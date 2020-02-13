All apartments in Pompano Beach
Last updated May 20 2020 at 10:00 AM

1037 NW 33rd Ct

1037 NW 33rd Ct · (954) 880-2550
Location

1037 NW 33rd Ct, Pompano Beach, FL 33064
Northwest Pompano

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1037 · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
new construction
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
new construction
Beautiful Mediterranean style New Construction Townhouses at Madison Place offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom townhouse designs all with 2 stories and a 1 car garage. This gated community. It has a pool and cabana, gazebo and kiddies tot lot, less than 4 miles in the Pompano Beach area in Florida. kitchen appliances Quality crafted custom-designed flat paneled wood cabinets in kitchen with granite counters Impact resistant windows, Ceramic tile flooring in living areas on the first floor, Access control entry,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1037 NW 33rd Ct have any available units?
1037 NW 33rd Ct has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pompano Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pompano Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1037 NW 33rd Ct have?
Some of 1037 NW 33rd Ct's amenities include granite counters, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1037 NW 33rd Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1037 NW 33rd Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1037 NW 33rd Ct pet-friendly?
No, 1037 NW 33rd Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pompano Beach.
Does 1037 NW 33rd Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1037 NW 33rd Ct does offer parking.
Does 1037 NW 33rd Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1037 NW 33rd Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1037 NW 33rd Ct have a pool?
Yes, 1037 NW 33rd Ct has a pool.
Does 1037 NW 33rd Ct have accessible units?
No, 1037 NW 33rd Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1037 NW 33rd Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1037 NW 33rd Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
