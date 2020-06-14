136 Apartments for rent in Palm Springs, FL with gym
When Rep. Ralph Blank Jr. received approval to charter the village of Palm Springs in 1957, that village spanned no more than 700 acres of dairy farm. One year later, he had over 400 homes occupying the land.
Palm Springs has seen growth at breakneck speed. In 2012, the village’s population was just over 20,000. That’s a startling 73.9 percent growth from 2000. People are flocking to this little village in Palm Beach County, and they’re deciding to stay put. With the average home price being fairly close to the national average and the average rent being just a tad bit higher, finding a home for sale or apartment for rent can be more affordable than many other places in Palm Beach County. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Palm Springs renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.