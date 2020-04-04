1723 Pilchard Dr

Amenities

NO APPLICATION FEE!! APPLY TODAY!! BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM HOME IN POINCIANA with no rear neighbor!! This MOVE IN READY HOME was RENOVATED with NEW PAINT, NEW FLOORING, NEW CABINETS, NEW COUNTERTOPS, NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, and NEW FIXTURES!! Great layout with spacious bedrooms, attached 2 car garage, large backyard. Washer and Dryer included! Most pets welcome! Call 407-495-4744, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To set an appointment or get more info on this house, 407-495-4744 or email us at rental@citravest.com or visit us online at www.citravest.com