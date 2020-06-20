10773 NW 12th Mnr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool playground

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Welcome to this amazing single family home located in the heart of Plantation, in the beautiful Community of Fountain Spring IV. 2 story home, 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths, 1 car garage. This lakefront home features separate living room and family room and tons of natural light. All bedrooms on 2nd floor. Master bed and bath overlooking the lake, carpet flooring in all bedrooms. In desired school zone, community pool & amazing park and playground. Recently deep cleaned/steamed carpet, paint, and owner will have home deep cleaned right before tenants move in. No pet restrictions. Close to Sawgrass Mills Mall, I-595 and I-75 Expressway.