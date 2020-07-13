/
apartments with pool
278 Apartments for rent in Pine Hills, FL with pool
Robinswood
5913 Wolf Road
5913 Wolf Road, Pine Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1170 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Kensington
3316 Princess Diana Boulevard
3316 Princess Diana Boulevard, Pine Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1530 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Robinswood
6136 Bolling Drive
6136 Bolling Drive, Pine Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1288 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
5613 Cham Court
5613 Cham Court, Pine Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
1599 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Results within 1 mile of Pine Hills
Ellery at Lake Sherwood
8008 Bala Sands Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near West Oaks Mall and Florida's Turnpike with access to Disney World. Enjoy outdoor amenities, including resort-style pools and private attached garages. Apartment units with up to three bedrooms feature crown molding and built-in bookshelves.
Rosemont
Village Lakes I&II
4901 Bottlebrush Ln, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
980 sqft
Cool down in our sparkling swimming pool or gather with friends at the clubhouse. After a day outdoors, relax in the comfort of your apartment home.
Rosemont
5284 River Birch Court
5284 River Birch Court, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1598 sqft
5284 River Birch Court Available 07/13/20 Renovated 3 Bedroom Duplex (Backyard Pool!) For Rent SEE TERMS - Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race,
6193 Brookhill Circle
6193 Brookhill Circle, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1495 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
7587 Groveoak Drive
7587 Groveoak Drive, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1300 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
6564 Viewpoint Court
6564 Viewpoint Court, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1300 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
113 Cranfield Court
113 Cranfield Court, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1180 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
5925 Grand Coulee Road
5925 Grand Coulee Road, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1413 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath Home For Rent in Canyon Ridge!!! - Welcome home to this beautifully maintained 3 bed 2 bath pool home in the Canyon Ridge neighborhood just west of Orlando. You will feel right at home the moment you step in.
Signal Hill
3722 Kitty Hawk Ave #1
3722 Kitty Hawk Avenue, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1584 sqft
Signal Hill 3/2 with Open Floorplan, dining, living and family rooms! - 3722 Kitty Hawk Dr.: Open and airy 3/2 with partially fenced yard and screened pool. Tile and wood throughout.
6138 Ranier Drive
6138 Ranier Drive, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1314 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Rosemont
4109 PLAYER CIR - #4109
4109 Player Circle, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1024 sqft
Beautiful 2 bed, bath 2 , Washer-Dryer and underground parking unit in Rosemont Green, Orlando - Welcome home to this beautiful Rosemont Green Community on Lake Orlando Parkway in the heart of Orlando, the City Beautiful .
Results within 5 miles of Pine Hills
South Orange
Novel Lucerne
733 Main Lane, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,341
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,876
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,870
1611 sqft
There’s the Orlando the world knows and then there’s the real Orlando. Beyond the parks and the palm trees there’s a place, a people and a culture that’s distinct, authentic and only Orlando. Novel Lucerne puts you in the middle of it all.
Aventura Orlando Apartments
5300 Cinderlane Pkwy, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
948 sqft
Welcome to the newly managed Aventura Orlando Apartments - Where Your Adventure Begins! Just minutes from downtown Orlando, the University of Central Florida and many shopping and dining options set in a tranquil garden setting.
Central Business District
Modera Central
125 E. Pine Street, Orlando, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,522
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,989
1120 sqft
This distinctly modern 22-story high-rise in downtown Orlando allows you to embrace a life of style in a prime, yet picturesque location.
Dwell Maitland
8700 Maitland Summit Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,220
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1228 sqft
You’ll love the one- and two-bedroom pet-friendly Dwell Maitland, FL, apartments for rent by The Klein Company. Everywhere you want to be is within easy reach.
Metro West
Gates of Harbortown
2333 Lake Debra Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,210
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1500 sqft
Metro West Village and Turkey Lake are both within walking distance of this property. Units have been recently renovated. Impressive amenities include a clubhouse, hot tub and 24-hour gym in this pet-friendly community.
Central Business District
SteelHouse Orlando
750 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,240
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1060 sqft
This community is located off I-4 and provides easy access to the shopping and dining options along Colonial Drive. Beautiful units have hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. Community also feature a pool and gym.
Advenir at the Oaks
3100 Old Winter Garden Rd, Ocoee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,160
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1100 sqft
Elegant apartments with vaulted ceilings and spacious layouts. Tenants can enjoy basketball, tennis and swimming on site. Easy access to Florida's Turnpike. Close to West Oaks Mall.
Lockhart
The Bentley at Maitland
6750 Woodlake Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,035
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1003 sqft
This charming community offers a wide range of amenities including a fitness center, pool, and fitness center. Homes offer a private patio and balcony, washer and dryer appliances, and lots of storage.
Alexan Winter Park
1874 Harmon Avenue, Winter Park, FL
Studio
$1,325
719 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,320
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1213 sqft
Alexan Winter Park is an apartment community designed with you in mind, putting extra care into every detail. Details that make your living space an extension of you, with open floor plans and extra touches like keyless entry and USB outlets.
