All apartments in Pompano Beach
Find more places like 4280 Oaks Ter.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pompano Beach, FL
/
4280 Oaks Ter
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:36 AM

4280 Oaks Ter

4280 Oaks Terrace · (954) 880-2550
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pompano Beach
See all
Palm Aire
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4280 Oaks Terrace, Pompano Beach, FL 33069
Palm Aire

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Full Furniture and Renovated 3BR,2BA Contemporary style corner unit, in choice area of PALM AIRE.Open kitchen with first class white cabinets and Quartz counter Top, stainless steel appliances large Refrigerator W/2 Door and Freezer Cabinet. A Class laminate flooring throughout including bedrooms, remodeled bathrooms, new full size washer & dryer. Blg.142 is within walking distance to the Community heated pool,Cabana,with grill.The master Club with tennis courts, Golf Court children's playground, volley ball and community center. Just minutes to the beach and a short ride to the Fort Laud. airport, Casino,Shopping,Restaurants ,ETC. The Unit is available for sale. Mls A10751404

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4280 Oaks Ter have any available units?
4280 Oaks Ter has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pompano Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pompano Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 4280 Oaks Ter have?
Some of 4280 Oaks Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4280 Oaks Ter currently offering any rent specials?
4280 Oaks Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4280 Oaks Ter pet-friendly?
No, 4280 Oaks Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pompano Beach.
Does 4280 Oaks Ter offer parking?
No, 4280 Oaks Ter does not offer parking.
Does 4280 Oaks Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4280 Oaks Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4280 Oaks Ter have a pool?
Yes, 4280 Oaks Ter has a pool.
Does 4280 Oaks Ter have accessible units?
No, 4280 Oaks Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 4280 Oaks Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4280 Oaks Ter has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4280 Oaks Ter?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Island Club
3505 West Atlantic Boulevard
Pompano Beach, FL 33069
Pompano Palms Apartments
401 NW 34th St
Pompano Beach, FL 33313
Avana Bayview
1631 S Federal Hwy
Pompano Beach, FL 33062
Bell Lighthouse Point
4611 N Federal Hwy
Pompano Beach, FL 33064
Linden Pointe
4411 N Federal Hwy
Pompano Beach, FL 33064
Broadstone Oceanside
1333 South Ocean Boulevard
Pompano Beach, FL 33062
Atlantico at Palm Aire
3360 NW 1st Ct
Pompano Beach, FL 33069
Envy Pompano Beach
475 SE 1st Street
Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Similar Pages

Pompano Beach 1 BedroomsPompano Beach 2 Bedrooms
Pompano Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsPompano Beach Pet Friendly Places
Pompano Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FL
Boynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FL
Coconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandsPalm AireKendall Green
BeachCollier CitySnug Harbor
Loch LomondCypress Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity