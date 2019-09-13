1241 SW 46 AVE #1001

Amenities

Remodeled 2/2 Condo Unit on a gated Community of Royal Poinciana - Stunning and remodeled 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms condo unit on the family oriented and gated community of Royal Poinciana Condominium. Unit located on ground floor and features an upgraded open kitchen, split layout, newer appliances, laminate and tile floorings, recently painted, upgraded bathrooms, modern light fixtures, screened balcony, Washer & dryer inside the unit. Enjoy resort style amenities such as swimming pool, fitness center and club house. Close to highways, shopping malls and schools. Water is included. Pets are welcome with a pet fee No refundable. First month and Two security deposits required to move in.



(RLNE3673899)