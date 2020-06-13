/
accessible apartments
68 Accessible Apartments for rent in Pine Hills, FL
5613 Elon Drive
5613 Elon Drive, Pine Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1218 sqft
3 Bedroom Home (New Kitchen) In Pine Hills For Rent SEE TERMS - Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, religion, age, sex, familial status,
Mercy Drive
4320 Aetna Dr.
4320 Aetna Drive, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$895
985 sqft
***WOW*** GREAT HOME FOR RENT IN ORLANDO - ***WOW*** GREAT HOME FOR RENT IN ORLANDO 4320 AETNA DRIVE ORLANDO, FL 32808 Rent: $895/month 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom Great, nice home for rent in Orlando at an affordable price.
Mercy Drive
1222 Dewey Ave.
1222 Dewey Avenue, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$925
724 sqft
PRICE CUT!!! REMODELED HOME FOR RENT IN ORLANDO - PRICE CUT!!! AFFORDABLE HOME FOR RENT IN ORLANDO 1222 DEWEY AVENUE ORLANDO, FL 328081 Rent: $925/month 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom Nice large yard, enclosed laundry room, and nicely painted inside and out.
Lakeshore at East Mil
1717 W Holden Avenue, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$899
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lakeshore at East Mil is the at the heart of excitement in Orlando, with easy access to world-famous amusement parks plus any shopping, dining, or entertainment opportunities you could possibly desire.
Kirkman North
City West Apartments
1801 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,153
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
1015 sqft
Right across the street from Valencia College West Campus, close to Eagle Nest Park, MetroWest Golf Club, Carver Middle School, Eccleston Elementary, Disney World. Pet-friendly apartments with in-unit laundry, resort-style pool, wood-burning fireplaces, courtesy patrol, 2 lighted tennis courts.
Central Business District
SteelHouse Orlando
750 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,245
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1060 sqft
This community is located off I-4 and provides easy access to the shopping and dining options along Colonial Drive. Beautiful units have hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. Community also feature a pool and gym.
Callahan
Amelia Court at Creative Village
659 W Amelia Street, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,359
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1274 sqft
Learn more about our current Move-In Specials and save today! Amelia Court is new luxury smoke free apartment community centrally located in beautiful Downtown Orlando.
Verandahs at Hunt Club
3000 Foxhill Cir, Apopka, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
979 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1438 sqft
Convenient location to shopping and dining and within walking distance of Golf Academy of America. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community includes golf room, car wash area, and pool.
Dwell Maitland
8700 Maitland Summit Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,255
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1228 sqft
You’ll love the one- and two-bedroom pet-friendly Dwell Maitland, FL, apartments for rent by The Klein Company. Everywhere you want to be is within easy reach.
South Orange
Novel Lucerne
733 Main Lane, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,377
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,926
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,994
1611 sqft
There’s the Orlando the world knows and then there’s the real Orlando. Beyond the parks and the palm trees there’s a place, a people and a culture that’s distinct, authentic and only Orlando. Novel Lucerne puts you in the middle of it all.
Arbours at Crown Point
1236 Arbour Point Way, Ocoee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,260
962 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1274 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Arbours at Crown Point is everything you want in contemporary luxury apartment living.
College Park
The Princeton At College Park
646 W Smith Street, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,355
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1462 sqft
The Princeton at College Park offers upscale living in vibrant College Park, FL, just minutes from Downtown Orlando.
The Lexington at Winter Park
1701 Lee Rd, Winter Park, FL
Studio
$1,160
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,249
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1022 sqft
Newly renovated homes with in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The pet-friendly community has a resort-style pool and a 24-hour gym, among other amenities. Walking distance from Winter Park Village.
Lake Dot
Concord Court at Creative Village
661 W Amelia Street, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$472
722 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$468
1137 sqft
Amelia Court is new luxury apartment community centrally located in beautiful DOWNTOWN ORLANDO. As a resident living in the heart of CREATIVE VILLAGE, you will enjoy great entertainment and dining options.
Bainbridge Lake Shadow
2200 Flagler Promenade Way, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,378
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,135
1338 sqft
You can feel the seclusion, but you'll wonder how it's possible. A hidden gem in the center of it all, Bainbridge at Lake Shadow makes everyday living an extraordinary experience. That's because all you could possibly need is so close to home.
Lake Dot
Lexington Court
315 W Concord St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$890
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,038
728 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,178
1102 sqft
Lexington Court is a luxury apartment community located in beautiful Downtown Orlando on the corner of West Concord Street and North Hughey Avenue.
Holden-Parramore
City View
595 W Church St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,045
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
1228 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at City View in Orlando. View photos, descriptions and more!
3000 Clarcona Rd., Unit #206
3000 Clarcona Rd Unit 1054, Clarcona, FL
1 Bedroom
$750
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
FREE RENT 1 Bedrm Mobile Home In Yogi Bear Jellystone For Rent SEE TERMS - Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, religion, age, sex, familial
1035 Branchwood Dr
1035 Branchwood Drive, Forest City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1415 sqft
Seminole County-Apopka-3 Bedrooms-2 Bathrooms and a 2 Car Garage-Fenced Backyard - This sweet, newly painted interior with 1,415 sq.
835 Grand Regency Pointe #106
835 Grand Regency Pointe, Altamonte Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1106 sqft
835 Grand Regency Pointe #106 Available 08/14/20 ALTAMONTE SPRINGS: Ground Floor Unit - Crescent Place at Lake Lotus - AVAILABLE AUGUST 14th! Popular gated community located between Altamonte Springs and Maitland.
3188 Barbados Ct
3188 Barbados Court, Forest City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1396 sqft
3188 Barbados Ct Available 06/15/20 APOPKA: Seminole County Schools! - AVAILABLE JUNE 15th! Fantastic 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in great community of Bel Aire Hills! This home features a 2 car garage, living room, dining area in the kitchen and a
198 Sterling Springs Ln
198 Sterling Springs Lane, Altamonte Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1914 sqft
198 Sterling Springs Ln Available 10/01/20 Altamonte Springs: 3 bed/2.
Florida Center North
5148 Conroy Rd #1225
5148 Conroy Road, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
5148 Conroy Rd #1225 Available 06/15/20 1 bed/1 bath in Villa Medici Community - AVAILABLE JUNE 15th!! 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo on the 2nd floor! All kitchen appliances, breakfast bar, granite counters, living room/dining area combo, sitting
Holden Heights
615 18th St.
615 18th Street, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$850
931 sqft
WOW!!! AFFORDABLE HOME FOR RENT IN ORLANDO - WOW!!! AFFORDABLE HOME FOR RENT IN ORLANDO 615 18TH STREET ORLANDO, FL 32805 Rent: $850/month 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom Nice large yard and affordable monthly rent!! PETS ARE WELCOME This home is offered
