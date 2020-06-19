All apartments in Pine Hills
5613 Elon Drive

5613 Elon Drive · (407) 641-5049
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Pine Hills
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Garage
3 Bedrooms
Location

5613 Elon Drive, Pine Hills, FL 32808

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5613 Elon Drive · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1218 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
carport
recently renovated
accessible
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
accessible
carport
on-site laundry
parking
3 Bedroom Home (New Kitchen) In Pine Hills For Rent SEE TERMS -
Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, religion, age, sex, familial status, marital status, disability, color, national origin, sexual orientation or any other protected basis.

APPLICATION FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS: Typical approval requirements: Income of 3x the monthly rent; verifiable, satisfactory rental references; no evictions; no credit scores less than 500; a criminal background check. For complete details: http://www.407rentals.com/files/ORPM%20ONLINE_APPLICATION_PACKET_5_20_20.pdf

SAVE MONEY ON THE APPLICATION FEES- We recommend that you not fill out an application if any of the following apply to you: Evictions, Unpaid balances due to landlords, a Credit score below 500, insufficient income (Household income below 3 times monthly rent), Unsatisfactory rental references, un-discharged Bankruptcies. and Pets can also be a reason for denial. For Add’l Info: http://www.407rentals.com/tenants

Pets: OK (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)
AVAILABLE: NOW

***HURRY THIS OFFER ENDS SOON. OFFER FOR QUALIFIED APPLICANTS ONLY (PLEASE VIEW OUR APPLICATION GUIDELINES AT OUR WEBSITE.). THIS OFFER IS BASED UPON A 12 MONTH LEASE BEING SIGNED WITHIN 3 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEW OF THE OF PROPERTY. OCCUPANCY OF PROPERTY AND COMMENCEMENT OF RENTAL AGREEMENT MUST BEGIN WITHIN 14 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEWING OF THE PROPERTY. THE RENT FOR THE FIRST 120 DAYS OF THE LEASE ON THIS PROPERTY IS $1050.00 PER MONTH. THE REMAINING TERMS OF THE LEASE SHALL BE BASED UPON THE ORIGINAL LISTED PRICE OF $1150.00 PER MONTH. THE TENANT MUST FULFILL THE ENTIRE LEASE, OR THE AMOUNT THAT WAS DISCOUNTED ON THE FIRST 120 DAYS WILL BE CHARGED AT TIME OF TERMINATION AS ADDITIONAL RENT. THE SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITH AN APPROVED APPLICATION IS $1725 ($1150.00 X 1.5) OTHER FEES/DEPOSITS MAY APPLY.***

Price: $1050.00/mo
5613 Elon Drive
Orlando, Florida, 32808
Contact: Orlando Realty & Property Management
To view a property call: 407-641-5782

Subdivision: Meadowbrook Annex/Pine Hills
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Property Sub Type: Single Family Home
Square Ft: 1218
Year Built: 1960

*Priced Low, Call Now!
*Property Has Been Professionally Refurbished!
*Clean Property
*Move In Property
*No Rear Neighbors (Conservation Lot)
*1 Car Carport
*Laundry Room
*Breakfast Nook Too
*BRAND NEW KITCHEN
*Tile Flooring Throughout
*Freshly Painted
*JUST 15 MINUTES To: Downtown Orlando
*CONVENIENT To: 408 & 50
*CONVENIENT To: Major Roads, Shopping, & Schools
*A refrigerator can be rented for a small additional monthly amount
*Blinds INCLUDED
**THIS PROPERTY OWNER REQUIRES A MINIMUM DEPOSIT OF 1.5 TIMES THE MONTHLY RENT**
**FRIDGE AND RANGE NOT INCLUDED. OWNER WILL SUPPLY THE NON-WARRANTED FRIDGE AND NON-WARRANTED RANGE FOR JUST $19/MO**
*School info: http://orlandoarealinks.info
*SORRY, THIS OWNER IS NOT YET BEEN APPROVED TO ACCEPT SECTION 8 VOUCHERS.
*The deposit amount is based upon the application results.
*Owned by Broker
*Pets: OK (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)
*AVAILABLE: NOW
*Lease will end 04/30/2021 (can be extended in 2021 into 2022)

DRIVING DIRECTIONS: Take FL-408 W and N Pine Hills Rd to Seybold Ave in Pine Hills, Follow Seybold Ave to Elon Dr, Turn right on Seybold Ave, Turn left onto Elon Dr.

Each person, 18 years of age and over, MUST view the property in person PRIOR to submitting an application. An applicant cannot lease a property without viewing the property in person first (Application/Admin fees are NON-refundable even if an applicant does not view).

All required utilities must be converted into the tenant's name and must be ACTIVE and Turned ON at the commencement of the lease before tenant will obtain possession and receive keys. Sorry, there are NO EXCEPTIONS.

(RLNE2581813)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

