2346 SE 11th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking hot tub

Sitting on a Canal With No Fixed Bridges - Is This Absolutely Stunning Open Concept & Renovated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom CBS Home Located in a Coveted Community in Pompano Beach. Step Inside This Home & Onto Diagonal Tile Floors With A Beautiful Updated Kitchen Boasting Granite Countertops, a Wonderful Gas Stove, SS Appliances, Maple Wood Cabinetry. The Spacious Master Bedroom Offers a Beautiful Master Bathroom That Includes A Jacuzzi Tub With An LG Stand Up Shower & A Beautiful Vanity. The Bedrooms Are Very Spacious With NO CARPET. The Screened In Lanai Is Perfect For Entertaining Guests & Family; The Decking & Spa Overlook a 65 FT Dock! The Canal Offers NO FIXED BRIDGES AND COMPLETE OCEAN ACCESS! This is a TRUE GEM!!