Last updated May 23 2020 at 12:23 AM

2346 SE 11th Street

2346 Southeast 11th Street · (561) 401-5758
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2346 Southeast 11th Street, Pompano Beach, FL 33062
Santa Barbara Shores

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1671 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Sitting on a Canal With No Fixed Bridges - Is This Absolutely Stunning Open Concept & Renovated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom CBS Home Located in a Coveted Community in Pompano Beach. Step Inside This Home & Onto Diagonal Tile Floors With A Beautiful Updated Kitchen Boasting Granite Countertops, a Wonderful Gas Stove, SS Appliances, Maple Wood Cabinetry. The Spacious Master Bedroom Offers a Beautiful Master Bathroom That Includes A Jacuzzi Tub With An LG Stand Up Shower & A Beautiful Vanity. The Bedrooms Are Very Spacious With NO CARPET. The Screened In Lanai Is Perfect For Entertaining Guests & Family; The Decking & Spa Overlook a 65 FT Dock! The Canal Offers NO FIXED BRIDGES AND COMPLETE OCEAN ACCESS! This is a TRUE GEM!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2346 SE 11th Street have any available units?
2346 SE 11th Street has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pompano Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pompano Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2346 SE 11th Street have?
Some of 2346 SE 11th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2346 SE 11th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2346 SE 11th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2346 SE 11th Street pet-friendly?
No, 2346 SE 11th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pompano Beach.
Does 2346 SE 11th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2346 SE 11th Street does offer parking.
Does 2346 SE 11th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2346 SE 11th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2346 SE 11th Street have a pool?
No, 2346 SE 11th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2346 SE 11th Street have accessible units?
No, 2346 SE 11th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2346 SE 11th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2346 SE 11th Street has units with dishwashers.
