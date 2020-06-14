Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:34 PM

102 Apartments for rent in Pine Hills, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Pine Hills renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
3660 Timber Trail
3660 Timber Trail, Pine Hills, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1152 sqft
Come tour this four bed, two bath home today! This unit has 1152 square feet of space, with amenities including a fully appliance kitchen with a refrigerator, stove and dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, central air, ceiling

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
4320 Meadowbrook Avenue
4320 Meadowbrook Avenue, Pine Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1578 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
4814 Deauville Drive
4814 Deauville Drive, Pine Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
945 sqft
Come tour this three bed, two bath home today! This unit has over 945 square feet of space, with amenities including a fully appliance kitchen, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, central air, and ceiling fans. Minutes away from FL-408.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
1406 Pine Lake Road
1406 Pine Lake Road, Pine Hills, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1202 sqft
Come tour this four bed, one bath home today! This unit has 1202 square feet of space, with amenities including a kitchen with a refrigerator, oven, microwave, and stainless steel appliances, wood flooring, ceiling fans, newly renovated and is

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
1 Unit Available
1220 Elinore Dr
1220 Elinore Drive, Pine Hills, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,275
1432 sqft
This 4 bed 2 bath home is located in Orlando! It has a separate living room and dining room. It also has a galley style kitchen with tile and wood flooring throughout.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
3616 Meadowbrook Avenue
3616 Meadowbrook Avenue, Pine Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1258 sqft
This adorable 3/2 home in the Pine Hills community of Orlando features beautiful hardwood floors throughout and a beautiful fenced backyard. Storage shed in the backyard and storage closet at the carport give ample room for all your belongings.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
5261 alhambra dr - 1
5261 Alhambra Drive, Pine Hills, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
800 sqft
Newly renovated 1 bedroom/1 bathroom apartment with upgraded appliances, back splash, durable and modern wood style floors.
Results within 1 mile of Pine Hills
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
11 Units Available
Ellery at Lake Sherwood
8008 Bala Sands Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,230
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1498 sqft
Near West Oaks Mall and Florida's Turnpike with access to Disney World. Enjoy outdoor amenities, including resort-style pools and private attached garages. Apartment units with up to three bedrooms feature crown molding and built-in bookshelves.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Signal Hill
1 Unit Available
4632 Lighthouse Circle
4632 Lighthouse Circle, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1330 sqft
Beautiful 2/2.5 Townhouse for Rent - Complete, recent remodel in quiet Carmel Oaks subdivision of Rosemont.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
Mercy Drive
1 Unit Available
1409 Radleigh Place
1409 Radleigh Place, Orlando, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1200 sqft
Come tour this four bed, two bath home today! This unit has over 1200 square feet of space, with amenities including a fully appliance kitchen, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, central air, and ceiling fans. Minutes away from FL-408.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
6717 Sawmill Boulevard
6717 Sawmill Boulevard, Ocoee, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1761 sqft
Charming 4BD/2BTH Pool Home In The Heart Of Ocoee! Truly a must see. This stunning home is a spacious floor plan with neutral décor throughout! Separate formal dining and living area...

1 of 13

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Signal Hill
1 Unit Available
4502 Lighthouse Circle
4502 Lighthouse Circle, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1038 sqft
RENT READY TWO STORY TOWNHOUSE 2 BEDROOM / 1.5 BATH! - This townhome style condo is conveniently located in Three Lakes Village subdivision front end unit with assigned parking spaces. This home has a private gated entrance and courtyard entry.
Results within 5 miles of Pine Hills
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 01:04pm
South Eola
18 Units Available
Camden Thornton Park
420 E Church St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,379
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from grocery store, 12-screen movie theater and Lake Eola Park. Units boast air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and laundry. Residents have access to communal pool, pool table and gym.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Metro West
34 Units Available
The Estates At Park Avenue
2801 Biltmore Park Drive, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,237
993 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,363
1249 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,754
1531 sqft
Elegant units feature crown molding and plush carpet. Eat-in kitchens have efficient appliances and garbage disposal. Community has a tennis court, putting green and a gaming lounge. Near shopping and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Metro West
38 Units Available
Indigo West
6101 Raleigh St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$949
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,454
1328 sqft
Prime MetroWest neighborhood location close to Valencia College, Universal Studios and I-4, Hwy 408 and Florida's Turnpike. Luxury apartment homes with in-unit laundry, private patio/balcony and walk-in closets. 24-hour gym and pool.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Central Business District
31 Units Available
SkyHouse Orlando
335 N Magnolia Ave, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,396
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,450
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,052
1046 sqft
Enjoy relaxing unit features, including a bathtub and carpet flooring. Green apartment community amenities feature a coffee bar and 24-hour concierge. Near Lake Eola Park and the Bob Carr Theater with access to Interstate 4.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
Rowena Gardens
33 Units Available
The Gallery at Mills Park
1650 N Mills Ave, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,290
663 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,423
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,652
1143 sqft
Nearby schools: Fern Creek Elementary, Lake Highland Prep, Adventist University of Health Sciences. Right by Lake Formosa, I-4, N. Mills Ave., Florida Hospital Orlando, Florida Hospital for Children, Harry P Leu Gardens. Amenities include: 2 pools, zen areas, spa room, bike lockers, poolside grills.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:22pm
South Eola
20 Units Available
The Paramount On Lake Eola
415 E Pine St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,625
1659 sqft
High-rise living in a great urban setting close to Orlando's best restaurants and entertainment venues. Units with fully equipped kitchens, walk-in closets, tile flooring, and balconies with city views.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Metro West
12 Units Available
Amara at Metrowest
6168 Raleigh St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,112
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,772
1459 sqft
Amara at MetroWest offers proximity to the MetroWest Golf Course and the Florida Mall. Units feature walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, bathtubs, extra storage, and recent renovations. 24-hr gym, alarm system, pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Central Business District
20 Units Available
Camden Orange Court
668 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,199
632 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,149
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,609
1193 sqft
Minutes from I-4 and Lake Concord. Urban-style community with 9-foot ceilings, resort-like pool and media room. Luxury amenities include granite countertops, patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Oversized showers and tubs.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:39pm
$
9 Units Available
Advenir at the Oaks
3100 Old Winter Garden Rd, Ocoee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1100 sqft
Elegant apartments with vaulted ceilings and spacious layouts. Tenants can enjoy basketball, tennis and swimming on site. Easy access to Florida's Turnpike. Close to West Oaks Mall.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:09pm
Lockhart
40 Units Available
The Grand Reserve at Maitland
1939 Grand Isle Cir, Lockhart, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,118
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$639
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,556
1387 sqft
Just eight miles from downtown Orlando, The Grand Reserve at Maitland Park lets you live comfortably and still tap into the excitement of the city.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:30pm
Central Business District
37 Units Available
Camden North Quarter
777 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,339
699 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,339
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,669
1161 sqft
Newly constructed. Units have granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and extra storage. Relax or socialize around fire pit and BBQ/grill. Pool, gym, yoga and clubhouse. Pet-friendly with dog park. Concierge service.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:22pm
$
Central Business District
63 Units Available
SteelHouse Orlando
750 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,245
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1060 sqft
This community is located off I-4 and provides easy access to the shopping and dining options along Colonial Drive. Beautiful units have hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. Community also feature a pool and gym.
City Guide for Pine Hills, FL

Looking to raise an NFL star? Better get to Pine Hills. In the last decade alone, it's been the home to 6 NFL players.

Located a mere 5 miles from the center of Orlando, Pine Hills is well known for its underground hip-hop scene. Despite the once lovely nickname of Crime Hills, the neighborhood is on the up-and-up because of the low rental prices. Also, efforts of neighboring Orlando and its citizens are helping to improve the area. Pine Hills may not be Disney World, but it’s turning into a lovely place to call home.

Having trouble with Craigslist Pine Hills? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Pine Hills, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Pine Hills renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

