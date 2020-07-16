All apartments in Pompano Beach
Pompano Beach, FL
1110 SE 9th Ave
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:51 PM

1110 SE 9th Ave

1110 Southeast 9th Avenue · (954) 642-9880
Pompano Beach
Cypress Lakes
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Pool
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

1110 Southeast 9th Avenue, Pompano Beach, FL 33060
Cypress Lakes

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1110 SE 9th Ave - Pompano Vacation Home · Avail. now

$4,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
bbq/grill
Brand New Sesonal Rent property close to Beach only $4500 a Month!!! - This property is a brand new listing to the Vacation Home Rental. It has been completely remodeled. All furnished with brand new furniture, beds, bedding and decor. This waterfront home is perfect for the whole family. Just minutes from the beach and close to a limitless choice of restaurants and malls, you will never be bored. The brand new pool is ideal for family fun! Grill some steaks on the outside BBQ and enjoy dinning outside Florida style. Inside the home the living room features an HDTV and a DVD player. The master bedroom has a queen bed, stunning water view and it’s own bathroom. The second bedroom has a queen bed and an amazing view of the canal. The third bedroom is equipped with a bunk bed (full mattress on top a sofa couch or full size bed on the bottom). The dining room has seating for 5 to 8 people. The gourmet kitchen features granite counter tops, custom cabinetry and new stainless steel appliances. The family room/ kitchen area opens to the pool deck where you can relax and enjoy your own beautiful private resort setting.
$4500.00 Monthly.
$250.00 per night (minimum 3 nights)
$1750.00 (Weekly)

Call us today Golden Realty (954) 642-9880

(RLNE2365745)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1110 SE 9th Ave have any available units?
1110 SE 9th Ave has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pompano Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pompano Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1110 SE 9th Ave have?
Some of 1110 SE 9th Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1110 SE 9th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1110 SE 9th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1110 SE 9th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1110 SE 9th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pompano Beach.
Does 1110 SE 9th Ave offer parking?
No, 1110 SE 9th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1110 SE 9th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1110 SE 9th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1110 SE 9th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1110 SE 9th Ave has a pool.
Does 1110 SE 9th Ave have accessible units?
No, 1110 SE 9th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1110 SE 9th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1110 SE 9th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
