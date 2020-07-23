10665 NW 16TH COURT

Amenities

Family home with four bedrooms garage and up to three additional outdoor parking spaces, the exterior painted in June 2020. The kitchen and bathrooms have granite countertops. There is plenty of cabinet space, and built-in wood finished closet in the Master Bedroom. The upstairs has hardwood floors. The bottom floor is a large tile style, and the home has plenty of natural sunlight all around. Hurricane shutters. Nearby there are excellent schools, parks for recreation, and a community clubhouse and pool.

No Pets Allowed



