/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:53 PM
287 Apartments for rent in Palm Springs, FL with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
7 Units Available
Coronado Springs East
2500 Springdale Blvd, Palm Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,095
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
875 sqft
Residents enjoy proximity to Palm Beach International Airport, major highways, and Palm Beach State College. Units feature recent renovations, dishwasher, extra storage, and garbage disposal. Community includes 24-hr maintenance, pool, and dog park.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
3549 Forest Hill Blvd
3549 Forest Hill Boulevard, Palm Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2br/2ba unit located in the resort style community of Rosemont. This light bright home features an open split bedroom floor plan spacious living & dining room. separate utility room with full size stack-able washer/dryer. Private entry gate.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
281 Springdale Circle
281 Springdale Circle, Palm Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1169 sqft
Quite, well kept community with amenities. Close to school and shopping. Clean unit. No motorcycle or commercial trucks. Pictures were taken about one year ago before last tenant moved in. Unit will be cleaned for move in. Available July 18th
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
2365 Byron ST
2365 Byron St, Palm Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
NEW CONSTRUCTION TOWN HOME!!! Walk into the open kitchen that features granite counter tops. This home comes with 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, 2 car garage and driveway. it is a gated community with an outdoor workout area/ exercise area.
Results within 1 mile of Palm Springs
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
39 Units Available
Turtle Cove
888 Cotton Bay Dr W, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,191
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
1075 sqft
Apartments located near golf course feature large walk-in closets, patio or balcony, and in-unit laundry. Community amenities include modern fitness center and cyber cafe, playground, pool and tennis court.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
1158 sepia lane
1158 Sepia Ln, Lake Worth, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Greta gated community! Gorgeous spacious two story townhouse in Waterville of Lake Worth with 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, open floor plan, beautiful modern kitchen, lake view from kitchen, living area and master bedroom, washer and dryer on the second
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
880 Summit Lake Drive
880 Summit Lake Drive, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1280 sqft
NICELY RENOVATED 2 STORY TOWNHOUSE. PRIVATE BACKYARD, LAMINATE AND TILE FLOOR THROUGHOUT.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
4355 Royal Banyan Way
4355 Royal Banyan Way, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1014 sqft
Fresh paint throughout. Kitchen renovated with all new appliances. Washer and Dryer closet off Kitchen. New bathroom vanity, tub and tile in shower. All new ceiling fans. Small patio off kitchen sliding doors. Nice for grilling out.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
4567 Gulfstream Road
4567 Gulfstream Road, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1005 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4567 Gulfstream Road in Palm Beach County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
2728 Florida Street
2728 Florida Street, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
400 sqft
Move in ready efficiency .1 bed 1 bath Internet,Cable, Water & Electricity included. Comes with 2 driveway parking spaces. The unit has been completely updated with Washer & Dryer in the unit . 1st, last & security deposit no exceptions.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
3817 Victoria Drive
3817 Victoria Drive, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1339 sqft
LOVELY 2 BEDROOM TOWNHOME WITH GREAT PATIO, TILE DOWNSTAIRS, THIS UNIT ALSO HAS IMPACT WINDOWS AND DOORS. ALL MEASUREMENTS ARE APPROXIMATE AND NEED TO BE VERIFIED.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 06:40am
Contact for Availability
2347 Waterside Drive
2347 Waterside Drive, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nicely updated 2/2.5 Townhome that is close to everything! Kitchen has stainless and granite countertops. Enjoy the huge fenced in patio with extra storage. You won't lack for space in the spacious bedrooms with tons of closet space.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
3480 Summer Street - 8001
3480 Summer Street, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1000 sqft
First floor villa with freshly painted walls, washer and dryer and community pool Tttt
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Atlantis Golf Club
116 Palm Circle
116 Palm Circle, Atlantis, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2230 sqft
TRULY BEAUTIFUL POOL HOME IN GOLF COMMUNITY, MEMBERSHIP NOT REQUIRED.
1 of 22
Last updated January 1 at 12:50pm
1 Unit Available
4715 Holly Lake Drive
4715 Holly Lake Drive, Greenacres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1646 sqft
Beautiful 3/2 town-home available for rent in a pleasantly quiet neighborhood. Tile throughout the first floor. Vaulted ceiling in the living/dining rooms.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Cannongate
783 Pipers Cay Drive
783 Pipers Cay, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1609 sqft
3/2.5/2 town house, granite counter tops. All wood cabinet, all title floors. Matching appliances, newer washer and dryer on second floor. Fan and lights in every room. HOA required 650 credit score, clean criminal back ground.
Results within 5 miles of Palm Springs
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
17 Units Available
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes
Vue at 1400
1400 Village Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,261
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
950 sqft
Offering outstanding luxury and style, these apartments feature walk-in closets, washers and dryers in the units, and open floor plans with pet-friendly options. The grounds include a fitness center and pool.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
18 Units Available
Casa Brera
4725 via Bari, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,310
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,568
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1430 sqft
Located in west Lake Worth and close to Park Vista High School, Casa Brera at Toscan Isles is the destination for those searching for gorgeous one, two or three bedroom homes complete with top of the line kitchens, spacious interiors and endless
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated July 10 at 06:42pm
176 Units Available
Cameron Estates
1517 Cameron Samuel Ln, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,495
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1484 sqft
West Palm Beach's Top Rental Resort Style Community. Cameron Estates luxury rental apartments are beautifully designed to elevate your lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 06:15pm
8 Units Available
Advenir at La Costa
4101 Mahogany Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,355
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1077 sqft
Upscale complex features pool, tennis court, game room, 24-hour gym, bike storage and coffee bar. Units also feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 10 at 06:13pm
4 Units Available
Via Lugano Apartment Homes
1400 Via Lugano Cir, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1370 sqft
Convenient to shopping of Boynton Beach Mall, as well as Delray Beach and the Florida Turnpike. Unit amenities include central A/C and heating, dishwashers and washer/dryer sets. Community offers gym, lake views and detached garages.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
25 Units Available
The Villages of Banyan Grove
3500 Sandpiper Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
924 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,462
1198 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 09:21pm
23 Units Available
IMT Boynton Beach
220 Savannah Lakes Drive, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1083 sqft
**Walk-ins welcome choose from 3 tour options.** IMT Boynton Beach is comprised of one-, two-bedroom apartment homes located in Boynton Beach, FL.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
11 Units Available
High Ridge
High Ridge Landing
3609 High Ridge Road, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,345
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,190
1219 sqft
This stunning community is near Boynton Beach. Resort-style amenities throughout including a yoga studio, pool, and clubhouse. Apartments offer stainless steel appliances, wood cabinetry, and luxury finishes.
Similar Pages
Palm Springs 1 BedroomsPalm Springs 2 BedroomsPalm Springs 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPalm Springs 3 BedroomsPalm Springs Apartments with Balcony
Palm Springs Apartments with GymPalm Springs Apartments with ParkingPalm Springs Apartments with PoolPalm Springs Apartments with Washer-DryerPalm Springs Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FL
Hialeah, FLPort St. Lucie, FLSunrise, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLSunny Isles Beach, FLOakland Park, FLHallandale Beach, FLWilton Manors, FLRiviera Beach, FLLantana, FL