Apartment List
/
FL
/
pine hills
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:36 AM

250 Apartments for rent in Pine Hills, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Pine Hills apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5613 Elon Drive
5613 Elon Drive, Pine Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$999
1218 sqft
3 Bedroom Home (New Kitchen) In Pine Hills For Rent SEE TERMS - Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, religion, age, sex, familial status,

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
5131 LONDONDERRY BOULEVARD
5131 Londonderry Boulevard, Pine Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
951 sqft
Recently renovated 3 bedroom home at great location. Near school. Great floor and cabinets. Corner lot. Carport and driveway can accommodate 3 cars. Priced just right. It won't last long!

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 02:19am
1 Unit Available
Country Run
7642 FORDHAM CREEK LANE
7642 Fordham Creek Lane, Pine Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1642 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom home in Orlando! Close to shopping, tolls, and major highways!

1 of 21

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2233 Greenview Circle
2233 Greenview Circle, Pine Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1112 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom 1.5 Bath Now Available - Pine Hills - Newly Renovated, Modern 2/1.5 duplex now available.

1 of 26

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
Robinswood
1921 ROCKWELL ROAD
1921 Rockwell Road, Pine Hills, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1312 sqft
ROBINSWOOD - COMPLETELY REMODELED 4BR/2BA HOME - Spacious 4BR/2BA, completely remodeled home. New kitchen, counter tops, white cabinets, stainless appliances, new flooring throughout, Living/Dining combo, spacious rooms, new baths. 2 car carport.

1 of 1

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
7207 BLAIR DRIVE
7207 Blair Drive, Pine Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1329 sqft
Come take a look at this wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bath home for rent in Orlando. Some features include new kitchen cabinets, new roof, fresh interior and exterior paint. Laminate and tile flooring is found throughout the home.
Results within 1 mile of Pine Hills
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
24 Units Available
Ellery at Lake Sherwood
8008 Bala Sands Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near West Oaks Mall and Florida's Turnpike with access to Disney World. Enjoy outdoor amenities, including resort-style pools and private attached garages. Apartment units with up to three bedrooms feature crown molding and built-in bookshelves.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
16 Units Available
Rosemont
Village Lakes I&II
4901 Bottlebrush Ln, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
980 sqft
Cool down in our sparkling swimming pool or gather with friends at the clubhouse. After a day outdoors, relax in the comfort of your apartment home.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Rosemont
5284 River Birch Court
5284 River Birch Court, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1598 sqft
5284 River Birch Court Available 07/13/20 Renovated 3 Bedroom Duplex (Backyard Pool!) For Rent SEE TERMS - Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race,

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Mercy Drive
4207 WD JUDGE DRIVE
4207 W.D. Judge Drive, Orlando, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1449 sqft
Four bedroom, two bath home with one car garage. Painted and freshened up for a family to live in. Near schools, shopping, medical facilities, highways, entertainment and much more. A must see!

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
7587 Groveoak Drive
7587 Groveoak Drive, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1300 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
6564 Viewpoint Court
6564 Viewpoint Court, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1300 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Signal Hill
4848 Lake Ridge Rd, Unit 3
4848 Lake Ridge Road, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
925 sqft
4848 Lake Ridge Rd. #3, Orlando, FL 32808 - Don't miss this 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo with 1 car garage. The property is immaculate with tile floors and granite counter tops throughout the unit.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Malibu Groves
4535 Barley Street
4535 Barley Street, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$999
1193 sqft
3 BDRM (Renovated) Home Near Universal - Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, religion, age, sex, familial status, marital status,

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
432 ALSTON DRIVE
432 Alston Drive, Orange County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1007 sqft
Great House all remodeling and ceramic title, good location, close to the malls, gas station, supermarket, home depot and more.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
57 GRAND JUNCTION BOULEVARD
57 Grand Junction Boulevard, Orlovista, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1324 sqft
QUIET 3/2 IN METROWEST WITH ALL KITCHEN APPLIANCE. LAMINATE WOOD THROUGHOUT. SHORT DISTANCE TO UNIVERSAL AND OTHER LOCAL ATTRACTIONS.

1 of 13

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Signal Hill
4502 Lighthouse Circle
4502 Lighthouse Circle, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1038 sqft
RENT READY TWO STORY TOWNHOUSE 2 BEDROOM / 1.5 BATH! - This townhome style condo is conveniently located in Three Lakes Village subdivision front end unit with assigned parking spaces. This home has a private gated entrance and courtyard entry.

1 of 20

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
Signal Hill
3722 Kitty Hawk Ave #1
3722 Kitty Hawk Avenue, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1584 sqft
Signal Hill 3/2 with Open Floorplan, dining, living and family rooms! - 3722 Kitty Hawk Dr.: Open and airy 3/2 with partially fenced yard and screened pool. Tile and wood throughout.

1 of 9

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
332 DOVER STREET
332 Dover Street, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,288
1281 sqft
Live in this home conveniently located to 408 off of Pine Hills Road. This 3 Bedroom, 2 bath home includes 2 car garage (w/auto opener and washer/dryer hookups).

1 of 14

Last updated December 7 at 06:26pm
1 Unit Available
7456 Little Pond Court
7456 Little Pond Court, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1300 sqft
SPECIAL: Move in prior to December 15th and receive February Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. January 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
2228 El Marra Drive
2228 El Marra Drive, Clarcona, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
4160 sqft
FABULOUS 2 STORY CASTLE IN A QUIET AREA OF OCOEE. FULLY EQUIPPED MOTHER IN LAW SUITE. GOURMET KITCHEN WITH HUGE FAMILY ROOM WITH WET BAR FOR PARTIES AND A BIG PORCH RIGHT OFF THE KITCHEN. GREAT SETUP FOR ENTERTAINING.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Rosemont
4109 PLAYER CIR - #4109
4109 Player Circle, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1024 sqft
Beautiful 2 bed, bath 2 , Washer-Dryer and underground parking unit in Rosemont Green, Orlando - Welcome home to this beautiful Rosemont Green Community on Lake Orlando Parkway in the heart of Orlando, the City Beautiful .

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Westside Manor
5211 W Washington St.
5211 Washington Street, Orlovista, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1241 sqft
5211 W Washington St. Available 10/05/20 GREAT AFFORDABLE HOME FOR RENT IN ORLANDO - GREAT AFFORDABLE HOME FOR RENT IN ORLANDO 5211 W WASHINGTON STREET ORLANDO, FL 32811 Rent: $1,050/month 3 Bedrooms, 1.5 Bathrooms Affordable, cozy home in Orlando.
Results within 5 miles of Pine Hills
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
38 Units Available
Lake Formosa
The Yard at Ivanhoe
1460 Alden Road, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,598
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,210
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Downtown Orlando is defined by its districts, villages, and neighborhoods.
City Guide for Pine Hills, FL

Looking to raise an NFL star? Better get to Pine Hills. In the last decade alone, it's been the home to 6 NFL players.

Located a mere 5 miles from the center of Orlando, Pine Hills is well known for its underground hip-hop scene. Despite the once lovely nickname of Crime Hills, the neighborhood is on the up-and-up because of the low rental prices. Also, efforts of neighboring Orlando and its citizens are helping to improve the area. Pine Hills may not be Disney World, but it’s turning into a lovely place to call home.

Having trouble with Craigslist Pine Hills? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Pine Hills, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Pine Hills apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Pine Hills 2 BedroomsPine Hills 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPine Hills 3 BedroomsPine Hills Accessible Apartments
Pine Hills Apartments with BalconyPine Hills Apartments with GaragePine Hills Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPine Hills Apartments with Parking
Pine Hills Apartments with PoolPine Hills Dog Friendly ApartmentsPine Hills Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FL
Winter Haven, FLWedgefield, FLCombee Settlement, FLTavares, FLPonce Inlet, FLWilliamsburg, FLSouth Daytona, FLEdgewater, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus