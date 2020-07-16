9260 N Chelsea Dr North

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage

Price reflects Appraised Value in this magnificent one floor Corner Villa at Chelsea Dr. North. Completely Updated with an elegant courtyard entrance and open layout. Enclosed paved patio. Vaulted ceilings in the living room & master. New lighting, Granite counters, wood cabinets, high-end stainless steel appliances. Half of the home has copper pipes. Designer finishings, colors & hand made cabinetry. New doors in all bedrooms & bathrooms. Hurricane Impact windows & doors incl the skylight glass in the master bath specially made to replace old glass adding to the beauty, value, and unique features of this villa. Association includes roof and the exterior including the landscaping. A must see to fully appreciate. Call Mari and make an appointment today. Available Now!