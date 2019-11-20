Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Poinciana
Find more places like 1 FLATFISH DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Poinciana, FL
/
1 FLATFISH DRIVE
Last updated November 20 2019 at 6:06 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1 FLATFISH DRIVE
1 Flatfish Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Poinciana
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Location
1 Flatfish Drive, Poinciana, FL 34759
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AWESOME CONTEMPORARY HOUSE WITH AN AMAZING KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOP, TILE IN ALL HOUSE, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES INCLUDED, YOU GOT TO COME AND SEE IT TODAY.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1 FLATFISH DRIVE have any available units?
1 FLATFISH DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Poinciana, FL
.
What amenities does 1 FLATFISH DRIVE have?
Some of 1 FLATFISH DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1 FLATFISH DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1 FLATFISH DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 FLATFISH DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1 FLATFISH DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Poinciana
.
Does 1 FLATFISH DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1 FLATFISH DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1 FLATFISH DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 FLATFISH DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 FLATFISH DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1 FLATFISH DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1 FLATFISH DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1 FLATFISH DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1 FLATFISH DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 FLATFISH DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1 FLATFISH DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 FLATFISH DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Poinciana 2 Bedrooms
Poinciana Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Poinciana Apartments with Parking
Poinciana Furnished Apartments
Poinciana Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FL
Orlando, FL
Brandon, FL
Melbourne, FL
Lakeland, FL
Kissimmee, FL
Palm Bay, FL
Riverview, FL
Altamonte Springs, FL
Sanford, FL
Winter Park, FL
Alafaya, FL
Winter Garden, FL
Clermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Ocoee, FL
Oviedo, FL
Casselberry, FL
Auburndale, FL
Seffner, FL
Buenaventura Lakes, FL
Groveland, FL
Port St. John, FL
Merritt Island, FL
Wekiwa Springs, FL
University, FL
Lake Wales, FL
Deltona, FL
South Apopka, FL
Bay Hill, FL
Haines City, FL
Cocoa West, FL
Viera East, FL
Avon Park, FL
Bithlo, FL
Southchase, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Central Florida
Florida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College