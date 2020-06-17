3051 N Course Dr

Amenities

NEW AC before move in! 3bed 2bath Corner Unit with extra windows & NATURAL LIGHT!! Newly remodeled, freshly painted Condo with Waterview on Golf Course. Unit features new real WOOD floor throughout. New Closet organizers & doors, New Light fixtures, bathroom vanities & drywall. No ugly walls with thousands layers of paints from the past decades. Slider glassdoors to screen-in balcony. NO PETS. WATER, HIGH SPEED INTERNET-XFINITY/CABLE/HBO INCLUDED IN MAINTENANCE per association. STORAGE ROOM negotiable, on site Self service CARWASH, NEAR HEATED POOL/CABANA/SAUNA/BBQ. LAUNDRY BEHIND ELEVATOR EACH FLOOR. NEAR ISLES CASINO, MILES TO BEACH, 20 MINUTES TO AIRPORT. Publix, restaurants, shopping, parks, playgrounds are ALL NEARBY. Motorcycle OK. No commercial vehicle overnight. 2 deeded Parkings.