2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:30 PM
205 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pine Hills, FL
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
906 FERNDELL ROAD
906 Ferndell Road, Pine Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1114 sqft
PINE HILLS AREA - 2BR/1BA PLUS BONUS ROOM - Remodeled 2BR/1BA home with bonus room. Stainless appliances, granite counter tops, white cabinets, tiled flooring throughout, remodeled bathroom, Family room has stone wall fireplace.
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
2127 Veranda Circle - F-2160
2127 Veranda Circle, Pine Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$740
1132 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2127 Veranda Circle - F-2160 in Pine Hills. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2233 Greenview Circle
2233 Greenview Circle, Pine Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1112 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom 1.5 Bath Now Available - Pine Hills - Newly Renovated, Modern 2/1.5 duplex now available.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Rosemont
18 Units Available
Village Lakes I&II
4901 Bottlebrush Ln, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
980 sqft
Cool down in our sparkling swimming pool or gather with friends at the clubhouse. After a day outdoors, relax in the comfort of your apartment home.
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
8 Units Available
Ellery at Lake Sherwood
8008 Bala Sands Blvd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1241 sqft
Near West Oaks Mall and Florida's Turnpike with access to Disney World. Enjoy outdoor amenities, including resort-style pools and private attached garages. Apartment units with up to three bedrooms feature crown molding and built-in bookshelves.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Signal Hill
1 Unit Available
4632 Lighthouse Circle
4632 Lighthouse Circle, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1330 sqft
Beautiful 2/2.5 Townhouse for Rent - Complete, recent remodel in quiet Carmel Oaks subdivision of Rosemont.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mercy Drive
1 Unit Available
4320 Aetna Dr.
4320 Aetna Drive, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$895
985 sqft
***WOW*** GREAT HOME FOR RENT IN ORLANDO - ***WOW*** GREAT HOME FOR RENT IN ORLANDO 4320 AETNA DRIVE ORLANDO, FL 32808 Rent: $895/month 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom Great, nice home for rent in Orlando at an affordable price.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mercy Drive
1 Unit Available
1222 Dewey Ave.
1222 Dewey Avenue, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$925
724 sqft
PRICE CUT!!! REMODELED HOME FOR RENT IN ORLANDO - PRICE CUT!!! AFFORDABLE HOME FOR RENT IN ORLANDO 1222 DEWEY AVENUE ORLANDO, FL 328081 Rent: $925/month 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom Nice large yard, enclosed laundry room, and nicely painted inside and out.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Signal Hill
1 Unit Available
4502 Lighthouse Circle
4502 Lighthouse Circle, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1038 sqft
RENT READY TWO STORY TOWNHOUSE 2 BEDROOM / 1.5 BATH! - This townhome style condo is conveniently located in Three Lakes Village subdivision front end unit with assigned parking spaces. This home has a private gated entrance and courtyard entry.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Signal Hill
1 Unit Available
4514 LIGHTHOUSE CIRCLE
4514 Lighthouse Circle, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1038 sqft
This newly renovated Condo is nestled in the heart of Orlando, minutes from restaurants and I4. This home comes loaded with extra's...
Last updated July 21 at 09:14am
Signal Hill
1 Unit Available
4810 Lighthouse Circle #34 ORANGE
4810 Lighthouse Circle, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
935 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo For Rent at 4810 Lighthouse Circle Unit 34 Orlando, Fl. 32808 - 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo For Rent at 4810 Lighthouse Circle Unit 34 Orlando, Fl. 32808. This Condo has a Range, Refrigerator, Central Heat and A/C.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Metro West
18 Units Available
ARIUM MetroWest
2450 Lake Debra Dr, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1271 sqft
Great location alongside Turkey Lake and close to Veranda Park. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Luxury community features a 24-hour gym, 24-hour laundry, and bike storage.
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Millenia
22 Units Available
Aqua at Millenia
5451 Millenia Lakes Blvd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
1188 sqft
Lovers of shopping and dining will enjoy this community's proximity to The Mall at Millenia. At home, residents have access to a pool, gym, hot tub and much more. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Millenia
24 Units Available
The Addison on Millenia
4763 Gardens Park Blvd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,617
1220 sqft
Modern community near I-4. Impressive list of community features includes a dog park, internet cafe and fire pit. Apartments have luxury amenities. Stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and hardwood floors available.
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
54 Units Available
The Avenue
1024 Vizcaya Lakes Rd, Ocoee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
986 sqft
Area schools: Central Florida Christian Academy, Frangus Elementary. Close to Highway 50, East-West Expressway, Lake Lotta, West Oaks Town Center, West Oaks Mall. Pet-friendly apartments with bark park, pool area with BBQ, playground, sport court, Spanish-speaking staff, 2 outdoor pools.
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
Kirkman South
39 Units Available
Twelve Oaks at Windermere
6025 Oakshadow St, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
943 sqft
This gated community provides residents with a hot tub, tennis court, gym and onsite parking. The impressive units have fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Beautiful views of Turkey Lake and just minutes from the Kirkman Shoppes.
Last updated June 12 at 01:28pm
17 Units Available
IMT Maitland Pointe Apartments
895 Broadstone Way, Altamonte Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1084 sqft
Community that feels remote surrounded by lakes but is just a short drive from Downtown Orlando. Luxury units include fully equipped kitchens, washer/dryer and private terrace. Community amenities include sparkling pools and resort-style living.
Last updated June 12 at 12:35pm
Lockhart
40 Units Available
The Grand Reserve at Maitland
1939 Grand Isle Cir, Lockhart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,143
1140 sqft
Just eight miles from downtown Orlando, The Grand Reserve at Maitland Park lets you live comfortably and still tap into the excitement of the city.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Central Business District
18 Units Available
55 WEST
55 West Church St, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
1224 sqft
Close to I-4, Grand Bohemian Gallery, Orlando Police Department, Amway Center, Lake Eola, Lake Eola Park, Orlando County Library System, Downtown Orlando City Hall, Mad Cow Theatre. Amenities include: 24-hour doorman, resort-style pool with sundeck, spa, attached garage, downtown Orlando views.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
14 Units Available
Casa Mirella
101 Casa Mirella Way, Ocoee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1402 sqft
Accessible via the FL-408 and the Florida Turnpike, Casa Mirella Apartments feature modern and traditional design touches. Swimming pool, heated spa and resident lounge.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Metro West
10 Units Available
The Summit at Metrowest Apartments
6500 Metrowest Blvd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,336
975 sqft
Area schools: Da Vinci Academy, Florida Virtual School, Valencia College West Campus. Close to MetroWest Golf Club, F&F Marketing, Valencia College District Office. Amenities include: sundeck with pergolas, sand volleyball court, racquetball court, children's playground, pool and heated spa.
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Metro West
41 Units Available
Indigo West
6101 Raleigh St, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
1108 sqft
Prime MetroWest neighborhood location close to Valencia College, Universal Studios and I-4, Hwy 408 and Florida's Turnpike. Luxury apartment homes with in-unit laundry, private patio/balcony and walk-in closets. 24-hour gym and pool.
Last updated June 12 at 12:18pm
South Eola
20 Units Available
The Paramount On Lake Eola
415 E Pine St, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1225 sqft
High-rise living in a great urban setting close to Orlando's best restaurants and entertainment venues. Units with fully equipped kitchens, walk-in closets, tile flooring, and balconies with city views.
Last updated June 12 at 11:36am
Lockhart
45 Units Available
The Bentley at Maitland
6750 Woodlake Dr, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1003 sqft
This charming community offers a wide range of amenities including a fitness center, pool, and fitness center. Homes offer a private patio and balcony, washer and dryer appliances, and lots of storage.
