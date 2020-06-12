/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:55 AM
227 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pine Hills, FL
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1000 EMERALDA ROAD
1000 Emeralda Road, Pine Hills, FL
NW ORLANDO - SPACIOUS 4BR/2.5 REMODELED HOME - Wow! Check out this 4BR/2.5BA, completely remodeled home. Open Floor plan. Kitchen with granite counter tops, an island, stainless appliances, and lots of space. The bathrooms are completely remodeled.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
902 Governors Ave
902 Governors Avenue, Pine Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
902 Governors Ave - Property Id: 290203 Beautiful renovated 3 bedroom home with pool! $4300 verifiable monthly income requirement. We do background checks, please no applicants with evictions or felonies. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1014 San Domingo Rd
1014 San Domingo Road, Pine Hills, FL
Charming 5/2 in Pine Hills! - Home Sweet Home! Charming 5 Bedroom 2 Bath home in Orlando, FL! Spacious tiled living area! Kitchen features BRAND NEW appliances! Bedrooms and baths are a nice size! Must See! Available now! This property offers an
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4030 Pinckney Drive
4030 Pinckney Drive, Pine Hills, FL
4/2 Home In Pine Hills - A VIRTUAL TOUR IS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE. This is a 4-bedroom, 2-bath home in Pine Hills off North Pine Hills Road near Meadowbrook Middle School. The home has a two-car carport along with a separate laundry room.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5503 BALBOA DRIVE
5503 Balboa Drive, Pine Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1074 sqft
NW ORLANDO - REMODELED 3BR/2BA HOME - Remodeled 3BR/2BA home, tiled flooring throughout, granite counter tops in kitchen, new cabinets, new stainless steel appliances, and new baths. Covered patio overlooking backyard.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4906 CORTEZ DR
4906 Cortez Drive, Pine Hills, FL
NW ORLANDO - REMODELED 4BR/3BA HOME - Completely remodeled 4BR/3BA home, freshly painted inside and out, all tiled flooring, remodeled kitchen and baths. Washer and Dryer hookup. The kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless appliances.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Robinswood
1 Unit Available
5923 BALBOA DRIVE
5923 Balboa Drive, Pine Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1189 sqft
NW ORLANDO - COMPLETELY REMODELED 3BR/2BA - Completely remodeled 3BR/2BA, freshly painted, new flooring, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, good size rooms, and large backyard. 2 car carport. Convenient location.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1413 HIALEAH STREET
1413 Hialeah Street, Pine Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1222 sqft
NW ORLANDO - REMODELED 4BR/2BA HOME - Check out this spacious 4BR/2BA, lots of tile, remodeled kitchen with new counter tops, stainless appliances, completely new bathrooms, and new flooring throughout. Large backyard. Convenient location.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7360 Lazy Hill Drive Orange
7360 Lazy Hill Drive, Pine Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1352 sqft
7360 Lazy Hill Drive Orange Available 08/04/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Single Family Home For Rent at 7360 Lazy Hill Drive Orlando, FL 32818 - Description: 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Single Family Home at 7360 Lazy Hill Drive Orlando, FL 32818.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2524 Martinwood Drive ORANGE
2524 Martinwood Drive, Pine Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1740 sqft
2524 Martinwood Drive ORANGE Available 06/13/20 Orlando - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom - $1325.00 - 3/2.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5613 Elon Drive
5613 Elon Drive, Pine Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1218 sqft
3 Bedroom Home (New Kitchen) In Pine Hills For Rent SEE TERMS - Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, religion, age, sex, familial status,
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
916 ALECON DRIVE
916 Alecon Drive, Pine Hills, FL
Location, Location Location !!! this freshly painted home offer 4 bedrooms ( Porch has been converted to a bedroom ) 2 baths home has everything you need. , tile throughout the house makes it easy to clean.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
1259 Saint James Road
1259 St. James Road, Pine Hills, FL
Come tour this four bed, two bath home today! This unit has 1363 square feet of space, with amenities including a fully appliance kitchen with a refrigerator, microwave, stove, and dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, central air, ceiling fans
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
3660 Timber Trail
3660 Timber Trail, Pine Hills, FL
Come tour this four bed, two bath home today! This unit has 1152 square feet of space, with amenities including a fully appliance kitchen with a refrigerator, stove and dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, central air, ceiling
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
5607 Sedgefield Street
5607 Sedgefield Street, Pine Hills, FL
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
4320 Meadowbrook Avenue
4320 Meadowbrook Avenue, Pine Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1578 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
4814 Deauville Drive
4814 Deauville Drive, Pine Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
945 sqft
Come tour this three bed, two bath home today! This unit has over 945 square feet of space, with amenities including a fully appliance kitchen, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, central air, and ceiling fans. Minutes away from FL-408.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
Robinswood
1 Unit Available
1824 Hastings Terrace
1824 Hastings Terrace, Pine Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1412 sqft
***Available Now*** Spacious 3BR 2BA a corner lot home features a big kitchen with extra counters, a huge lanai right off of the kitchen adding great entertaining space, a two-car carport, and a private, fenced yard.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
1406 Pine Lake Road
1406 Pine Lake Road, Pine Hills, FL
Come tour this four bed, one bath home today! This unit has 1202 square feet of space, with amenities including a kitchen with a refrigerator, oven, microwave, and stainless steel appliances, wood flooring, ceiling fans, newly renovated and is
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:19pm
Country Run
1 Unit Available
7642 FORDHAM CREEK LANE
7642 Fordham Creek Lane, Pine Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1642 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom home in Orlando! Close to shopping, tolls, and major highways!
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 08:19pm
1 Unit Available
3616 Meadowbrook Avenue
3616 Meadowbrook Avenue, Pine Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1258 sqft
This adorable 3/2 home in the Pine Hills community of Orlando features beautiful hardwood floors throughout and a beautiful fenced backyard. Storage shed in the backyard and storage closet at the carport give ample room for all your belongings.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
1220 Elinore Dr
1220 Elinore Drive, Pine Hills, FL
This 4 bed 2 bath home is located in Orlando! It has a separate living room and dining room. It also has a galley style kitchen with tile and wood flooring throughout.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
5131 LONDONDERRY BOULEVARD
5131 Londonderry Boulevard, Pine Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
951 sqft
Recently renovated 3 bedroom home at great location. Near school. Great floor and cabinets. Corner lot. Carport and driveway can accommodate 3 cars. Priced just right. It won't last long!
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1713 LAKE LORINE DRIVE
1713 Lake Lorine Drive, Pine Hills, FL
This charming 4 bedroom 2 bath pool home has a fresh coat of paint in a neutral color. The home features tile thought out and has a cozy kitchen with separate eating space.
Similar Pages
Pine Hills Accessible ApartmentsPine Hills Apartments with BalconyPine Hills Apartments with GaragePine Hills Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FL