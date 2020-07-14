All apartments in Plantation
Find more places like
Axis at One Pine.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plantation, FL
/
Axis at One Pine
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:50 AM

Axis at One Pine

1 S Pine Island Rd · (267) 797-8142
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Plantation
See all
Jacaranda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1 S Pine Island Rd, Plantation, FL 33324
Jacaranda

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 3-308 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,221

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 695 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-220 · Avail. now

$1,308

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 940 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3-314 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,493

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Unit 5-413 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,531

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Unit 5-112 · Avail. now

$1,541

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Axis at One Pine.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
cats allowed
garage
24hr maintenance
internet access
trash valet
yoga
Axis at One Pine is a resort-like community in Plantation, FL - minutes from Ft. Lauderdale, Nova University, and major area employers including Motorola and American Express. Westfield Broward is just blocks away - offering residents options for shopping, dining and entertainment. With easy access to I-595 and only minutes from I-95, we offer proximity to all major Florida Expressways.Axis at One Pine is home to four spacious floor plans – with studio, 1 & 2-bedroom options available. Homes are renovated and feature wood-grain flooring, kitchens w/ stainless steel appliances, upgraded fixtures & finishes. Enjoy amenities including lakeside swimming pools, grilling & picnic areas, a bark park, and underground parking.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $100 Per Applicant
Deposit: $400-$750
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet trash: $25/month, Pest control: $2/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: 36+ lbs: $500; <36 lbs: $300
limit: 2
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breed
Parking Details: Covered lot. Open lot, garage: $50/month.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Axis at One Pine have any available units?
Axis at One Pine has 7 units available starting at $1,221 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Axis at One Pine have?
Some of Axis at One Pine's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Axis at One Pine currently offering any rent specials?
Axis at One Pine is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Axis at One Pine pet-friendly?
Yes, Axis at One Pine is pet friendly.
Does Axis at One Pine offer parking?
Yes, Axis at One Pine offers parking.
Does Axis at One Pine have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Axis at One Pine offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Axis at One Pine have a pool?
Yes, Axis at One Pine has a pool.
Does Axis at One Pine have accessible units?
No, Axis at One Pine does not have accessible units.
Does Axis at One Pine have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Axis at One Pine has units with dishwashers.
Does Axis at One Pine have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Axis at One Pine has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

St. Tropez Apartments
8000 Cleary Blvd
Plantation, FL 33324
The Marin by ARIUM
3880 W Broward Blvd
Plantation, FL 33312
Camden Plantation
801 NW 108th Ave
Plantation, FL 33324
Verona View
10900 NW 17th St
Plantation, FL 33322
Lakepointe at Jacaranda Apartments
1171 Lakepointe Lndg
Plantation, FL 33322
The Waves
9000 NW 9th St
Plantation, FL 33324
The Rise
333 N University Dr
Plantation, FL 33324
The Manor in Plantation
601 NW 82nd Ave
Plantation, FL 33324

Similar Pages

Plantation 1 BedroomsPlantation 2 BedroomsPlantation 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPlantation Dog Friendly ApartmentsPlantation Studio ApartmentsMiami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

JacarandaMinto PlantationLagomar

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward CollegeCarlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft LauderdaleMiami Dade College