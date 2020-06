Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher new construction playground tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse playground bbq/grill new construction tennis court

This dream home is waiting for you! One of the New building in Palm aire next to the Playground park, tennis court and many more amenities...Mediterranean Styles Unit with a beautiful and refreshing view of the golf course. Three bedrooms and two bathrooms with an extra family room and balcony

Easy to show!