All apartments in Poinciana
Find more places like 1 FLATFISH DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Poinciana, FL
/
1 FLATFISH DRIVE
Last updated November 20 2019 at 6:06 AM

1 FLATFISH DRIVE

1 Flatfish Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Poinciana
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1 Flatfish Drive, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AWESOME CONTEMPORARY HOUSE WITH AN AMAZING KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOP, TILE IN ALL HOUSE, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES INCLUDED, YOU GOT TO COME AND SEE IT TODAY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 FLATFISH DRIVE have any available units?
1 FLATFISH DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 1 FLATFISH DRIVE have?
Some of 1 FLATFISH DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 FLATFISH DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1 FLATFISH DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 FLATFISH DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1 FLATFISH DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 1 FLATFISH DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1 FLATFISH DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1 FLATFISH DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 FLATFISH DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 FLATFISH DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1 FLATFISH DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1 FLATFISH DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1 FLATFISH DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1 FLATFISH DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 FLATFISH DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1 FLATFISH DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 FLATFISH DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Poinciana 2 BedroomsPoinciana Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Poinciana Apartments with ParkingPoinciana Furnished Apartments
Poinciana Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLAuburndale, FLSeffner, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLGroveland, FLPort St. John, FLMerritt Island, FL
Wekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FLLake Wales, FLDeltona, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FLAvon Park, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College