Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:50 PM

218 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Pine Hills, FL

Finding an apartment in Pine Hills that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
906 FERNDELL ROAD
906 Ferndell Road, Pine Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
PINE HILLS AREA - 2BR/1BA PLUS BONUS ROOM - Remodeled 2BR/1BA home with bonus room. Stainless appliances, granite counter tops, white cabinets, tiled flooring throughout, remodeled bathroom, Family room has stone wall fireplace.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Robinswood
1 Unit Available
5923 BALBOA DRIVE
5923 Balboa Drive, Pine Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1189 sqft
NW ORLANDO - COMPLETELY REMODELED 3BR/2BA - Completely remodeled 3BR/2BA, freshly painted, new flooring, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, good size rooms, and large backyard. 2 car carport. Convenient location.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3121 BON AIR DR
3121 Bon Air Drive, Pine Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1767 sqft
SILVER STAR ESTATES - - Spacious 3BR/2.5 completely remodeled home. New flooring throughout. Granite counter tops, stainless appliances, spacious rooms, freshly painted. Large backyard. Convenient location. Section 8 Accepted.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4906 CORTEZ DR
4906 Cortez Drive, Pine Hills, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,625
1418 sqft
NW ORLANDO - REMODELED 4BR/3BA HOME - Completely remodeled 4BR/3BA home, freshly painted inside and out, all tiled flooring, remodeled kitchen and baths. Washer and Dryer hookup. The kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless appliances.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2524 Martinwood Drive ORANGE
2524 Martinwood Drive, Pine Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1740 sqft
Orlando - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom - $1325.00 - 3/2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1413 HIALEAH STREET
1413 Hialeah Street, Pine Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1222 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
NW ORLANDO - REMODELED 4BR/2BA HOME - Check out this spacious 4BR/2BA, lots of tile, remodeled kitchen with new counter tops, stainless appliances, completely new bathrooms, and new flooring throughout. Large backyard. Convenient location.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5846 ATHENA PLACE
5846 Athena Place, Pine Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1300 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
NW ORLANDO - REMODELED 4BR/2BA - Check out this 3BR/2BA, remodeled with new flooring throughout, freshly painted, kitchen has stainless appliances, and newly remodeled baths. Large screened porch overlooking fenced backyard. Convenient location.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1000 EMERALDA ROAD
1000 Emeralda Road, Pine Hills, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1739 sqft
NW ORLANDO - SPACIOUS 4BR/2.5 REMODELED HOME - Wow! Check out this 4BR/2.5BA, completely remodeled home. Open Floor plan. Kitchen with granite counter tops, an island, stainless appliances, and lots of space. The bathrooms are completely remodeled.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5503 BALBOA DRIVE
5503 Balboa Drive, Pine Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1074 sqft
NW ORLANDO - REMODELED 3BR/2BA HOME - Remodeled 3BR/2BA home, tiled flooring throughout, granite counter tops in kitchen, new cabinets, new stainless steel appliances, and new baths. Covered patio overlooking backyard.

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
3660 Timber Trail
3660 Timber Trail, Pine Hills, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1152 sqft
Come tour this four bed, two bath home today! This unit has 1152 square feet of space, with amenities including a fully appliance kitchen with a refrigerator, stove and dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, central air, ceiling

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
1259 Saint James Road
1259 St. James Road, Pine Hills, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,625
1363 sqft
Come tour this four bed, two bath home today! This unit has 1363 square feet of space, with amenities including a fully appliance kitchen with a refrigerator, microwave, stove, and dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, central air, ceiling fans

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
4320 Meadowbrook Avenue
4320 Meadowbrook Avenue, Pine Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1578 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
4814 Deauville Drive
4814 Deauville Drive, Pine Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
945 sqft
Come tour this three bed, two bath home today! This unit has over 945 square feet of space, with amenities including a fully appliance kitchen, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, central air, and ceiling fans. Minutes away from FL-408.

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
1406 Pine Lake Road
1406 Pine Lake Road, Pine Hills, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1202 sqft
Come tour this four bed, one bath home today! This unit has 1202 square feet of space, with amenities including a kitchen with a refrigerator, oven, microwave, and stainless steel appliances, wood flooring, ceiling fans, newly renovated and is

Last updated June 13 at 10:32pm
1 Unit Available
1220 Elinore Dr
1220 Elinore Drive, Pine Hills, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,275
1432 sqft
This 4 bed 2 bath home is located in Orlando! It has a separate living room and dining room. It also has a galley style kitchen with tile and wood flooring throughout.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2233 Greenview Circle
2233 Greenview Circle, Pine Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1112 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom 1.5 Bath Now Available - Pine Hills - Newly Renovated, Modern 2/1.5 duplex now available.

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
Robinswood
1 Unit Available
1921 ROCKWELL ROAD
1921 Rockwell Road, Pine Hills, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1312 sqft
ROBINSWOOD - COMPLETELY REMODELED 4BR/2BA HOME - Spacious 4BR/2BA, completely remodeled home. New kitchen, counter tops, white cabinets, stainless appliances, new flooring throughout, Living/Dining combo, spacious rooms, new baths. 2 car carport.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2213 N HIAWASSEE ROAD
2213 Hiawassee Road, Pine Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1480 sqft
NW ORLANDO - HIAWASSA HIGHLANDS - Completely remodeled 3BR/2BA home. New kitchen, counter tops, cabinetry, stainless appliances, new baths, freshly painted, new flooring, Inside laundry room. Huge back yard. Convenient location.
Results within 1 mile of Pine Hills
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Rosemont
19 Units Available
Village Lakes I&II
4901 Bottlebrush Ln, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$910
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
980 sqft
Cool down in our sparkling swimming pool or gather with friends at the clubhouse. After a day outdoors, relax in the comfort of your apartment home.
Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
11 Units Available
Ellery at Lake Sherwood
8008 Bala Sands Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,230
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1498 sqft
Near West Oaks Mall and Florida's Turnpike with access to Disney World. Enjoy outdoor amenities, including resort-style pools and private attached garages. Apartment units with up to three bedrooms feature crown molding and built-in bookshelves.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mercy Drive
1 Unit Available
4320 Aetna Dr.
4320 Aetna Drive, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$895
985 sqft
***WOW*** GREAT HOME FOR RENT IN ORLANDO - ***WOW*** GREAT HOME FOR RENT IN ORLANDO 4320 AETNA DRIVE ORLANDO, FL 32808 Rent: $895/month 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom Great, nice home for rent in Orlando at an affordable price.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mercy Drive
1 Unit Available
1222 Dewey Ave.
1222 Dewey Avenue, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$925
724 sqft
PRICE CUT!!! REMODELED HOME FOR RENT IN ORLANDO - PRICE CUT!!! AFFORDABLE HOME FOR RENT IN ORLANDO 1222 DEWEY AVENUE ORLANDO, FL 328081 Rent: $925/month 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom Nice large yard, enclosed laundry room, and nicely painted inside and out.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Signal Hill
1 Unit Available
4632 Lighthouse Circle
4632 Lighthouse Circle, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1330 sqft
Beautiful 2/2.5 Townhouse for Rent - Complete, recent remodel in quiet Carmel Oaks subdivision of Rosemont.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westside Manor
1 Unit Available
101 Wilmer Ave.
101 Wilmer Avenue, Orlovista, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1582 sqft
Nice Renovated Home - 4 Bedroom, 1.5 bath home that has just been fully renovated, with 2 large living areas. Stainless steel appliances, vinyl plank flooring, ceiling fans and inside laundry room. New AC and electrical.
City Guide for Pine Hills, FL

Looking to raise an NFL star? Better get to Pine Hills. In the last decade alone, it's been the home to 6 NFL players.

Located a mere 5 miles from the center of Orlando, Pine Hills is well known for its underground hip-hop scene. Despite the once lovely nickname of Crime Hills, the neighborhood is on the up-and-up because of the low rental prices. Also, efforts of neighboring Orlando and its citizens are helping to improve the area. Pine Hills may not be Disney World, but it’s turning into a lovely place to call home.

Having trouble with Craigslist Pine Hills? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Pine Hills, FL

Finding an apartment in Pine Hills that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

