Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:18 AM

286 Apartments for rent in Palm Springs, FL with garage

Palm Springs apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ...
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
27 Units Available
Coronado Springs
555 Kirk Rd, Palm Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$970
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
868 sqft
Pet-friendly, handicap-accessible complex. On-site laundry center. Round-the-clock maintenance. Recently renovated apartments. Easy access to Kirklane Elementary and South Military Trail. Numerous dining and shopping options five minutes away.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2792 Troubadour Street
2792 Troubadour St, Palm Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2002 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION TOWN HOME! Walk into the open kitchen that features granite counter tops, SS appliances and a lake view. This home comes with a 2 car garage and driveway, plenty of parking space.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2365 Byron ST
2365 Byron St, Palm Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
NEW CONSTRUCTION TOWN HOME!!! Walk into the open kitchen that features granite counter tops. This home comes with 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, 2 car garage and driveway. it is a gated community with an outdoor workout area/ exercise area.
Results within 1 mile of Palm Springs

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Abbey Park
1 Unit Available
5072 Pine Abbey Drive South
5072 Pine Abbey Drive South, Palm Beach County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2080 sqft
Pine Glen at Abbey Park - Beautiful Townhome with over 1800 square feet of living area and a one car garage.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Atlantis Golf Club
1 Unit Available
116 Palm Circle
116 Palm Circle, Atlantis, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2230 sqft
TRULY BEAUTIFUL POOL HOME IN GOLF COMMUNITY, MEMBERSHIP NOT REQUIRED.
Results within 5 miles of Palm Springs
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown West Palm Beach
70 Units Available
Sole at City Center
499 Evernia Street, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,415
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,630
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,877
1069 sqft
Six options for floor plans, with some featuring an office den. Units feature spacious layouts, high ceilings and lots of bright light. Community has a three-story resident club, fitness studio and rooftop lounge.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown West Palm Beach
23 Units Available
Loftin Place
805 N Olive Ave, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,530
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1028 sqft
Close-to-town apartments in sunny West Palm Beach, a stone's throw from the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. Units have granite countertops, hardwood floors and air conditioning. Business center, 24-hour gym and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
East Central Boulevard
25 Units Available
Aura Seaside
1400 S Dixie Hwy, Lantana, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,587
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,766
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,757
1439 sqft
Oceanfront community just 15 minutes from Palm Beach and Boca Raton shopping, dining, and entertainment. One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with great views and gourmet kitchens.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
22 Units Available
Casa Brera
4725 via Bari, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,354
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,738
1430 sqft
Located in west Lake Worth and close to Park Vista High School, Casa Brera at Toscan Isles is the destination for those searching for gorgeous one, two or three bedroom homes complete with top of the line kitchens, spacious interiors and endless
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Downtown West Palm Beach
34 Units Available
The Alexander
333 Fern Street, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,475
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
963 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,740
1413 sqft
Alexander living is what we call the lifestyle you'll experience at the sister residences in downtown West Palm Beach: historically modern, urban funky lofts at Alexander lofts, or the chic, uptown-mod high-rise design of the Alexander, right across
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
19 Units Available
The Villages of Banyan Grove
3500 Sandpiper Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
924 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,503
1198 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:36am
$
Golden Lakes
9 Units Available
Cottonwood West Palm
7110 Okeechobee Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,595
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
1355 sqft
This modern, upscale community is just five minutes from Suntrust Park. Each home offers lots of natural light, 24-hour maintenance and modern kitchens. Just 15 minutes from the downtown area.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
17 Units Available
Jefferson Palm Beach
290 Courtney Lakes Circle, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,437
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,347
1385 sqft
This luxury community offers nine-foot ceilings, granite countertops, breakfast bars, and wood-style plank flooring. On-site pool with private cabanas, a fitness center, conference room, and outdoor terrace with a TV.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:20am
4 Units Available
Via Lugano Apartment Homes
1400 Via Lugano Cir, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,320
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1370 sqft
Convenient to shopping of Boynton Beach Mall, as well as Delray Beach and the Florida Turnpike. Unit amenities include central A/C and heating, dishwashers and washer/dryer sets. Community offers gym, lake views and detached garages.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
High Ridge
9 Units Available
High Ridge Landing
3609 High Ridge Road, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,384
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,185
1219 sqft
This stunning community is near Boynton Beach. Resort-style amenities throughout including a yoga studio, pool, and clubhouse. Apartments offer stainless steel appliances, wood cabinetry, and luxury finishes.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
15 Units Available
Town Lantana
1001 Watertower way, Lantana, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,525
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,401
1268 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Town Lantana in Lantana. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Quantum Park at Boynton Beach
69 Units Available
Quantum Lake Villas
2700 Quantum Lakes Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,280
979 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1438 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1594 sqft
Quantum Lake Villas is featuring 80 brand-new 1 and 2 Bedroom Apartments in Boynton Beach. Quantum Lake Villas is nestled within a beautiful nature preserve yet is walking distance to excellent shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Downtown West Palm Beach
194 Units Available
Oversea
290 North Olive Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,759
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,904
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,827
1197 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Downtown West Palm Beach
48 Units Available
Parkline Palm Beaches
591 Evernia Street, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,600
626 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,150
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,690
1425 sqft
Put yourself in the pulsing heart of vibrant West Palm Beach and embrace the cultural renaissance of this attractive coastal playland. Live across the street from the new Brightline rail station in an easy-to-walk downtown neighborhood.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Northtree
1 Unit Available
7680 Stone Harbour Dr
7680 Stoneharbour Drive, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1820 sqft
Stunning Townhome in beautiful Northtree community. This 3BR 2 1/2 BTH TH offers a eat-in-kitchen, Full Dining Room and a Full Loft area that can easily be used for a den or playroom for the kids plus a 2 Car Garage.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
329 Bella Sol Way
329 Bella Sol Way, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION TOWNHOMES AVAILABLE FOR RENT. Great opportunity to live in the new upscale community of Casa Del Sol located in West Palm Beach.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
269 Bella Sol Way
269 Bella Sol Way, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
2102 sqft
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION TOWNHOMES AVAILABLE FOR RENT. Great opportunity to live in the new upscale community of Casa Del Sol located in West Palm Beach.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
275 Bella Sol Way
275 Bella Sol Way, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1799 sqft
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION TOWNHOMES AVAILABLE FOR RENT. Great opportunity to live in the new upscale community of Casa Del Sol located in West Palm Beach.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
299 Bella Sol Way
299 Bella Sol Way, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
2102 sqft
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION TOWNHOMES AVAILABLE FOR RENT. Great opportunity to live in the new upscale community of Casa Del Sol located in West Palm Beach.
City Guide for Palm Springs, FL

When Rep. Ralph Blank Jr. received approval to charter the village of Palm Springs in 1957, that village spanned no more than 700 acres of dairy farm. One year later, he had over 400 homes occupying the land.

Palm Springs has seen growth at breakneck speed. In 2012, the village’s population was just over 20,000. That’s a startling 73.9 percent growth from 2000. People are flocking to this little village in Palm Beach County, and they’re deciding to stay put. With the average home price being fairly close to the national average and the average rent being just a tad bit higher, finding a home for sale or apartment for rent can be more affordable than many other places in Palm Beach County. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Palm Springs, FL

Palm Springs apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

