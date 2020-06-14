Apartment List
136 Apartments for rent in Palm Springs, FL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Palm Springs renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
27 Units Available
Coronado Springs
555 Kirk Rd, Palm Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$970
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
868 sqft
Pet-friendly, handicap-accessible complex. On-site laundry center. Round-the-clock maintenance. Recently renovated apartments. Easy access to Kirklane Elementary and South Military Trail. Numerous dining and shopping options five minutes away.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
9 Units Available
Coronado Springs East
2500 Springdale Blvd, Palm Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,140
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
875 sqft
Residents enjoy proximity to Palm Beach International Airport, major highways, and Palm Beach State College. Units feature recent renovations, dishwasher, extra storage, and garbage disposal. Community includes 24-hr maintenance, pool, and dog park.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
719 Lori Drive
719 Lori Drive, Palm Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
790 sqft
Nice one bedroom, one and a half bathroom unit on third floor. No age restrictions. This condo comes furnished and is waiting for a yearly tenant. Updated kitchen with newer appliances. Bathroom with tub and a separate restroom.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Village Green
1 Unit Available
500 Village Green Circle W
500 Village Green Circle West, Palm Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
825 sqft
Neat & Clean Ready To Move In. Tiled Floors Throughout. Walk In Closet Plus Extra Storage. Screened Patio. Community Pool, Clubhouse, Shuffleboard, Exercise Room, Social Room, Library. Elevator Building.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
2792 Troubadour Street
2792 Troubadour St, Palm Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2002 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION TOWN HOME! Walk into the open kitchen that features granite counter tops, SS appliances and a lake view. This home comes with a 2 car garage and driveway, plenty of parking space.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
2365 Byron ST
2365 Byron St, Palm Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
NEW CONSTRUCTION TOWN HOME!!! Walk into the open kitchen that features granite counter tops. This home comes with 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, 2 car garage and driveway. it is a gated community with an outdoor workout area/ exercise area.
Results within 1 mile of Palm Springs
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
35 Units Available
Turtle Cove
888 Cotton Bay Dr W, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,238
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,503
1075 sqft
Apartments located near golf course feature large walk-in closets, patio or balcony, and in-unit laundry. Community amenities include modern fitness center and cyber cafe, playground, pool and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
16 Units Available
Avesta Costa del Lago
2508 10th Ave N, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,090
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1025 sqft
Recently renovated homes located on the intersection of Florida Mango Road and 10th Ave N. Hardwood floors, carpeting, and modern kitchen with quality appliances. Community facilities include a pool, playground, and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
5 Units Available
Oakwood
2425 2nd Ave N, Lake Worth, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,645
1252 sqft
Experience an awe-inspiring scenic view and an amazing location just moments from Highway 95 where you can leave the stress of your everyday world behind in your own tropical escape.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
2990 Crosley Drive E
2990 Crosley Drive East, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
895 sqft
Bautifull Villa 55 plus 2 Bedrooms 2 full Baths, enclosed patio with storage, Club House with Beautifull Pool, Gym and Activities, 2 Parking space.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
2930 E Crosley Dr
2930 Crosley Dr E, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
Beautifully Remodeled Villa in a 55 plus community, One Bedroom, 1.5 Bathrooms. Renovated kitchen with New Cabinets, Corian Counters. Both Bathrooms Remodeled. Master Bath has Walk in Shower. Brand New Carpet in the Bedroom, Freshly Painted.
Results within 5 miles of Palm Springs
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 07:09am
$
10 Units Available
Gateway Club
3930 Max Pl, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,255
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Gateway Club in Boynton Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes
6 Units Available
Village Place
2111 Brandywine Rd, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,135
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1355 sqft
Situated next to a lake, with either lake or golf course views available. Community has a clubhouse, sport court and swimming pool. Apartments have digital thermostats and full-size washer/dryer.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 06:52am
4 Units Available
Via Lugano Apartment Homes
1400 Via Lugano Cir, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,320
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1370 sqft
Convenient to shopping of Boynton Beach Mall, as well as Delray Beach and the Florida Turnpike. Unit amenities include central A/C and heating, dishwashers and washer/dryer sets. Community offers gym, lake views and detached garages.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:19am
$
9 Units Available
Advenir at La Costa
4101 Mahogany Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,325
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1077 sqft
Upscale complex features pool, tennis court, game room, 24-hour gym, bike storage and coffee bar. Units also feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown West Palm Beach
70 Units Available
Sole at City Center
499 Evernia Street, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,415
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,630
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,877
1069 sqft
Six options for floor plans, with some featuring an office den. Units feature spacious layouts, high ceilings and lots of bright light. Community has a three-story resident club, fitness studio and rooftop lounge.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown West Palm Beach
23 Units Available
Loftin Place
805 N Olive Ave, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,530
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1028 sqft
Close-to-town apartments in sunny West Palm Beach, a stone's throw from the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. Units have granite countertops, hardwood floors and air conditioning. Business center, 24-hour gym and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
East Central Boulevard
25 Units Available
Aura Seaside
1400 S Dixie Hwy, Lantana, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,587
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,766
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,757
1439 sqft
Oceanfront community just 15 minutes from Palm Beach and Boca Raton shopping, dining, and entertainment. One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with great views and gourmet kitchens.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
65 Units Available
Uptown 22
2210 North Australian Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
510 sqft
Uptown 22 Apartments offer beautifully remodeled one-bedroom apartments with brand new interiors. Each apartment features wood plank-style flooring, high-quality quartz or granite counter tops, stainless-steel appliances and modern-sleek cabinetry.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
22 Units Available
Casa Brera
4725 via Bari, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,354
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,738
1430 sqft
Located in west Lake Worth and close to Park Vista High School, Casa Brera at Toscan Isles is the destination for those searching for gorgeous one, two or three bedroom homes complete with top of the line kitchens, spacious interiors and endless
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Downtown West Palm Beach
33 Units Available
The Alexander
333 Fern Street, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,475
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
963 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,335
1413 sqft
Alexander living is what we call the lifestyle you'll experience at the sister residences in downtown West Palm Beach: historically modern, urban funky lofts at Alexander lofts, or the chic, uptown-mod high-rise design of the Alexander, right across
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
19 Units Available
The Villages of Banyan Grove
3500 Sandpiper Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
924 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,503
1198 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 09:29am
23 Units Available
IMT Boynton Beach
220 Savannah Lakes Drive, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,230
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1083 sqft
***We're open and practicing Contact-Free leasing. Call us today!*** IMT Boynton Beach is comprised of one-, two-bedroom apartment homes located in Boynton Beach, FL.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 01:14am
30 Units Available
Azalea Village
4200 Community Dr, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
Waterfront complex near Bear Lakes Country Club. Large kitchen with custom cabinets. Granite counters and hardwood floors. Community has tennis and volleyball courts, as well as a car wash area.
City Guide for Palm Springs, FL

When Rep. Ralph Blank Jr. received approval to charter the village of Palm Springs in 1957, that village spanned no more than 700 acres of dairy farm. One year later, he had over 400 homes occupying the land.

Palm Springs has seen growth at breakneck speed. In 2012, the village’s population was just over 20,000. That’s a startling 73.9 percent growth from 2000. People are flocking to this little village in Palm Beach County, and they’re deciding to stay put. With the average home price being fairly close to the national average and the average rent being just a tad bit higher, finding a home for sale or apartment for rent can be more affordable than many other places in Palm Beach County. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Palm Springs, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Palm Springs renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

