1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:35 PM
146 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Palm Springs, FL
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
27 Units Available
Coronado Springs
555 Kirk Rd, Palm Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
625 sqft
Pet-friendly, handicap-accessible complex. On-site laundry center. Round-the-clock maintenance. Recently renovated apartments. Easy access to Kirklane Elementary and South Military Trail. Numerous dining and shopping options five minutes away.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Coronado Springs East
2500 Springdale Blvd, Palm Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,140
702 sqft
Residents enjoy proximity to Palm Beach International Airport, major highways, and Palm Beach State College. Units feature recent renovations, dishwasher, extra storage, and garbage disposal. Community includes 24-hr maintenance, pool, and dog park.
Last updated June 14 at 12:28pm
1 Unit Available
Shadetree
1769 Shadetree Way, Palm Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$966
576 sqft
Shadetree Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Shadetree Apartments provide one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Palm Springs.
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Village Green
1 Unit Available
500 W Village Green Circle
500 Village Green Cir W, Palm Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
681 sqft
New laminate floors. Near laundry and elevator. Freshly painted.
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
719 Lori Drive
719 Lori Drive, Palm Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
790 sqft
Nice one bedroom, one and a half bathroom unit on third floor. No age restrictions. This condo comes furnished and is waiting for a yearly tenant. Updated kitchen with newer appliances. Bathroom with tub and a separate restroom.
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Village Green
1 Unit Available
100 Village Green Circle E
100 Village Green Circle East, Palm Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
642 sqft
First, last, and security. Background check credit minimum 650 Interview & approval by HOA.
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
3874 N 7th Ave N
3874 7th Ave N, Palm Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1/1 FULLY RENOVATED, BRAND NEW AC UNIT ,BATHROOM,KITCHEN & APPLIANCES. Water & Gas included in the rental amount. Quick approval
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Village Green
1 Unit Available
600 Village Green Court
600 Village Green Court, Palm Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
700 sqft
Newly painted unit. Move-in ready.Large enclosed balcony. Tile throughout.2nd. floor with elevator. This 55+ Community has clubhouse, Pool & Sauna and a good location.
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
705 Lori Drive
705 Lori Drive, Palm Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
799 sqft
Large 1 br with den(office), 1,5 bath unit. The unit is totally remodeled including new A/C system, new kitchen, new appliances, baths, new porch with screen & windows, storm shutters. Tile & laminate floors.
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
300 Bonnie Boulevard
300 Bonnie Boulevard, Palm Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
691 sqft
This is a 55+ unit, need to apply to the management company Fee is nonrefundable $100.oo. Down load application that is in documents.This community does not take pets
Results within 1 mile of Palm Springs
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
35 Units Available
Turtle Cove
888 Cotton Bay Dr W, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,238
755 sqft
Apartments located near golf course feature large walk-in closets, patio or balcony, and in-unit laundry. Community amenities include modern fitness center and cyber cafe, playground, pool and tennis court.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
16 Units Available
Avesta Costa del Lago
2508 10th Ave N, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,090
654 sqft
Recently renovated homes located on the intersection of Florida Mango Road and 10th Ave N. Hardwood floors, carpeting, and modern kitchen with quality appliances. Community facilities include a pool, playground, and on-site laundry.
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
2951 Ashley Drive W
2951 Ashley Drive West, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
612 sqft
Very motivated Landlord! This unit has been freshly painted and renovated. This cozy unit will definitely feel like home. You can feel the breeze by walking out from the back porch. Owner is requiring Renter's Insurance.
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
2581 Garden Drive N
2581 Garden Drive North, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
744 sqft
The property is remodeled and recently painted. Great location in Palm Springs, close to bus routes, shopping, I95 and much more
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
2930 E Crosley Dr
2930 Crosley Dr E, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
Beautifully Remodeled Villa in a 55 plus community, One Bedroom, 1.5 Bathrooms. Renovated kitchen with New Cabinets, Corian Counters. Both Bathrooms Remodeled. Master Bath has Walk in Shower. Brand New Carpet in the Bedroom, Freshly Painted.
Results within 5 miles of Palm Springs
Last updated June 14 at 05:29pm
23 Units Available
IMT Boynton Beach
220 Savannah Lakes Drive, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,230
764 sqft
***We're open and practicing Contact-Free leasing. Call us today!*** IMT Boynton Beach is comprised of one-, two-bedroom apartment homes located in Boynton Beach, FL.
Last updated June 14 at 06:44pm
28 Units Available
Azalea Village
4200 Community Dr, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
Waterfront complex near Bear Lakes Country Club. Large kitchen with custom cabinets. Granite counters and hardwood floors. Community has tennis and volleyball courts, as well as a car wash area.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
19 Units Available
The Villages of Banyan Grove
3500 Sandpiper Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,322
924 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Last updated June 14 at 06:28pm
10 Units Available
Gateway Club
3930 Max Pl, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,255
925 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Gateway Club in Boynton Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 06:23pm
Golden Lakes
9 Units Available
Cottonwood West Palm
7110 Okeechobee Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,595
818 sqft
This modern, upscale community is just five minutes from Suntrust Park. Each home offers lots of natural light, 24-hour maintenance and modern kitchens. Just 15 minutes from the downtown area.
Last updated June 14 at 06:50pm
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes
6 Units Available
Village Place
2111 Brandywine Rd, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,135
758 sqft
Situated next to a lake, with either lake or golf course views available. Community has a clubhouse, sport court and swimming pool. Apartments have digital thermostats and full-size washer/dryer.
Last updated June 14 at 12:15pm
9 Units Available
Advenir at La Costa
4101 Mahogany Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,325
815 sqft
Upscale complex features pool, tennis court, game room, 24-hour gym, bike storage and coffee bar. Units also feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Downtown West Palm Beach
23 Units Available
Loftin Place
805 N Olive Ave, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,575
692 sqft
Close-to-town apartments in sunny West Palm Beach, a stone's throw from the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. Units have granite countertops, hardwood floors and air conditioning. Business center, 24-hour gym and coffee bar.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
65 Units Available
Uptown 22
2210 North Australian Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
510 sqft
Uptown 22 Apartments offer beautifully remodeled one-bedroom apartments with brand new interiors. Each apartment features wood plank-style flooring, high-quality quartz or granite counter tops, stainless-steel appliances and modern-sleek cabinetry.
