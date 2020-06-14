Apartment List
/
FL
/
pine hills
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:18 AM

157 Apartments for rent in Pine Hills, FL with garage

Pine Hills apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
Country Run
1 Unit Available
7642 FORDHAM CREEK LANE
7642 Fordham Creek Lane, Pine Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1642 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom home in Orlando! Close to shopping, tolls, and major highways!

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
6442 SEABURY WAY
6442 Seabury Way, Pine Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1440 sqft
Lovely 3 bedrooms 2 bath's single-family Located in Orlando FL! This property features a gorgeous front patio and 2 car Garage-Attached!! Large fenced back yard!

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
5244 LABRADOR LANE
5244 Labrador Lane, Pine Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2652 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in North Orlando (Hiawassee Oaks Subdivision). Large living room and spacious bedrooms with closet storage space for organizing, nice wood and ceramic flooring.

1 of 21

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2233 Greenview Circle
2233 Greenview Circle, Pine Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1112 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom 1.5 Bath Now Available - Pine Hills - Newly Renovated, Modern 2/1.5 duplex now available.
Results within 1 mile of Pine Hills
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
11 Units Available
Ellery at Lake Sherwood
8008 Bala Sands Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,230
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1498 sqft
Near West Oaks Mall and Florida's Turnpike with access to Disney World. Enjoy outdoor amenities, including resort-style pools and private attached garages. Apartment units with up to three bedrooms feature crown molding and built-in bookshelves.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Rosemont North
1 Unit Available
4741 PILGRIMS WAY
4741 Pilgrims Way, Orlando, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
2002 sqft
Spacious 4 bedrooms 2 baths home features a formal dining room, stone wall fireplace in the living room, and family room with vaulted wood beam ceilings and a spacious kitchen with a separate cooktop. French doors lead to a large bonus room.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
2228 EL MARRA DRIVE
2228 El Marra Drive, Clarcona, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
4160 sqft
FABULOUS 2 STORY CASTLE IN A QUIET AREA OF OCOEE. GOURMET KITCHEN WITH HUGE FAMILY ROOM WITH WET BAR FOR PARTIES AND A BIG PORCH RIGHT OFF THE KITCHEN. GREAT SETUP FOR ENTERTAINING. ADD TO THAT AN EQUIPPED MOTHER IN LAW SUITE.

1 of 20

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
Signal Hill
1 Unit Available
3722 Kitty Hawk Ave #1
3722 Kitty Hawk Avenue, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1584 sqft
Signal Hill 3/2 with Open Floorplan, dining, living and family rooms! - 3722 Kitty Hawk Dr.: Open and airy 3/2 with partially fenced yard and screened pool. Tile and wood throughout.

1 of 9

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
332 DOVER STREET
332 Dover Street, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,288
1281 sqft
Live in this home conveniently located to 408 off of Pine Hills Road. This 3 Bedroom, 2 bath home includes 2 car garage (w/auto opener and washer/dryer hookups).

1 of 14

Last updated December 7 at 06:26pm
1 Unit Available
7456 Little Pond Court
7456 Little Pond Court, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1300 sqft
SPECIAL: Move in prior to December 15th and receive February Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. January 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession.
Results within 5 miles of Pine Hills
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Metro West
12 Units Available
Amara at Metrowest
6168 Raleigh St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,112
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,772
1459 sqft
Amara at MetroWest offers proximity to the MetroWest Golf Course and the Florida Mall. Units feature walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, bathtubs, extra storage, and recent renovations. 24-hr gym, alarm system, pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
28 Units Available
Windermere at Lake's Edge
2415 Treasure Landing Pkwy, Ocoee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,147
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,323
1298 sqft
Luxury living within minutes of theme parks and area attractions in Orlando. Apartment homes with vaulted ceilings and great amenities including a 24-hour fitness center and beautiful ponds and picnic grounds.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Kirkman North
18 Units Available
Grand Reserve at Kirkman Parke
3301 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1497 sqft
Choose from several floor plans. On-site tennis court, covered heated spa, baby room,and grilling area. Car care center provided. Cinema room available. Security access in place. Garages available for residents.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Metro West
34 Units Available
The Estates At Park Avenue
2801 Biltmore Park Drive, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,237
993 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1249 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,754
1531 sqft
Elegant units feature crown molding and plush carpet. Eat-in kitchens have efficient appliances and garbage disposal. Community has a tennis court, putting green and a gaming lounge. Near shopping and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:12am
Lockhart
41 Units Available
The Grand Reserve at Maitland
1939 Grand Isle Cir, Lockhart, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,118
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$639
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,557
1387 sqft
Just eight miles from downtown Orlando, The Grand Reserve at Maitland Park lets you live comfortably and still tap into the excitement of the city.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
68 Units Available
The Arbors at Maitland Summit
8636 Villa Pt, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,116
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,351
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,559
1518 sqft
Near the I-4, Lake Lotus. Nearby schools: Seminole State College Altamonte Campus, Riverside Elementary, Lockhart Middle School. Pet-friendly apartments with racquetball courts, aerobic studio with classes, private sunbathing decks, sand volleyball, tennis courts, 3 pools, sauna, hot tub, spa, tot lot.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
69 Units Available
Barrington at Mirror Lake
700 Post Lake Pl, Apopka, FL
Studio
$891
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,025
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,326
1028 sqft
Just minutes from Mirror Lake. Ideal community for active residents with a volleyball court, tennis court, 24-hour gym, bike storage and playground. Recently renovated units feature hardwood floors, a fireplace and updated appliances.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Rowena Gardens
34 Units Available
The Gallery at Mills Park
1650 N Mills Ave, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,290
663 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,423
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1143 sqft
Nearby schools: Fern Creek Elementary, Lake Highland Prep, Adventist University of Health Sciences. Right by Lake Formosa, I-4, N. Mills Ave., Florida Hospital Orlando, Florida Hospital for Children, Harry P Leu Gardens. Amenities include: 2 pools, zen areas, spa room, bike lockers, poolside grills.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Kirkman North
25 Units Available
Verona At Valencia Park
1601 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,030
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,252
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,808
1218 sqft
This Metro West community is situated along South Kirkman Road and across the street from Lake Pamela. Enjoyable amenities include tennis court, hot tub and 24-hour gym. Apartments have in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:05am
South Orange
119 Units Available
Novel Lucerne
733 Main Lane, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,377
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,926
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,994
1611 sqft
There’s the Orlando the world knows and then there’s the real Orlando. Beyond the parks and the palm trees there’s a place, a people and a culture that’s distinct, authentic and only Orlando. Novel Lucerne puts you in the middle of it all.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
18 Units Available
Brickstone Maitland Summit
9000 Summit Centre Way, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,069
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,629
1395 sqft
Luxury is the watchword for this gorgeous, Floridian style complex. Minutes away from 429 and I-4. Pool, spa and 24-hour fitness center. This paradise even has room for pets, including large dogs.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Millenia
10 Units Available
Heritage on Millenia Apartments
3757 Millenia Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,169
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,637
1415 sqft
Lake Millenia, I-4, The Mall at Millenia, Millenia Plaza, IKEA Orlando are all nearby. Amenities include: dog walk area, heated spa, children's playground, movie theater, screened-in patio with chef-inspired grill, strength and cardio center, pool with sundeck, business center, controlled-access gates.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Metro West
10 Units Available
The Summit at Metrowest Apartments
6500 Metrowest Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,065
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1151 sqft
Area schools: Da Vinci Academy, Florida Virtual School, Valencia College West Campus. Close to MetroWest Golf Club, F&F Marketing, Valencia College District Office. Amenities include: sundeck with pergolas, sand volleyball court, racquetball court, children's playground, pool and heated spa.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
Casa Mirella
101 Casa Mirella Way, Ocoee, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,506
1402 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,679
1751 sqft
Accessible via the FL-408 and the Florida Turnpike, Casa Mirella Apartments feature modern and traditional design touches. Swimming pool, heated spa and resident lounge.
City Guide for Pine Hills, FL

Looking to raise an NFL star? Better get to Pine Hills. In the last decade alone, it's been the home to 6 NFL players.

Located a mere 5 miles from the center of Orlando, Pine Hills is well known for its underground hip-hop scene. Despite the once lovely nickname of Crime Hills, the neighborhood is on the up-and-up because of the low rental prices. Also, efforts of neighboring Orlando and its citizens are helping to improve the area. Pine Hills may not be Disney World, but it’s turning into a lovely place to call home.

Having trouble with Craigslist Pine Hills? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Pine Hills, FL

Pine Hills apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Pine Hills 1 BedroomsPine Hills 2 BedroomsPine Hills 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPine Hills 3 Bedrooms
Pine Hills Accessible ApartmentsPine Hills Apartments with BalconyPine Hills Apartments with GaragePine Hills Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Pine Hills Apartments with ParkingPine Hills Apartments with PoolPine Hills Dog Friendly ApartmentsPine Hills Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FL
Winter Haven, FLWedgefield, FLCombee Settlement, FLTavares, FLPonce Inlet, FLWilliamsburg, FLSouth Daytona, FLEdgewater, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus