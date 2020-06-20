1021 Mockingbird Ln

Amenities

Manaranda Village Condo - Large 1380 S/F, 3bdrm /2bth end corner unit. Total Square Feet is 1380 sf , INTERIOR 1227 Sq/Ft plus a huge 145 Sq/Ft screened balcony off the living room. Updated Kitchen Cabinets with SS appliances and Granite Counter tops. Laminate wood flooring though out. Master Bedroom offers small private balcony and walk in closet. WASHER/DRYER in unit, Accordion hurricane shutters. Great amenities which also include TENNIS COURT, EXTERIOR-BIKE AND WALKING PATH ALONG "THE GREENWAY" OF 595 AT NOB HILL RD. Easy to Show on Supra. Please make online SHOWING REQ. NO PETS, anyone over 18 yrs of age who lives in the unit must be screening by association. Drivers License, Credit Report , Criminal background check report, & Proof of Income requited with offers.