Home
/
Poinciana, FL
/
1210 Wahneta Ct
Last updated May 15 2020 at 7:35 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1210 Wahneta Ct
1210 Wahneta Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1210 Wahneta Drive, Poinciana, FL 34759
Amenities
dishwasher
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Charmin 4 bedroom 2 bath home in a quiet secluded section of Poinciana.
Copy and paste the following link to your browser for a full virtual 360 tour.
https://players.cupix.com/p/9hWhIkQh
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1210 Wahneta Ct have any available units?
1210 Wahneta Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Poinciana, FL
.
What amenities does 1210 Wahneta Ct have?
Some of 1210 Wahneta Ct's amenities include dishwasher, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1210 Wahneta Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1210 Wahneta Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1210 Wahneta Ct pet-friendly?
No, 1210 Wahneta Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Poinciana
.
Does 1210 Wahneta Ct offer parking?
No, 1210 Wahneta Ct does not offer parking.
Does 1210 Wahneta Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1210 Wahneta Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1210 Wahneta Ct have a pool?
No, 1210 Wahneta Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1210 Wahneta Ct have accessible units?
No, 1210 Wahneta Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1210 Wahneta Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1210 Wahneta Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 1210 Wahneta Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1210 Wahneta Ct has units with air conditioning.
