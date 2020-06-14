/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:34 PM
155 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pine Hills, FL
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
1 Unit Available
5261 alhambra dr - 1
5261 Alhambra Drive, Pine Hills, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
800 sqft
Newly renovated 1 bedroom/1 bathroom apartment with upgraded appliances, back splash, durable and modern wood style floors.
Results within 1 mile of Pine Hills
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Rosemont
17 Units Available
Village Lakes I&II
4901 Bottlebrush Ln, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$910
706 sqft
Cool down in our sparkling swimming pool or gather with friends at the clubhouse. After a day outdoors, relax in the comfort of your apartment home.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
11 Units Available
Ellery at Lake Sherwood
8008 Bala Sands Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,230
892 sqft
Near West Oaks Mall and Florida's Turnpike with access to Disney World. Enjoy outdoor amenities, including resort-style pools and private attached garages. Apartment units with up to three bedrooms feature crown molding and built-in bookshelves.
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Rosemont
1 Unit Available
4167 PLAYER CIRCLE
4167 Player Circle, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
838 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED! Amazingly priced completely renovated 1 bedroom 1.5 bath condominium with a gorgeous Lake View from the Living room and Master Bedroom.
Results within 5 miles of Pine Hills
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Kirkman North
22 Units Available
City West Apartments
1801 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,153
738 sqft
Right across the street from Valencia College West Campus, close to Eagle Nest Park, MetroWest Golf Club, Carver Middle School, Eccleston Elementary, Disney World. Pet-friendly apartments with in-unit laundry, resort-style pool, wood-burning fireplaces, courtesy patrol, 2 lighted tennis courts.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Kirkman North
18 Units Available
Grand Reserve at Kirkman Parke
3301 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,210
777 sqft
Choose from several floor plans. On-site tennis court, covered heated spa, baby room,and grilling area. Car care center provided. Cinema room available. Security access in place. Garages available for residents.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Central Business District
18 Units Available
55 WEST
55 West Church St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,504
1053 sqft
Close to I-4, Grand Bohemian Gallery, Orlando Police Department, Amway Center, Lake Eola, Lake Eola Park, Orlando County Library System, Downtown Orlando City Hall, Mad Cow Theatre. Amenities include: 24-hour doorman, resort-style pool with sundeck, spa, attached garage, downtown Orlando views.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Metro West
34 Units Available
The Estates At Park Avenue
2801 Biltmore Park Drive, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
993 sqft
Elegant units feature crown molding and plush carpet. Eat-in kitchens have efficient appliances and garbage disposal. Community has a tennis court, putting green and a gaming lounge. Near shopping and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Park Central
19 Units Available
Millenia 700
4150 Eastgate Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
762 sqft
Millenia 700 offers luxurious studio, one and two-bedroom apartments in gorgeous Orlando, FL.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Metro West
19 Units Available
ARIUM MetroWest
2450 Lake Debra Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,120
861 sqft
Great location alongside Turkey Lake and close to Veranda Park. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Luxury community features a 24-hour gym, 24-hour laundry, and bike storage.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 14 at 05:29pm
15 Units Available
IMT Maitland Pointe Apartments
895 Broadstone Way, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
773 sqft
Community that feels remote surrounded by lakes but is just a short drive from Downtown Orlando. Luxury units include fully equipped kitchens, washer/dryer and private terrace. Community amenities include sparkling pools and resort-style living.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 06:57pm
South Eola
17 Units Available
Camden Thornton Park
420 E Church St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,379
736 sqft
Located just minutes from grocery store, 12-screen movie theater and Lake Eola Park. Units boast air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and laundry. Residents have access to communal pool, pool table and gym.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Metro West
38 Units Available
Indigo West
6101 Raleigh St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$949
787 sqft
Prime MetroWest neighborhood location close to Valencia College, Universal Studios and I-4, Hwy 408 and Florida's Turnpike. Luxury apartment homes with in-unit laundry, private patio/balcony and walk-in closets. 24-hour gym and pool.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Millenia
21 Units Available
Aqua at Millenia
5451 Millenia Lakes Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,067
744 sqft
Lovers of shopping and dining will enjoy this community's proximity to The Mall at Millenia. At home, residents have access to a pool, gym, hot tub and much more. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Central Business District
31 Units Available
SkyHouse Orlando
335 N Magnolia Ave, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
744 sqft
Enjoy relaxing unit features, including a bathtub and carpet flooring. Green apartment community amenities feature a coffee bar and 24-hour concierge. Near Lake Eola Park and the Bob Carr Theater with access to Interstate 4.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 14 at 06:27pm
South Eola
20 Units Available
The Paramount On Lake Eola
415 E Pine St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
790 sqft
High-rise living in a great urban setting close to Orlando's best restaurants and entertainment venues. Units with fully equipped kitchens, walk-in closets, tile flooring, and balconies with city views.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 07:02pm
17 Units Available
Dwell Maitland
8700 Maitland Summit Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,255
910 sqft
You’ll love the one- and two-bedroom pet-friendly Dwell Maitland, FL, apartments for rent by The Klein Company. Everywhere you want to be is within easy reach.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Metro West
11 Units Available
Amara at Metrowest
6168 Raleigh St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,112
828 sqft
Amara at MetroWest offers proximity to the MetroWest Golf Course and the Florida Mall. Units feature walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, bathtubs, extra storage, and recent renovations. 24-hr gym, alarm system, pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:06pm
9 Units Available
Advenir at the Oaks
3100 Old Winter Garden Rd, Ocoee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
670 sqft
Elegant apartments with vaulted ceilings and spacious layouts. Tenants can enjoy basketball, tennis and swimming on site. Easy access to Florida's Turnpike. Close to West Oaks Mall.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:09pm
Lockhart
40 Units Available
The Grand Reserve at Maitland
1939 Grand Isle Cir, Lockhart, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,118
808 sqft
Just eight miles from downtown Orlando, The Grand Reserve at Maitland Park lets you live comfortably and still tap into the excitement of the city.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 06:03pm
Central Business District
37 Units Available
Camden North Quarter
777 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,339
738 sqft
Newly constructed. Units have granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and extra storage. Relax or socialize around fire pit and BBQ/grill. Pool, gym, yoga and clubhouse. Pet-friendly with dog park. Concierge service.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 14 at 06:11pm
Metro West
27 Units Available
Gates of Harbortown
2333 Lake Debra Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,140
839 sqft
Metro West Village and Turkey Lake are both within walking distance of this property. Units have been recently renovated. Impressive amenities include a clubhouse, hot tub and 24-hour gym in this pet-friendly community.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 14 at 07:06pm
$
Central Business District
63 Units Available
SteelHouse Orlando
750 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,245
654 sqft
This community is located off I-4 and provides easy access to the shopping and dining options along Colonial Drive. Beautiful units have hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. Community also feature a pool and gym.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 14 at 06:46pm
$
Central Business District
48 Units Available
Modera Central
125 E. Pine Street, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,522
720 sqft
This distinctly modern 22-story high-rise in downtown Orlando allows you to embrace a life of style in a prime, yet picturesque location.
