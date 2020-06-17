All apartments in Pompano Beach
Find more places like 805 S Riverside Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pompano Beach, FL
/
805 S Riverside Drive
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:06 PM

805 S Riverside Drive

805 South Riverside Drive · (954) 245-9388
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pompano Beach
See all
Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

805 South Riverside Drive, Pompano Beach, FL 33062
Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2-C · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1090 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
***Spectacular intracoastal water views***Florida living at its finest! Walk to the Beach! Newly renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bath corner/end unit with gorgeous unobstructed panoramic views of the intracoastal from every room (except front guest bedroom). Enjoy the Boat Parade, watch Dolphins, Manatees, and other exotic Florida wildlife from the comfort of your oversized patio - with direct access from both the living room and master bedroom. The unit features updated kitchen with Quartz Counter Tops; Glass backsplash; New stainless steel appliances; Tile flooring throughout; Impact resistant windows & sliding doors; Newly installed blackout shades and much more. New stainless steel Washer and Dryer in the Unit...avoid the common laundry room. Only Service & Emotional Support animals are allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 805 S Riverside Drive have any available units?
805 S Riverside Drive has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pompano Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pompano Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 805 S Riverside Drive have?
Some of 805 S Riverside Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 805 S Riverside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
805 S Riverside Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 S Riverside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 805 S Riverside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pompano Beach.
Does 805 S Riverside Drive offer parking?
No, 805 S Riverside Drive does not offer parking.
Does 805 S Riverside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 805 S Riverside Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 S Riverside Drive have a pool?
No, 805 S Riverside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 805 S Riverside Drive have accessible units?
No, 805 S Riverside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 805 S Riverside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 805 S Riverside Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 805 S Riverside Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

St. Andrews at Palm Aire
1000 SW 46th Ave
Pompano Beach, FL 33069
Island Club
3505 West Atlantic Boulevard
Pompano Beach, FL 33069
Luzano
100 NW 33rd St
Pompano Beach, FL 33064
Avana Bayview
1631 S Federal Hwy
Pompano Beach, FL 33062
Bell Lighthouse Point
4611 N Federal Hwy
Pompano Beach, FL 33064
Linden Pointe
4411 N Federal Hwy
Pompano Beach, FL 33064
Broadstone Oceanside
1333 South Ocean Boulevard
Pompano Beach, FL 33062
Atlantico at Palm Aire
3360 NW 1st Ct
Pompano Beach, FL 33069

Similar Pages

Pompano Beach 1 BedroomsPompano Beach 2 Bedrooms
Pompano Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsPompano Beach Pet Friendly Places
Pompano Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FL
Boynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FL
Coconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandsPalm AireKendall Green
BeachCollier CitySnug Harbor
Loch LomondCypress Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity