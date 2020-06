Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning cable included dishwasher furnished range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool garage

what a view... wide ocean, pier, lighthouse, view plus city lights at night.. come and enjoy your next winter season in this updated 2/2 furnished unit, beautiful updated kitchen, newer a/c, shows very well. 24hr front desk service. assigned garage parking. gym. pool. Basic cable included.

walk to the new oceanfront restaurants, shops, bank, pharmacy...

Available 3 months or more starting january 15