All apartments in Palm Springs
Find more places like 3701 Waterview Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Springs, FL
/
3701 Waterview Circle
Last updated June 18 2020 at 4:48 AM

3701 Waterview Circle

3701 Waterview Circle · (561) 469-7422
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Palm Springs
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3701 Waterview Circle, Palm Springs, FL 33461

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1514 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
courtyard
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
pool
3701 Waterview Circle, Palm Springs, FL 33461 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Daniel Gallien, R1S1 Realty, (561) 469-7422. Available from: 06/12/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. PROP ID: 7C-001 06/11: Townhome with private fenced courtyard and pool in quiet country setting. Close to downtown, easy I95 access. Call Dan Gallien or our helpful staff or visit us at rent1sale1.com Rent 1 Sale 1 Realty We have access to everything for rent in this particular community. This is the starting price for similar sized units at this time. Rent 1 Sale 1 Realty is the largest real estate company of its kind in Florida. We have access to all privately owned homes, townhomes and condos for rent. We also keep an in-house inventory of apartment communities with rent specials and move in specials. Feel free to call for personalized search assistance. [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3585109 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3701 Waterview Circle have any available units?
3701 Waterview Circle has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3701 Waterview Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3701 Waterview Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3701 Waterview Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 3701 Waterview Circle is pet friendly.
Does 3701 Waterview Circle offer parking?
No, 3701 Waterview Circle does not offer parking.
Does 3701 Waterview Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3701 Waterview Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3701 Waterview Circle have a pool?
Yes, 3701 Waterview Circle has a pool.
Does 3701 Waterview Circle have accessible units?
No, 3701 Waterview Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3701 Waterview Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 3701 Waterview Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3701 Waterview Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 3701 Waterview Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3701 Waterview Circle?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Coronado Springs
555 Kirk Rd
Palm Springs, FL 33461
Coronado Springs East
2500 Springdale Blvd
Palm Springs, FL 33461

Similar Pages

Palm Springs 1 BedroomsPalm Springs 2 Bedrooms
Palm Springs Apartments with BalconyPalm Springs Dog Friendly Apartments
Palm Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FL
Hialeah, FLPort St. Lucie, FLSunrise, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLSunny Isles Beach, FLOakland Park, FLHallandale Beach, FLWilton Manors, FLRiviera Beach, FLLantana, FL
Stuart, FLParkland, FLPalm Beach, FLNorth Palm Beach, FLJensen Beach, FLLake Park, FLPembroke Park, FLJuno Beach, FLLighthouse Point, FLGolden Glades, FLSouthwest Ranches, FLPort Salerno, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleNova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity