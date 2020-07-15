All apartments in Palm Springs
Find more places like Coronado Springs East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Springs, FL
/
Coronado Springs East
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:02 AM

Coronado Springs East

2500 Springdale Blvd · (561) 419-9639
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Palm Springs
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2500 Springdale Blvd, Palm Springs, FL 33461

Price and availability

VERIFIED 22 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit P209 · Avail. Oct 8

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 644 sqft

Unit I114 · Avail. Oct 8

$1,105

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 760 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit I308 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,220

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 875 sqft

Unit I219 · Avail. Oct 8

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 926 sqft

Unit G316 · Avail. Oct 8

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 875 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Coronado Springs East.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
dishwasher
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
dog park
elevator
gym
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cats allowed
parking
clubhouse
internet access
Modern and Timeless Luxury Living.

Located in the heart of the Village of Palm Springs, Coronado Springs East offers contemporary apartment homes. Select from five distinctive floor plans, featuring one and two bedroom layouts. Simplify your life with online service requests and rent payment options, unwind by the private pool, take a leisure walk around the lake, or enjoy family time at our children’s playground. This lively location provides easy access to all the major highways, Palm Beach International Airport, and major universities, such as Palm Beach State College, Keiser Career College, and FAU (Florida Atlantic University). City Place is only minutes away, which offers an exceptional mix of stores and restaurants to serve your shopping and entertainment needs. Start your life at Coronado Springs East with a tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $85 Per Applicant
Deposit: $400 OAC
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet/month
restrictions: 45 lb Weight Limit, Pet Interview Required
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage Closet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Coronado Springs East have any available units?
Coronado Springs East has 6 units available starting at $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Coronado Springs East have?
Some of Coronado Springs East's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Coronado Springs East currently offering any rent specials?
Coronado Springs East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Coronado Springs East pet-friendly?
Yes, Coronado Springs East is pet friendly.
Does Coronado Springs East offer parking?
Yes, Coronado Springs East offers parking.
Does Coronado Springs East have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Coronado Springs East offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Coronado Springs East have a pool?
Yes, Coronado Springs East has a pool.
Does Coronado Springs East have accessible units?
No, Coronado Springs East does not have accessible units.
Does Coronado Springs East have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Coronado Springs East has units with dishwashers.
Does Coronado Springs East have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Coronado Springs East has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Coronado Springs East?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Coronado Springs
555 Kirk Rd
Palm Springs, FL 33461

Similar Pages

Palm Springs 1 BedroomsPalm Springs 2 BedroomsPalm Springs Apartments with Gym
Palm Springs Apartments with PoolPalm Springs Dog Friendly Apartments
Palm Beach County ApartmentsMiami-Dade County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FL
Hialeah, FLPort St. Lucie, FLSunrise, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLSunny Isles Beach, FLOakland Park, FLHallandale Beach, FLWilton Manors, FLRiviera Beach, FLLantana, FL
Stuart, FLParkland, FLPalm Beach, FLNorth Palm Beach, FLJensen Beach, FLLake Park, FLPembroke Park, FLJuno Beach, FLLighthouse Point, FLGolden Glades, FLSouthwest Ranches, FLPort Salerno, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleNova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity