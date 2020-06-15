All apartments in Pompano Beach
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:40 AM

3100 N Course Ln

3100 North Course Lane · (954) 914-8816
Location

3100 North Course Lane, Pompano Beach, FL 33069
Palm Aire

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 208 · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
Pretty and Spacious 2/2 in Beautiful Palm Aire. Freshly painted with Neutral Tile floors throughout. Kitchen counters and cabinets are newly resurfaced. Unit has Great closet space and 2 Master bedrooms. Enjoy your balcony with a spectacular lake view, great for entertaining or relaxing. Gorgeous community pool next to building. Internet, water and basic cable are included. Washers and dryers on each floor as well as additional storage. Close proximity to major highways, approximate 10 minutes to the beach, lots of nearby restaurants, shopping and casino. Come live the country club lifestyle for a fraction of the cost.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3100 N Course Ln have any available units?
3100 N Course Ln has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pompano Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pompano Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3100 N Course Ln have?
Some of 3100 N Course Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3100 N Course Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3100 N Course Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3100 N Course Ln pet-friendly?
No, 3100 N Course Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pompano Beach.
Does 3100 N Course Ln offer parking?
No, 3100 N Course Ln does not offer parking.
Does 3100 N Course Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3100 N Course Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3100 N Course Ln have a pool?
Yes, 3100 N Course Ln has a pool.
Does 3100 N Course Ln have accessible units?
No, 3100 N Course Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3100 N Course Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3100 N Course Ln has units with dishwashers.
