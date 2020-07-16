111 Apartments for rent in Palm Springs, FL with hardwood floors
1 of 30
1 of 22
1 of 9
1 of 41
1 of 39
1 of 34
1 of 23
1 of 30
1 of 29
1 of 36
1 of 23
1 of 18
1 of 17
1 of 27
1 of 9
1 of 8
1 of 23
1 of 22
1 of 13
1 of 19
1 of 18
1 of 19
1 of 18
1 of 15
When Rep. Ralph Blank Jr. received approval to charter the village of Palm Springs in 1957, that village spanned no more than 700 acres of dairy farm. One year later, he had over 400 homes occupying the land.
Palm Springs has seen growth at breakneck speed. In 2012, the village’s population was just over 20,000. That’s a startling 73.9 percent growth from 2000. People are flocking to this little village in Palm Beach County, and they’re deciding to stay put. With the average home price being fairly close to the national average and the average rent being just a tad bit higher, finding a home for sale or apartment for rent can be more affordable than many other places in Palm Beach County. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Palm Springs renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.