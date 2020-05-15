All apartments in Poinciana
Last updated May 15 2020 at 7:35 AM

1210 Wahneta Ct

1210 Wahneta Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1210 Wahneta Drive, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

dishwasher
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Charmin 4 bedroom 2 bath home in a quiet secluded section of Poinciana.
Copy and paste the following link to your browser for a full virtual 360 tour.
https://players.cupix.com/p/9hWhIkQh

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1210 Wahneta Ct have any available units?
1210 Wahneta Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 1210 Wahneta Ct have?
Some of 1210 Wahneta Ct's amenities include dishwasher, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1210 Wahneta Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1210 Wahneta Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1210 Wahneta Ct pet-friendly?
No, 1210 Wahneta Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 1210 Wahneta Ct offer parking?
No, 1210 Wahneta Ct does not offer parking.
Does 1210 Wahneta Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1210 Wahneta Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1210 Wahneta Ct have a pool?
No, 1210 Wahneta Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1210 Wahneta Ct have accessible units?
No, 1210 Wahneta Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1210 Wahneta Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1210 Wahneta Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 1210 Wahneta Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1210 Wahneta Ct has units with air conditioning.

