3100 N Course Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool extra storage microwave

Pretty and Spacious 2/2 in Beautiful Palm Aire. Freshly painted with Neutral Tile floors throughout. Kitchen counters and cabinets are newly resurfaced. Unit has Great closet space and 2 Master bedrooms. Enjoy your balcony with a spectacular lake view, great for entertaining or relaxing. Gorgeous community pool next to building. Internet, water and basic cable are included. Washers and dryers on each floor as well as additional storage. Close proximity to major highways, approximate 10 minutes to the beach, lots of nearby restaurants, shopping and casino. Come live the country club lifestyle for a fraction of the cost.