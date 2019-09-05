All apartments in Poinciana
447 Flamingo Court

447 Flamingo Court · No Longer Available
Location

447 Flamingo Court, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be billed $150 per month for pool maintenance fee. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 447 Flamingo Court have any available units?
447 Flamingo Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
Is 447 Flamingo Court currently offering any rent specials?
447 Flamingo Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 447 Flamingo Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 447 Flamingo Court is pet friendly.
Does 447 Flamingo Court offer parking?
No, 447 Flamingo Court does not offer parking.
Does 447 Flamingo Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 447 Flamingo Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 447 Flamingo Court have a pool?
Yes, 447 Flamingo Court has a pool.
Does 447 Flamingo Court have accessible units?
No, 447 Flamingo Court does not have accessible units.
Does 447 Flamingo Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 447 Flamingo Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 447 Flamingo Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 447 Flamingo Court does not have units with air conditioning.
