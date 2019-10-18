All apartments in Poinciana
Last updated October 18 2019 at 8:10 PM

1100 MURAT PLACE

1100 Murat Place · No Longer Available
Location

1100 Murat Place, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don’t miss your chance to make this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and a spacious, lush-green lawn that wraps around to the backyard, where you will find a screened-in patio area and lots of outdoor space for weekend entertaining. The interior features stylish tile flooring throughout, an open layout, vaulted ceilings, lots of natural lighting, and a kitchen equipped with a breakfast bar, updated appliances, and beautiful wooden cabinetry. Make this your home and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1100 MURAT PLACE have any available units?
1100 MURAT PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 1100 MURAT PLACE have?
Some of 1100 MURAT PLACE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1100 MURAT PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
1100 MURAT PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1100 MURAT PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 1100 MURAT PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 1100 MURAT PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 1100 MURAT PLACE offers parking.
Does 1100 MURAT PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1100 MURAT PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1100 MURAT PLACE have a pool?
No, 1100 MURAT PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 1100 MURAT PLACE have accessible units?
No, 1100 MURAT PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 1100 MURAT PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1100 MURAT PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1100 MURAT PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1100 MURAT PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

