downtown, shopping and public transportation. Pet friendly.
City GuideFruitville
Fruitville, as most would probably guess, was founded by farmers in the 1920s, establishing a tasty tradition that continues to this day.
Located in Sarasota County on the west coast of Florida, Fruitville is in one of the United States' most coveted areas. Not far from here is the location author Stephen King chose for his summer home and the basis for his novel Duma Key. A lot of people aren't aware that western Florida has another set of keys, far removed from the touristy chain visited by millions every year. Those who do know aren't rushing to get the word out. With nearly perfect weather, fewer storms than the eastern shore and less crowded to boot, residents of Fruitville are content to enjoy awe-inspiring sunsets over the gulf, beneath palm trees in their own undiscovered paradise.
Moving to Fruitville

Fruitville isn't the big city, with a ton of paperwork, waiting lists, and callbacks. You'll more likely be dealing directly with your future landlord or rental office. The usual requirements of proof of income, a credit check, and a couple references should be fine. The best time to look is between seasons when summer visitors are returning home and winter residents haven't arrived.

Neighborhoods

Neighborhoods in Fruitville are fairly easily distinguished. The north, central, and southern neighborhoods are laid out in a grid pattern that's very easy to navigate. The commercial center for the city is gathered on the eastern border of both central and southern Fruitville. Wherever your apartment search takes you, there are plenty of choices from apartment complexes to a lovely home for rent in all these areas.

North: North of Fruitville Road and dotted with numerous small lakes, the northern part of Fruitville consists almost entirely of modern homes stretching up in long rows of well-established neighborhoods and dense foliage. You'll find plenty of home rentals, one-bedroom apartments, and more baseball diamonds than you can shake a stick (er, bat?) at. You'll also find restaurants such as DaRuMa Japanese Steakhouse and Cocobella here.

Central: To the east, you'll find shopping, movie theaters, restaurants, and Harley-Davidsons. In the west, there is mainly large, undeveloped forest land. The middle is made up of several pockets of Spanish-inspired cul-de-sacs, tree-lined lanes and apartment complexes.

South: The great part about southern Fruitville is that there are so many small lakes dotted throughout the neighborhood. It becomes incredibly easy to establish your own private retreat from the summer sun here. This is the least-developed neighborhood in this city, so if privacy is your thing, starting here first might shorten your search. You definitely can't go wrong anywhere, but southern Fruitville has a very laid back atmosphere, even for Florida.

Living in Fruitville

Living in central Florida a lot like living anywhere else in the U.S., except there's more sunshine, the air is generally cleaner, and winter is a rumor that visitors bring with them but no one ever has proof of. Since it's further inland than other destinations, the scenery in Fruitville is distinct from its neighbors. The landscape can easily go from sand and sea to swamp to lush green. Fruitville is the last kind; citrus groves adorn the countryside and provide multiple benefits to residents who can save a ton on fruits and vegetables that grow naturally on their property.

Land of Tradition

Fruitville was founded by farmers in the 1920s. To this day, the local farmers market is still a weekly draw for locals and visitors as well. In a region where orange and grapefruit trees grow the way elms and maples do elsewhere, local fruit is more than abundant. Many would argue that there is no better environment in the world for growing the largest and tastiest citrus around. In addition, Fruitville also benefits from its proximity to larger metropolitan areas. Sarasota and Tampa provide an endless source of entertainment venues and attractions for new arrivals. Even better, the best time of year to visit these cities is outside of the tourist season. Once the temperature mellows and crowds disperse, appreciation levels go on the rise.

Getting Around

This is a commuter state. Compared to similar regions, it is more spread out and requires the ability to travel from one town to another. A car is not necessarily mandatory, but it will greatly increase your quality of living to have one at your disposal. With all the beaches, keys, lakes, resorts, and attractions nearby, you'll want to spend more time outside than in. The real draw to the western coast of Florida is its location. The gulf of Mexico has all the tropical amenities the rest of the state enjoys while being sheltered from the brutal storms that arrive around September and benefiting from cool breezes as they pass across the gulf waters before heading inland to warm beaches.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Fruitville?
The average rent price for Fruitville rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,070.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Fruitville?
Some of the colleges located in the Fruitville area include Florida Southern College, Ringling College of Art and Design, Suncoast Technical College, University of South Florida-Main Campus, and Altierus Career College-Tampa. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Fruitville?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Fruitville from include Tampa, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Brandon, and Bradenton.

