Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill package receiving cats allowed garage 24hr maintenance internet access trash valet yoga

Axis at One Pine is a resort-like community in Plantation, FL - minutes from Ft. Lauderdale, Nova University, and major area employers including Motorola and American Express. Westfield Broward is just blocks away - offering residents options for shopping, dining and entertainment. With easy access to I-595 and only minutes from I-95, we offer proximity to all major Florida Expressways.Axis at One Pine is home to four spacious floor plans – with studio, 1 & 2-bedroom options available. Homes are renovated and feature wood-grain flooring, kitchens w/ stainless steel appliances, upgraded fixtures & finishes. Enjoy amenities including lakeside swimming pools, grilling & picnic areas, a bark park, and underground parking.