4351 lago dr , deerfie

BRAND NEW TOWNHOME! BE THE FIRST TO ENJOY TO LIVE IN THIS AMAZING 3 BED & 2 ½ BATHS AT VELEIROS AT CRYSTAL LAKE DEERFIELD BEACH. AN AWESOME OPEN FLOOR PLAN, KITCHEN FEATURES WOOD FINISH CABINETRY, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, AND QUARTZ COUNTERTOPS. 18 “TILE THROUGHOUT THE FIRST LEVEL. STAIRS AND SECOND FLOOR WITH CARPET. AMPLE MASTER SUITE WITH CANAL VIEW, W/EXPANSIVE WALK-IN CLOSET, DUAL SINKS, WALK-IN SHOWER W/SEP WATER CLOSET. AMPLE 2ND AND 3RD BEDROOM WITH LOT OF CLOSET SPACE. The SECOND BATHROOM COMES WITH DUAL SINKS, TUB/SHOWER. LAUNDRY IS ON THE SECOND FLOOR WITH A LARGE CAPACITY WASHER AND DRYER. HOME BUILT WITH SMART PRODUCTS SUCH A RING DOORBELL AND WI-FI SMART LOCK CONTROLLED BY ALEXA. CLOSE TO RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING MALLS, BROWARD NORTH HOSPITAL. INCLUDES FITNESS CENTER, BEACH ENTRY POOL, BEAUTIFUL CLUBHOUSE EXPECTED FALL 2020.