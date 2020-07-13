/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:22 AM
198 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Pine Hills, FL
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3121 BON AIR DR
3121 Bon Air Drive, Pine Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1767 sqft
SILVER STAR ESTATES - - Spacious 3BR/2.5 completely remodeled home. New flooring throughout. Granite counter tops, stainless appliances, spacious rooms, freshly painted. Large backyard. Convenient location. Section 8 Accepted.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5846 ATHENA PLACE
5846 Athena Place, Pine Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1300 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
NW ORLANDO - REMODELED 4BR/2BA - Check out this 3BR/2BA, remodeled with new flooring throughout, freshly painted, kitchen has stainless appliances, and newly remodeled baths. Large screened porch overlooking fenced backyard. Convenient location.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2233 Greenview Circle
2233 Greenview Circle, Pine Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1112 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom 1.5 Bath Now Available - Pine Hills - Newly Renovated, Modern 2/1.5 duplex now available.
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
Robinswood
1921 ROCKWELL ROAD
1921 Rockwell Road, Pine Hills, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1312 sqft
ROBINSWOOD - COMPLETELY REMODELED 4BR/2BA HOME - Spacious 4BR/2BA, completely remodeled home. New kitchen, counter tops, white cabinets, stainless appliances, new flooring throughout, Living/Dining combo, spacious rooms, new baths. 2 car carport.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2213 N HIAWASSEE ROAD
2213 Hiawassee Road, Pine Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1480 sqft
NW ORLANDO - HIAWASSA HIGHLANDS - Completely remodeled 3BR/2BA home. New kitchen, counter tops, cabinetry, stainless appliances, new baths, freshly painted, new flooring, Inside laundry room. Huge back yard. Convenient location.
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
1259 Saint James Road
1259 St. James Road, Pine Hills, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,623
1363 sqft
Come tour this four bed, two bath home today! This unit has 1363 square feet of space, with amenities including a fully appliance kitchen with a refrigerator, microwave, stove, and dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, central air, ceiling fans
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
24 Units Available
Ellery at Lake Sherwood
8008 Bala Sands Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near West Oaks Mall and Florida's Turnpike with access to Disney World. Enjoy outdoor amenities, including resort-style pools and private attached garages. Apartment units with up to three bedrooms feature crown molding and built-in bookshelves.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
Rosemont
Village Lakes I&II
4901 Bottlebrush Ln, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
980 sqft
Cool down in our sparkling swimming pool or gather with friends at the clubhouse. After a day outdoors, relax in the comfort of your apartment home.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Rosemont
5284 River Birch Court
5284 River Birch Court, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1598 sqft
5284 River Birch Court Available 07/13/20 Renovated 3 Bedroom Duplex (Backyard Pool!) For Rent SEE TERMS - Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race,
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
7587 Groveoak Drive
7587 Groveoak Drive, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1300 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
6564 Viewpoint Court
6564 Viewpoint Court, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1300 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Malibu Groves
4535 Barley Street
4535 Barley Street, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$999
1193 sqft
3 BDRM (Renovated) Home Near Universal - Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, religion, age, sex, familial status, marital status,
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
5925 Grand Coulee Road
5925 Grand Coulee Road, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1413 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath Home For Rent in Canyon Ridge!!! - Welcome home to this beautifully maintained 3 bed 2 bath pool home in the Canyon Ridge neighborhood just west of Orlando. You will feel right at home the moment you step in.
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
Signal Hill
3722 Kitty Hawk Ave #1
3722 Kitty Hawk Avenue, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1584 sqft
Signal Hill 3/2 with Open Floorplan, dining, living and family rooms! - 3722 Kitty Hawk Dr.: Open and airy 3/2 with partially fenced yard and screened pool. Tile and wood throughout.
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
332 DOVER STREET
332 Dover Street, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,288
1281 sqft
Live in this home conveniently located to 408 off of Pine Hills Road. This 3 Bedroom, 2 bath home includes 2 car garage (w/auto opener and washer/dryer hookups).
Last updated July 21 at 09:14am
1 Unit Available
Signal Hill
4810 Lighthouse Circle #34 ORANGE
4810 Lighthouse Circle, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
935 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo For Rent at 4810 Lighthouse Circle Unit 34 Orlando, Fl. 32808 - 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo For Rent at 4810 Lighthouse Circle Unit 34 Orlando, Fl. 32808. This Condo has a Range, Refrigerator, Central Heat and A/C.
Last updated December 7 at 06:26pm
1 Unit Available
7456 Little Pond Court
7456 Little Pond Court, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1300 sqft
SPECIAL: Move in prior to December 15th and receive February Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. January 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Westside Manor
5211 W Washington St.
5211 Washington Street, Orlovista, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1241 sqft
5211 W Washington St. Available 10/05/20 GREAT AFFORDABLE HOME FOR RENT IN ORLANDO - GREAT AFFORDABLE HOME FOR RENT IN ORLANDO 5211 W WASHINGTON STREET ORLANDO, FL 32811 Rent: $1,050/month 3 Bedrooms, 1.5 Bathrooms Affordable, cozy home in Orlando.
Last updated July 13 at 06:01am
74 Units Available
Central Business District
SteelHouse Orlando
750 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,240
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1060 sqft
This community is located off I-4 and provides easy access to the shopping and dining options along Colonial Drive. Beautiful units have hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. Community also feature a pool and gym.
Last updated July 13 at 06:03am
6 Units Available
Advenir at the Oaks
3100 Old Winter Garden Rd, Ocoee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,160
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1100 sqft
Elegant apartments with vaulted ceilings and spacious layouts. Tenants can enjoy basketball, tennis and swimming on site. Easy access to Florida's Turnpike. Close to West Oaks Mall.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
45 Units Available
Alexan Winter Park
1874 Harmon Avenue, Winter Park, FL
Studio
$1,325
719 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,320
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1213 sqft
Alexan Winter Park is an apartment community designed with you in mind, putting extra care into every detail. Details that make your living space an extension of you, with open floor plans and extra touches like keyless entry and USB outlets.
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
38 Units Available
Lake Formosa
The Yard at Ivanhoe
1460 Alden Road, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,598
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,210
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Downtown Orlando is defined by its districts, villages, and neighborhoods.
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
20 Units Available
Millenia
Aqua at Millenia
5451 Millenia Lakes Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,135
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1188 sqft
Lovers of shopping and dining will enjoy this community's proximity to The Mall at Millenia. At home, residents have access to a pool, gym, hot tub and much more. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 13 at 12:22am
135 Units Available
South Orange
Novel Lucerne
733 Main Lane, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,341
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,876
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,870
1611 sqft
There’s the Orlando the world knows and then there’s the real Orlando. Beyond the parks and the palm trees there’s a place, a people and a culture that’s distinct, authentic and only Orlando. Novel Lucerne puts you in the middle of it all.
