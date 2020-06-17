805 S Riverside Drive

Amenities

***Spectacular intracoastal water views***Florida living at its finest! Walk to the Beach! Newly renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bath corner/end unit with gorgeous unobstructed panoramic views of the intracoastal from every room (except front guest bedroom). Enjoy the Boat Parade, watch Dolphins, Manatees, and other exotic Florida wildlife from the comfort of your oversized patio - with direct access from both the living room and master bedroom. The unit features updated kitchen with Quartz Counter Tops; Glass backsplash; New stainless steel appliances; Tile flooring throughout; Impact resistant windows & sliding doors; Newly installed blackout shades and much more. New stainless steel Washer and Dryer in the Unit...avoid the common laundry room. Only Service & Emotional Support animals are allowed