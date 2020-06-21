4280 Oaks Ter

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool bbq/grill tennis court

Full Furniture and Renovated 3BR,2BA Contemporary style corner unit, in choice area of PALM AIRE.Open kitchen with first class white cabinets and Quartz counter Top, stainless steel appliances large Refrigerator W/2 Door and Freezer Cabinet. A Class laminate flooring throughout including bedrooms, remodeled bathrooms, new full size washer & dryer. Blg.142 is within walking distance to the Community heated pool,Cabana,with grill.The master Club with tennis courts, Golf Court children's playground, volley ball and community center. Just minutes to the beach and a short ride to the Fort Laud. airport, Casino,Shopping,Restaurants ,ETC. The Unit is available for sale. Mls A10751404