3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:24 PM
173 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Palm Springs, FL
Last updated June 12 at 06:49pm
1 Unit Available
3701 Waterview Circle
3701 Waterview Circle, Palm Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1514 sqft
3701 Waterview Circle, Palm Springs, FL 33461 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Daniel Gallien, R1S1 Realty, (561) 469-7422. Available from: 06/12/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
2792 Troubadour Street
2792 Troubadour St, Palm Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2002 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION TOWN HOME! Walk into the open kitchen that features granite counter tops, SS appliances and a lake view. This home comes with a 2 car garage and driveway, plenty of parking space.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
298 Woodland Road
298 Woodland Road, Palm Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1722 sqft
Very large, spacious townhouse with private fenced courtyard. Upgraded kitchen, tile floor, appliances, title floors.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
2365 Byron ST
2365 Byron St, Palm Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
NEW CONSTRUCTION TOWN HOME!!! Walk into the open kitchen that features granite counter tops. This home comes with 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, 2 car garage and driveway. it is a gated community with an outdoor workout area/ exercise area.
Results within 1 mile of Palm Springs
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
6 Units Available
Oakwood
2425 2nd Ave N, Lake Worth, FL
Experience an awe-inspiring scenic view and an amazing location just moments from Highway 95 where you can leave the stress of your everyday world behind in your own tropical escape.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
14 Units Available
Avesta Costa del Lago
2508 10th Ave N, Lake Worth, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1025 sqft
Recently renovated homes located on the intersection of Florida Mango Road and 10th Ave N. Hardwood floors, carpeting, and modern kitchen with quality appliances. Community facilities include a pool, playground, and on-site laundry.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4345 Cotswold Hills Drive
4345 Costwold Hills Drive, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2079 sqft
4345 Cotswold Hills Drive Available 06/22/20 - Town-home with over 1800 square feet of living area, where you can walk to the community pool.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
1158 sepia lane
1158 Sepia Ln, Lake Worth, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Great gated community! Gorgeous spacious two story townhouse in Waterville of Lake Worth with 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths.
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
Lake Clarke Shores
1 Unit Available
1510 West Terrace Drive
1510 Terrace Drive West, Lake Worth, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1590 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
2902 Giuliano Avenue
2902 Giuliano Avenue, Palm Beach County, FL
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Abbey Park
1 Unit Available
5072 Pine Abbey Drive South
5072 Pine Abbey Drive South, Palm Beach County, FL
Pine Glen at Abbey Park - Beautiful Townhome with over 1800 square feet of living area and a one car garage.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Lake Clarke Shores
1 Unit Available
1881 Caribbean Road W
1881 Caribbean Road, Lake Clarke Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1620 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1881 Caribbean Road W in Lake Clarke Shores. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Atlantis Golf Club
1 Unit Available
116 Palm Circle
116 Palm Circle, Atlantis, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
TRULY BEAUTIFUL POOL HOME IN GOLF COMMUNITY, MEMBERSHIP NOT REQUIRED.
Last updated January 1 at 12:50pm
1 Unit Available
4715 Holly Lake Drive
4715 Holly Lake Drive, Greenacres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1646 sqft
Beautiful 3/2 town-home available for rent in a pleasantly quiet neighborhood. Tile throughout the first floor. Vaulted ceiling in the living/dining rooms.
Results within 5 miles of Palm Springs
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
High Ridge
7 Units Available
High Ridge Landing
3609 High Ridge Road, Boynton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,185
1219 sqft
This stunning community is near Boynton Beach. Resort-style amenities throughout including a yoga studio, pool, and clubhouse. Apartments offer stainless steel appliances, wood cabinetry, and luxury finishes.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
18 Units Available
Jefferson Palm Beach
290 Courtney Lakes Circle, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,347
1385 sqft
This luxury community offers nine-foot ceilings, granite countertops, breakfast bars, and wood-style plank flooring. On-site pool with private cabanas, a fitness center, conference room, and outdoor terrace with a TV.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:34pm
$
Golden Lakes
9 Units Available
Cottonwood West Palm
7110 Okeechobee Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,120
1355 sqft
This modern, upscale community is just five minutes from Suntrust Park. Each home offers lots of natural light, 24-hour maintenance and modern kitchens. Just 15 minutes from the downtown area.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
East Central Boulevard
25 Units Available
Aura Seaside
1400 S Dixie Hwy, Lantana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,765
1439 sqft
Oceanfront community just 15 minutes from Palm Beach and Boca Raton shopping, dining, and entertainment. One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with great views and gourmet kitchens.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 07:01pm
4 Units Available
Via Lugano Apartment Homes
1400 Via Lugano Cir, Boynton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1370 sqft
Convenient to shopping of Boynton Beach Mall, as well as Delray Beach and the Florida Turnpike. Unit amenities include central A/C and heating, dishwashers and washer/dryer sets. Community offers gym, lake views and detached garages.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:14pm
$
10 Units Available
Gateway Club
3930 Max Pl, Boynton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Gateway Club in Boynton Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
Quantum Park at Boynton Beach
69 Units Available
Quantum Lake Villas
2700 Quantum Lakes Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1594 sqft
Quantum Lake Villas is featuring 80 brand-new 1 and 2 Bedroom Apartments in Boynton Beach. Quantum Lake Villas is nestled within a beautiful nature preserve yet is walking distance to excellent shopping and dining.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:55pm
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes
6 Units Available
Village Place
2111 Brandywine Rd, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1355 sqft
Situated next to a lake, with either lake or golf course views available. Community has a clubhouse, sport court and swimming pool. Apartments have digital thermostats and full-size washer/dryer.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
21 Units Available
Casa Brera
4725 via Bari, Lake Worth, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,738
1430 sqft
Located in west Lake Worth and close to Park Vista High School, Casa Brera at Toscan Isles is the destination for those searching for gorgeous one, two or three bedroom homes complete with top of the line kitchens, spacious interiors and endless
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
17 Units Available
Town Lantana
1001 Watertower way, Lantana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,401
1268 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Town Lantana in Lantana. View photos, descriptions and more!
