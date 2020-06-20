All apartments in Plantation
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

10773 NW 12th Mnr

10773 Northwest 12th Manor · No Longer Available
Location

10773 Northwest 12th Manor, Plantation, FL 33322
Minto Plantation

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Welcome to this amazing single family home located in the heart of Plantation, in the beautiful Community of Fountain Spring IV. 2 story home, 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths, 1 car garage. This lakefront home features separate living room and family room and tons of natural light. All bedrooms on 2nd floor. Master bed and bath overlooking the lake, carpet flooring in all bedrooms. In desired school zone, community pool & amazing park and playground. Recently deep cleaned/steamed carpet, paint, and owner will have home deep cleaned right before tenants move in. No pet restrictions. Close to Sawgrass Mills Mall, I-595 and I-75 Expressway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10773 NW 12th Mnr have any available units?
10773 NW 12th Mnr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plantation, FL.
What amenities does 10773 NW 12th Mnr have?
Some of 10773 NW 12th Mnr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10773 NW 12th Mnr currently offering any rent specials?
10773 NW 12th Mnr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10773 NW 12th Mnr pet-friendly?
No, 10773 NW 12th Mnr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plantation.
Does 10773 NW 12th Mnr offer parking?
Yes, 10773 NW 12th Mnr does offer parking.
Does 10773 NW 12th Mnr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10773 NW 12th Mnr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10773 NW 12th Mnr have a pool?
Yes, 10773 NW 12th Mnr has a pool.
Does 10773 NW 12th Mnr have accessible units?
No, 10773 NW 12th Mnr does not have accessible units.
Does 10773 NW 12th Mnr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10773 NW 12th Mnr has units with dishwashers.
Does 10773 NW 12th Mnr have units with air conditioning?
No, 10773 NW 12th Mnr does not have units with air conditioning.
