Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

461 Cinnamon Drive

461 Cinnamon Drive · (888) 862-2250
Location

461 Cinnamon Drive, Poinciana, FL 34759

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 461 Cinnamon Drive · Avail. now

$1,425

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2031 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Poinciana 2 story home! - Beautiful 2 story home with Family Room close to the kitchen and its breakfast nook and slider to a patio, making it perfect for family gatherings! Living/Dining Room also has access to a patio (2 patios!) and welcomed extra space for entertaining. Kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, glass top stove, built-in microwave, and breakfast nook & bar. Tile in community spaces, carpet in bedrooms and upstairs. Master has a walk-in closet, spacious master bath with separate shower & soaking tub. Upstairs loft can be used for reading, homework, video games, crafts or a home office. Also included is a 2 car garage, washer & dryer, community pool and HOA lawn care.

Have Pets? Some properties are negotiable on allowing pets, depending on size, breed, number, etc. Let's talk!

(RLNE5669999)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 461 Cinnamon Drive have any available units?
461 Cinnamon Drive has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 461 Cinnamon Drive have?
Some of 461 Cinnamon Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 461 Cinnamon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
461 Cinnamon Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 461 Cinnamon Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 461 Cinnamon Drive is pet friendly.
Does 461 Cinnamon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 461 Cinnamon Drive does offer parking.
Does 461 Cinnamon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 461 Cinnamon Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 461 Cinnamon Drive have a pool?
Yes, 461 Cinnamon Drive has a pool.
Does 461 Cinnamon Drive have accessible units?
No, 461 Cinnamon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 461 Cinnamon Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 461 Cinnamon Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 461 Cinnamon Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 461 Cinnamon Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
