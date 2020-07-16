Apartment List
Last updated July 16 2020 at 12:56 AM

111 Apartments for rent in Palm Springs, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Palm Springs renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and swe...

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
200 Bonnie Boulevard
200 Bonnie Boulevard, Palm Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
901 sqft
Come to see this bright remodeled 1 bedroom / 1.5 bathroom condo. Spacious master bedroom and living room. The home features tile and laminate wood flooring throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Palm Springs
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
$
4 Units Available
Oakwood
2425 2nd Ave N, Lake Worth, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,735
1252 sqft
Experience an awe-inspiring scenic view and an amazing location just moments from Highway 95 where you can leave the stress of your everyday world behind in your own tropical escape.
Results within 5 miles of Palm Springs
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
17 Units Available
Casa Brera
4725 via Bari, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,310
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,568
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,787
1430 sqft
Located in west Lake Worth and close to Park Vista High School, Casa Brera at Toscan Isles is the destination for those searching for gorgeous one, two or three bedroom homes complete with top of the line kitchens, spacious interiors and endless
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
20 Units Available
East Central Boulevard
Aura Seaside
1400 S Dixie Hwy, Lantana, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,927
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Oceanfront community just 15 minutes from Palm Beach and Boca Raton shopping, dining, and entertainment. One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with great views and gourmet kitchens.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 15 at 06:45 PM
$
12 Units Available
The View at Waters Edge
6175 Reflections Blvd, Lantana, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
388 sqft
Near I-95 and Boynton Town Center. This beach-like resort community features a spacious pool with a sundeck, fitness center, and ample green space. Modern interiors with large windows, wood flooring, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
27 Units Available
Savona Grand
7132 Colony Club Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,425
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1452 sqft
Located within a short drive of I-95 and Highway 812. A stylish community built around a lake. Resident facilities include a tennis court, sauna, and pool. Homes feature a balcony/patio and kitchen appliances.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
8 Units Available
High Ridge
High Ridge Landing
3609 High Ridge Road, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,190
1219 sqft
This stunning community is near Boynton Beach. Resort-style amenities throughout including a yoga studio, pool, and clubhouse. Apartments offer stainless steel appliances, wood cabinetry, and luxury finishes.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 16 at 12:08 AM
22 Units Available
Azalea Village
4200 Community Dr, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,260
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Waterfront complex near Bear Lakes Country Club. Large kitchen with custom cabinets. Granite counters and hardwood floors. Community has tennis and volleyball courts, as well as a car wash area.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
5 Units Available
Seasons704
4970 Haverhill Commons Cir, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,181
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
1036 sqft
Seasons 704 Apartments, in West Palm Beach, Florida, have floor plans you will love with the amenities you crave! Our stylish one and two-bedroom apartments feature in-home washers and dryers, fully-equipped and eat-in kitchens with wood-grain
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
$
12 Units Available
Town Lantana
1001 Watertower way, Lantana, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,501
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,261
1268 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Town Lantana in Lantana. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
6 Units Available
Jefferson Palm Beach
290 Courtney Lakes Circle, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,407
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,283
1385 sqft
This luxury community offers nine-foot ceilings, granite countertops, breakfast bars, and wood-style plank flooring. On-site pool with private cabanas, a fitness center, conference room, and outdoor terrace with a TV.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 16 at 12:35 AM
65 Units Available
Casa Mara
3111 South Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,775
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1149 sqft
Now Pre-Leasing for Fall Occupancy! Your oasis awaits you at CasaMara Luxury Apartments in West Palm Beach. Find yourself on a permanent vacation with unabashed luxury and an ultimate all-inclusive lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
8 Units Available
Downtown West Palm Beach
The Flats at Rosemary Square
720 S Sapodilla Ave, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,660
981 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
1339 sqft
Located in the heart of Rosemary Square, beautiful, renovated apartments.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 16 at 12:14 AM
$
10 Units Available
Gateway Club
3930 Max Pl, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Gateway Club in Boynton Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
East Central Boulevard
1206 S Lake Drive
1206 South Lake Drive, Lantana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1326 sqft
Beautiful 5th floor views of the open intracoastal from this spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with updated kitchen, balcony, counter height bar, elevator access, wood floors, community pool access and boat slip, with much more.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Mango Promenade
316 Wildermere Rd
316 Wildemere Road, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1400 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bath, 1400 ft.

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
1382 Auburn Court
1382 Auburn Court, Boynton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1588 sqft
Beautiful single family home on cul-de-sac with fenced yard in great neighborhood! Cathedral ceilings with large open floor plan, spacious tiled living areas, formal dining room & huge 27 ft covered lenai.

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
7808 Sonoma Springs Cir
7808 Sonoma Springs Circle, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1076 sqft
Pristine & remodeled 2 bedroom/2 bath condo on the 3rd floor with vaulted ceilings. Includes carport and 1 assigned parking space plus guest parking. Completely remodeled. White Cabinets & Granite in Kitchen. Laminate wood Floors.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Flamingo Park
833 Ardmore Road
833 Ardmore Road, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1130 sqft
Completely remodeled in 2017. 3/2.5 or 2/2.5 with den. Impact windows and wood flooring throughout. Fully insulated (electric $125 in summer). High efficiency AC system with smart wiring throughout. Chef kitchen with GE Monogram Natural Gas range.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
5800 Whispering Pine Way
5800 Whispering Pine Way, Greenacres, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful unit on second floor. Great and peaceful 55+ community. Laminate wood floor in dining/living room and bedroom. Nice kitchen w/modern cabinets and backsplash. Laundry room inside w/plenty of closet space. Modern tiled shower.

1 of 18

Last updated July 16 at 12:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Parker Ridge
812 W Lakewood Rd
812 West Lakewood Road, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
975 sqft
This light and bright 3 bed/1 bath home is one of the best deals you will find in West Palm Beach for this price! The bathroom and kitchen have been completely remodeled and feature stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.

1 of 19

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
143 Waterside Drive
143 Waterside Drive, Hypoluxo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1045 sqft
**** AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st 2020 **** Renovated 2 floor 3 bedroom 2 bath apartment in a beautiful gated community with great amenities.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Bryant Park
421 S Lakeside Drive
421 South Lakeside Drive, Lake Worth, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1095 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath end corner unit Directly across from Bryant Park. This Lovely unit has an Updated Kitchen,Wood Flooring,Central Air, Split bedroom and bath plan is Nestled On The South End Of Bryant Park.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Parker Ridge
6915 Lake Avenue
6915 Lake Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
917 sqft
Adorable home with hardwood floors and newly renovated kitchen with new cabinets and counter tops. Kitchen has range, microwave, dishwasher, and refrigerator with ice maker.
City Guide for Palm Springs, FL

When Rep. Ralph Blank Jr. received approval to charter the village of Palm Springs in 1957, that village spanned no more than 700 acres of dairy farm. One year later, he had over 400 homes occupying the land.

Palm Springs has seen growth at breakneck speed. In 2012, the village’s population was just over 20,000. That’s a startling 73.9 percent growth from 2000. People are flocking to this little village in Palm Beach County, and they’re deciding to stay put. With the average home price being fairly close to the national average and the average rent being just a tad bit higher, finding a home for sale or apartment for rent can be more affordable than many other places in Palm Beach County. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Palm Springs, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Palm Springs renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

