111 Apartments for rent in Palm Springs, FL with hardwood floors

When Rep. Ralph Blank Jr. received approval to charter the village of Palm Springs in 1957, that village spanned no more than 700 acres of dairy farm. One year later, he had over 400 homes occupying the land.

Palm Springs has seen growth at breakneck speed. In 2012, the village's population was just over 20,000. That's a startling 73.9 percent growth from 2000. People are flocking to this little village in Palm Beach County, and they're deciding to stay put. With the average home price being fairly close to the national average and the average rent being just a tad bit higher, finding a home for sale or apartment for rent can be more affordable than many other places in Palm Beach County.