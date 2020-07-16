All apartments in Plantation
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:44 AM

9260 N Chelsea Dr North

9260 Chelsea Dr N · (786) 853-3347
Location

9260 Chelsea Dr N, Plantation, FL 33324
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,450

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
Price reflects Appraised Value in this magnificent one floor Corner Villa at Chelsea Dr. North. Completely Updated with an elegant courtyard entrance and open layout. Enclosed paved patio. Vaulted ceilings in the living room & master. New lighting, Granite counters, wood cabinets, high-end stainless steel appliances. Half of the home has copper pipes. Designer finishings, colors & hand made cabinetry. New doors in all bedrooms & bathrooms. Hurricane Impact windows & doors incl the skylight glass in the master bath specially made to replace old glass adding to the beauty, value, and unique features of this villa. Association includes roof and the exterior including the landscaping. A must see to fully appreciate. Call Mari and make an appointment today. Available Now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9260 N Chelsea Dr North have any available units?
9260 N Chelsea Dr North has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9260 N Chelsea Dr North have?
Some of 9260 N Chelsea Dr North's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9260 N Chelsea Dr North currently offering any rent specials?
9260 N Chelsea Dr North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9260 N Chelsea Dr North pet-friendly?
No, 9260 N Chelsea Dr North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plantation.
Does 9260 N Chelsea Dr North offer parking?
Yes, 9260 N Chelsea Dr North offers parking.
Does 9260 N Chelsea Dr North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9260 N Chelsea Dr North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9260 N Chelsea Dr North have a pool?
Yes, 9260 N Chelsea Dr North has a pool.
Does 9260 N Chelsea Dr North have accessible units?
No, 9260 N Chelsea Dr North does not have accessible units.
Does 9260 N Chelsea Dr North have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9260 N Chelsea Dr North has units with dishwashers.
Does 9260 N Chelsea Dr North have units with air conditioning?
No, 9260 N Chelsea Dr North does not have units with air conditioning.
