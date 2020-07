Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly new construction garage gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill garage new construction volleyball court

Beautiful and modern waterfront townhome on Atlantic Blvd east of Dixie with easy access to I-95. Walk or bike ride to Pompano Beach, a mere 2 miles away. New construction 2016. This community sits on a canal with ocean access. The fantastic club house features state of the art fitness center among other amenities. Volleyball court adjacent to the pool area. Enjoy amazing Marina views from the relaxing pool area featuring covered gazebos and comfortable loungers. Pet friendly community with dog park. This three floor townhome boasts top of the line appliances. impact windows. Main living area/ kitchen on second floor with half a bath. Garage converted to a fourth bedroom which can be used as bedroom or office space. Available August 1st. Can be leased partially furnished.