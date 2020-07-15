Amenities
Modern and Timeless Luxury Living.
Located in the heart of the Village of Palm Springs, Coronado Springs East offers contemporary apartment homes. Select from five distinctive floor plans, featuring one and two bedroom layouts. Simplify your life with online service requests and rent payment options, unwind by the private pool, take a leisure walk around the lake, or enjoy family time at our children’s playground. This lively location provides easy access to all the major highways, Palm Beach International Airport, and major universities, such as Palm Beach State College, Keiser Career College, and FAU (Florida Atlantic University). City Place is only minutes away, which offers an exceptional mix of stores and restaurants to serve your shopping and entertainment needs. Start your life at Coronado Springs East with a tour today!