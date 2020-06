1133 Rio Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage internet access new construction

BE THE FIRST TO LIVE IN THIS JUST COMPLETED 3 BED, 2 1/2 BATH TOWNHOME IN VELEIROS AT CRYSTAL LAKE DEERFIELD BEACH! OPEN CONCEPT W/OVER 1600’, DREAM KITCHEN W/BRAND NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, LARGE ISLAND W/PENDENT LIGHTS, QUARTZ COUNTERS. TILE THROUGHOUT 1ST FL. MASTER SUITE W/EXPANSIVE WALK IN CLOSET, DUAL SINKS, WALK IN SHOWER W/SEP WATER CLOSET. GENEROUS SECOND AND THIRD BEDRMS W/LOTS OF CLOSET SPACE. 2ND BATH W/DUAL SINKS, TUB/SHOWER COMBO. LAUNDRY W/LARGE CAPACITY W/D. CARPET UPSTAIRS. HURRICANE WINDOWS/DOORS. HOME BUILT W/SMART PRODUCTS SUCH AS RING DOORBELL, WI-FI SMART LOCK CONTROLLED BY ALEXA. 1CG. EXPANSIVE WATER VIEWS, OUTSIDE PATIO, LARGE YARD. COMM POOL, FITNESS CENTER, CLUBHOUSE AND TOT LOT OPENING SOON! NEW, NEW, NEW – BE THE FIRST TO CALL THIS TOWNHOUSE HOME!!!