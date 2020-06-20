All apartments in Plantation
Find more places like 1021 Mockingbird Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plantation, FL
/
1021 Mockingbird Ln
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:21 AM

1021 Mockingbird Ln

1021 Mockingbird Lane · (305) 409-0671
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Plantation
See all
Jacaranda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1021 Mockingbird Lane, Plantation, FL 33324
Jacaranda

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 301 · Avail. now

$1,799

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Manaranda Village Condo - Large 1380 S/F, 3bdrm /2bth end corner unit. Total Square Feet is 1380 sf , INTERIOR 1227 Sq/Ft plus a huge 145 Sq/Ft screened balcony off the living room. Updated Kitchen Cabinets with SS appliances and Granite Counter tops. Laminate wood flooring though out. Master Bedroom offers small private balcony and walk in closet. WASHER/DRYER in unit, Accordion hurricane shutters. Great amenities which also include TENNIS COURT, EXTERIOR-BIKE AND WALKING PATH ALONG "THE GREENWAY" OF 595 AT NOB HILL RD. Easy to Show on Supra. Please make online SHOWING REQ. NO PETS, anyone over 18 yrs of age who lives in the unit must be screening by association. Drivers License, Credit Report , Criminal background check report, & Proof of Income requited with offers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1021 Mockingbird Ln have any available units?
1021 Mockingbird Ln has a unit available for $1,799 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1021 Mockingbird Ln have?
Some of 1021 Mockingbird Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1021 Mockingbird Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1021 Mockingbird Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1021 Mockingbird Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1021 Mockingbird Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plantation.
Does 1021 Mockingbird Ln offer parking?
No, 1021 Mockingbird Ln does not offer parking.
Does 1021 Mockingbird Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1021 Mockingbird Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1021 Mockingbird Ln have a pool?
Yes, 1021 Mockingbird Ln has a pool.
Does 1021 Mockingbird Ln have accessible units?
No, 1021 Mockingbird Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1021 Mockingbird Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1021 Mockingbird Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 1021 Mockingbird Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 1021 Mockingbird Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1021 Mockingbird Ln?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

St. Tropez Apartments
8000 Cleary Blvd
Plantation, FL 33324
Bell at Plantation
6901 W Sunrise Blvd
Plantation, FL 33313
Camden Plantation
801 NW 108th Ave
Plantation, FL 33324
Jacaranda Village
461 NW 87th Rd
Plantation, FL 33324
Mar Lago
200 Commodore Dr
Plantation, FL 33325
Solero at Plantation
13500 NW 3rd St
Plantation, FL 33325
Axis at One Pine
1 S Pine Island Rd
Plantation, FL 33324
The Rise
333 N University Dr
Plantation, FL 33324

Similar Pages

Plantation 1 BedroomsPlantation 2 Bedrooms
Plantation Apartments with GymPlantation Apartments with Parking
Plantation Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

JacarandaMinto Plantation
Lagomar

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity