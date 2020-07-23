All apartments in Plantation
Location

10665 Northwest 16th Court, Plantation, FL 33322
Minto Plantation

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2.5 baths, $2600 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,600

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2300 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Available 08/01/20 Lovely Family Home Fountain Springs Plantation FL - Property Id: 314112

Family home with four bedrooms garage and up to three additional outdoor parking spaces, the exterior painted in June 2020. The kitchen and bathrooms have granite countertops. There is plenty of cabinet space, and built-in wood finished closet in the Master Bedroom. The upstairs has hardwood floors. The bottom floor is a large tile style, and the home has plenty of natural sunlight all around. Hurricane shutters. Nearby there are excellent schools, parks for recreation, and a community clubhouse and pool.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/10665-nw-16th-court-plantation-fl-fl/314112
Property Id 314112

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5961268)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10665 NW 16TH COURT have any available units?
10665 NW 16TH COURT has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10665 NW 16TH COURT have?
Some of 10665 NW 16TH COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10665 NW 16TH COURT currently offering any rent specials?
10665 NW 16TH COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10665 NW 16TH COURT pet-friendly?
No, 10665 NW 16TH COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plantation.
Does 10665 NW 16TH COURT offer parking?
Yes, 10665 NW 16TH COURT offers parking.
Does 10665 NW 16TH COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10665 NW 16TH COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10665 NW 16TH COURT have a pool?
Yes, 10665 NW 16TH COURT has a pool.
Does 10665 NW 16TH COURT have accessible units?
No, 10665 NW 16TH COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 10665 NW 16TH COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10665 NW 16TH COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 10665 NW 16TH COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 10665 NW 16TH COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
