Amenities

patio / balcony pool furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

This amazing 5 bed and 3 bath home with a added BONUS room comes fully furnished or unfurnished ready for move in. Live and enjoy this spacious and unique home in West Port. Amazing closet space and more. Enjoy a beautiful luxurious pool and patio, with plenty of outdoor space. Call or text Agent. Easy to Show. A Must See!