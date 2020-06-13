Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:32 AM

236 Apartments for rent in Pine Hills, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
5607 Sedgefield Street
5607 Sedgefield Street, Pine Hills, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1567 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
Robinswood
1 Unit Available
1824 Hastings Terrace
1824 Hastings Terrace, Pine Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1412 sqft
***Available Now*** Spacious 3BR 2BA a corner lot home features a big kitchen with extra counters, a huge lanai right off of the kitchen adding great entertaining space, a two-car carport, and a private, fenced yard.

Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
1 Unit Available
1220 Elinore Dr
1220 Elinore Drive, Pine Hills, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,275
1432 sqft
This 4 bed 2 bath home is located in Orlando! It has a separate living room and dining room. It also has a galley style kitchen with tile and wood flooring throughout.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1000 EMERALDA ROAD
1000 Emeralda Road, Pine Hills, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1739 sqft
NW ORLANDO - SPACIOUS 4BR/2.5 REMODELED HOME - Wow! Check out this 4BR/2.5BA, completely remodeled home. Open Floor plan. Kitchen with granite counter tops, an island, stainless appliances, and lots of space. The bathrooms are completely remodeled.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5503 BALBOA DRIVE
5503 Balboa Drive, Pine Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1074 sqft
NW ORLANDO - REMODELED 3BR/2BA HOME - Remodeled 3BR/2BA home, tiled flooring throughout, granite counter tops in kitchen, new cabinets, new stainless steel appliances, and new baths. Covered patio overlooking backyard.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
906 FERNDELL ROAD
906 Ferndell Road, Pine Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
PINE HILLS AREA - 2BR/1BA PLUS BONUS ROOM - Remodeled 2BR/1BA home with bonus room. Stainless appliances, granite counter tops, white cabinets, tiled flooring throughout, remodeled bathroom, Family room has stone wall fireplace.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
916 ALECON DRIVE
916 Alecon Drive, Pine Hills, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,480
1260 sqft
Location, Location Location !!! this freshly painted home offer 4 bedrooms ( Porch has been converted to a bedroom ) 2 baths home has everything you need. , tile throughout the house makes it easy to clean.

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
2127 Veranda Circle - F-2160
2127 Veranda Circle, Pine Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$740
1132 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2127 Veranda Circle - F-2160 in Pine Hills. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
Country Run
1 Unit Available
7642 FORDHAM CREEK LANE
7642 Fordham Creek Lane, Pine Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1642 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom home in Orlando! Close to shopping, tolls, and major highways!

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
5601 BRYSON DRIVE
5601 Bryson Drive, Pine Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
892 sqft
A darling 3 bdrm 2 bath home available for immediate occupancy! There is fresh paint throughout the home, all tile and terrazzo flooring, nice sized carport all on a 1/4 acre lot! The kitchen has ample cabinet and counter space, solid oak

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
6442 SEABURY WAY
6442 Seabury Way, Pine Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1440 sqft
Lovely 3 bedrooms 2 bath's single-family Located in Orlando FL! This property features a gorgeous front patio and 2 car Garage-Attached!! Large fenced back yard!

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
5244 LABRADOR LANE
5244 Labrador Lane, Pine Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2652 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in North Orlando (Hiawassee Oaks Subdivision). Large living room and spacious bedrooms with closet storage space for organizing, nice wood and ceramic flooring.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2233 Greenview Circle
2233 Greenview Circle, Pine Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1112 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom 1.5 Bath Now Available - Pine Hills - Newly Renovated, Modern 2/1.5 duplex now available.
Results within 1 mile of Pine Hills
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Rosemont
19 Units Available
Village Lakes I&II
4901 Bottlebrush Ln, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$910
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
980 sqft
Cool down in our sparkling swimming pool or gather with friends at the clubhouse. After a day outdoors, relax in the comfort of your apartment home.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
9 Units Available
Ellery at Lake Sherwood
8008 Bala Sands Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,230
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1498 sqft
Near West Oaks Mall and Florida's Turnpike with access to Disney World. Enjoy outdoor amenities, including resort-style pools and private attached garages. Apartment units with up to three bedrooms feature crown molding and built-in bookshelves.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Signal Hill
1 Unit Available
4632 Lighthouse Circle
4632 Lighthouse Circle, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1330 sqft
Beautiful 2/2.5 Townhouse for Rent - Complete, recent remodel in quiet Carmel Oaks subdivision of Rosemont.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8842 Isla Bella Drive
8842 Isla Bella Drive, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1883 sqft
Single Family Home - convenient to everything! - Large home on corner lot Upgraded kitchen, new appliances, cabinets, crown molding. Master suite downstairs with with patio access, 2 large closets! Upstairs built in desk, granite countertops .

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
2228 EL MARRA DRIVE
2228 El Marra Drive, Clarcona, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
4160 sqft
FABULOUS 2 STORY CASTLE IN A QUIET AREA OF OCOEE. GOURMET KITCHEN WITH HUGE FAMILY ROOM WITH WET BAR FOR PARTIES AND A BIG PORCH RIGHT OFF THE KITCHEN. GREAT SETUP FOR ENTERTAINING. ADD TO THAT AN EQUIPPED MOTHER IN LAW SUITE.

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
6717 Sawmill Boulevard
6717 Sawmill Boulevard, Ocoee, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1761 sqft
Charming 4BD/2BTH Pool Home In The Heart Of Ocoee! Truly a must see. This stunning home is a spacious floor plan with neutral décor throughout! Separate formal dining and living area...

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Signal Hill
1 Unit Available
4502 Lighthouse Circle
4502 Lighthouse Circle, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1038 sqft
RENT READY TWO STORY TOWNHOUSE 2 BEDROOM / 1.5 BATH! - This townhome style condo is conveniently located in Three Lakes Village subdivision front end unit with assigned parking spaces. This home has a private gated entrance and courtyard entry.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
5925 Grand Coulee Road
5925 Grand Coulee Road, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1413 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath Home For Rent in Canyon Ridge!!! - Welcome home to this beautifully maintained 3 bed 2 bath pool home in the Canyon Ridge neighborhood just west of Orlando. You will feel right at home the moment you step in.
Results within 5 miles of Pine Hills
Last updated June 13 at 07:20am
Lockhart
41 Units Available
The Grand Reserve at Maitland
1939 Grand Isle Cir, Lockhart, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,118
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,143
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,547
1387 sqft
Just eight miles from downtown Orlando, The Grand Reserve at Maitland Park lets you live comfortably and still tap into the excitement of the city.
Last updated June 13 at 07:05am
South Eola
19 Units Available
Camden Thornton Park
420 E Church St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,379
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from grocery store, 12-screen movie theater and Lake Eola Park. Units boast air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and laundry. Residents have access to communal pool, pool table and gym.
Last updated June 13 at 07:14am
$
Central Business District
49 Units Available
Modera Central
125 E. Pine Street, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,593
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,522
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,989
1120 sqft
This distinctly modern 22-story high-rise in downtown Orlando allows you to embrace a life of style in a prime, yet picturesque location.
City Guide for Pine Hills, FL

Looking to raise an NFL star? Better get to Pine Hills. In the last decade alone, it's been the home to 6 NFL players.

Located a mere 5 miles from the center of Orlando, Pine Hills is well known for its underground hip-hop scene. Despite the once lovely nickname of Crime Hills, the neighborhood is on the up-and-up because of the low rental prices. Also, efforts of neighboring Orlando and its citizens are helping to improve the area. Pine Hills may not be Disney World, but it’s turning into a lovely place to call home.

Having trouble with Craigslist Pine Hills? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Pine Hills, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Pine Hills renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

