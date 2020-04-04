All apartments in Poinciana
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:54 AM

1723 Pilchard Dr

1723 Pilchard Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1723 Pilchard Drive, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
NO APPLICATION FEE!! APPLY TODAY!! BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM HOME IN POINCIANA with no rear neighbor!! This MOVE IN READY HOME was RENOVATED with NEW PAINT, NEW FLOORING, NEW CABINETS, NEW COUNTERTOPS, NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, and NEW FIXTURES!! Great layout with spacious bedrooms, attached 2 car garage, large backyard. Washer and Dryer included! Most pets welcome! Call 407-495-4744, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To set an appointment or get more info on this house, 407-495-4744 or email us at rental@citravest.com or visit us online at www.citravest.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1723 Pilchard Dr have any available units?
1723 Pilchard Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 1723 Pilchard Dr have?
Some of 1723 Pilchard Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1723 Pilchard Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1723 Pilchard Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1723 Pilchard Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1723 Pilchard Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1723 Pilchard Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1723 Pilchard Dr offers parking.
Does 1723 Pilchard Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1723 Pilchard Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1723 Pilchard Dr have a pool?
No, 1723 Pilchard Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1723 Pilchard Dr have accessible units?
No, 1723 Pilchard Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1723 Pilchard Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1723 Pilchard Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1723 Pilchard Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1723 Pilchard Dr has units with air conditioning.

