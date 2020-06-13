218 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Pine Hills, FL
Looking to raise an NFL star? Better get to Pine Hills. In the last decade alone, it's been the home to 6 NFL players.
Located a mere 5 miles from the center of Orlando, Pine Hills is well known for its underground hip-hop scene. Despite the once lovely nickname of Crime Hills, the neighborhood is on the up-and-up because of the low rental prices. Also, efforts of neighboring Orlando and its citizens are helping to improve the area. Pine Hills may not be Disney World, but it’s turning into a lovely place to call home.
Having trouble with Craigslist Pine Hills? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
Finding an apartment in Pine Hills that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.