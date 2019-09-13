All apartments in Pompano Beach
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

1241 SW 46 AVE #1001

1241 SW 46th Ave · (954) 708-5839
Location

1241 SW 46th Ave, Pompano Beach, FL 33069
Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1241 SW 46 AVE #1001 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1073 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
Remodeled 2/2 Condo Unit on a gated Community of Royal Poinciana - Stunning and remodeled 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms condo unit on the family oriented and gated community of Royal Poinciana Condominium. Unit located on ground floor and features an upgraded open kitchen, split layout, newer appliances, laminate and tile floorings, recently painted, upgraded bathrooms, modern light fixtures, screened balcony, Washer & dryer inside the unit. Enjoy resort style amenities such as swimming pool, fitness center and club house. Close to highways, shopping malls and schools. Water is included. Pets are welcome with a pet fee No refundable. First month and Two security deposits required to move in.

(RLNE3673899)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1241 SW 46 AVE #1001 have any available units?
1241 SW 46 AVE #1001 has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pompano Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pompano Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1241 SW 46 AVE #1001 have?
Some of 1241 SW 46 AVE #1001's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1241 SW 46 AVE #1001 currently offering any rent specials?
1241 SW 46 AVE #1001 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1241 SW 46 AVE #1001 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1241 SW 46 AVE #1001 is pet friendly.
Does 1241 SW 46 AVE #1001 offer parking?
No, 1241 SW 46 AVE #1001 does not offer parking.
Does 1241 SW 46 AVE #1001 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1241 SW 46 AVE #1001 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1241 SW 46 AVE #1001 have a pool?
Yes, 1241 SW 46 AVE #1001 has a pool.
Does 1241 SW 46 AVE #1001 have accessible units?
No, 1241 SW 46 AVE #1001 does not have accessible units.
Does 1241 SW 46 AVE #1001 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1241 SW 46 AVE #1001 does not have units with dishwashers.
