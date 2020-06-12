/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:27 AM
224 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Palm Springs, FL
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
10 Units Available
Coronado Springs East
2500 Springdale Blvd, Palm Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
875 sqft
Residents enjoy proximity to Palm Beach International Airport, major highways, and Palm Beach State College. Units feature recent renovations, dishwasher, extra storage, and garbage disposal. Community includes 24-hr maintenance, pool, and dog park.
Last updated June 12 at 09:44am
1 Unit Available
266 Arabian Road
266 Arabian Road, Palm Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1232 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
262 Springdale Circle
262 Springdale Circle, Palm Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1192 sqft
262 Springdale Circle Available 07/13/20 SPRINGDALE HOMES TOWNHOUSES - Beautiful fully remodeled villa. Tile floor, new paint, granite kitchen and bathrooms plus more. Close to schools and shopping. This one wont last. Call Today!! (RLNE5831531)
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
2000 Springdale Boulevard
2000 Springdale Boulevard, Palm Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
839 sqft
Total RENOVATED, Kitchen and Bathrooms with Newer Stainless-steel Appliances, also freshly painted. This unit has a beautiful back yard view and is located less than 2 minutes from the community pool.
Last updated June 12 at 10:48am
1 Unit Available
451 Springdale Circle
451 Springdale Circle, Palm Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1169 sqft
451 Springdale Circle, Palm Springs, FL 33461 - 2 BR 2 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Daniel Gallien, R1S1 Realty, (561) 469-7422. Available from: 06/07/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Village Green
1 Unit Available
500 Village Green Circle W
500 Village Green Circle West, Palm Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
825 sqft
Neat & Clean Ready To Move In. Tiled Floors Throughout. Walk In Closet Plus Extra Storage. Screened Patio. Community Pool, Clubhouse, Shuffleboard, Exercise Room, Social Room, Library. Elevator Building.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
348 Lake Arbor Drive
348 Lake Arbor Drive, Palm Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1232 sqft
Beautiful spacious town-home tastefully furnished with gray, white and neutral tones. Enjoy a renovated kitchen with lots of cabinet space, stainless steel appliances and pendant drop down lights.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Village Green
1 Unit Available
555 Purdy Lane
555 Purdy Lane, Palm Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
837 sqft
READY TO MOVE IN AMAZING PROPERTY , GOOD LOCATION CLOSE TO SUPERMARKET, DOWNTOWN AND MORE.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
484 Springdale Circle
484 Springdale Circle, Palm Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1102 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH VILLA WITH PRIVATE PATIO. NEW FLOORS, BASEBOARDS, WINDOW TREATMENTS, BATHROOMS, KITCHEN, & PAINT. VILLA IS CENTRALLY LOCATED AND COMMUNITY OFFERS TENNIS COURTS AND SWIMMING POOL!!***NO PETS.
Results within 1 mile of Palm Springs
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
35 Units Available
Turtle Cove
888 Cotton Bay Dr W, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,503
1075 sqft
Apartments located near golf course feature large walk-in closets, patio or balcony, and in-unit laundry. Community amenities include modern fitness center and cyber cafe, playground, pool and tennis court.
Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
1 Unit Available
3480 Summer Street - 8001
3480 Summer Street, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1000 sqft
First floor villa with freshly painted walls, washer and dryer and community pool Tttt
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
2347 Waterside Drive
2347 Waterside Drive, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1328 sqft
Nicely updated 2/2.5 Townhome that is close to everything! Kitchen has stainless and granite countertops. Enjoy the huge fenced in patio with extra storage. You won't lack for space in the spacious bedrooms with tons of closet space.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
3817 Victoria Drive
3817 Victoria Drive, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1339 sqft
LOVELY 2 BEDROOM TOWNHOME WITH GREAT PATIO, TILE DOWNSTAIRS, THIS UNIT ALSO HAS IMPACT WINDOWS AND DOORS. ALL MEASUREMENTS ARE APPROXIMATE AND NEED TO BE VERIFIED.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
4429 Melvin Road
4429 Melvin Road, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4429 Melvin Road in Palm Beach County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
4431 Melvin Road
4431 Melvin Road, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4431 Melvin Road in Palm Beach County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
2990 Crosley Drive E
2990 Crosley Drive East, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
895 sqft
Bautifull Villa 55 plus 2 Bedrooms 2 full Baths, enclosed patio with storage, Club House with Beautifull Pool, Gym and Activities, 2 Parking space.
Results within 5 miles of Palm Springs
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
East Central Boulevard
25 Units Available
Aura Seaside
1400 S Dixie Hwy, Lantana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,766
1221 sqft
Oceanfront community just 15 minutes from Palm Beach and Boca Raton shopping, dining, and entertainment. One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with great views and gourmet kitchens.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:47am
4 Units Available
Via Lugano Apartment Homes
1400 Via Lugano Cir, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1203 sqft
Convenient to shopping of Boynton Beach Mall, as well as Delray Beach and the Florida Turnpike. Unit amenities include central A/C and heating, dishwashers and washer/dryer sets. Community offers gym, lake views and detached garages.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:32am
$
8 Units Available
Advenir at La Costa
4101 Mahogany Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1077 sqft
Upscale complex features pool, tennis court, game room, 24-hour gym, bike storage and coffee bar. Units also feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:09am
$
Golden Lakes
8 Units Available
Cottonwood West Palm
7110 Okeechobee Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1185 sqft
This modern, upscale community is just five minutes from Suntrust Park. Each home offers lots of natural light, 24-hour maintenance and modern kitchens. Just 15 minutes from the downtown area.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown West Palm Beach
69 Units Available
Sole at City Center
499 Evernia Street, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,877
1069 sqft
Six options for floor plans, with some featuring an office den. Units feature spacious layouts, high ceilings and lots of bright light. Community has a three-story resident club, fitness studio and rooftop lounge.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown West Palm Beach
22 Units Available
Loftin Place
805 N Olive Ave, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1028 sqft
Close-to-town apartments in sunny West Palm Beach, a stone's throw from the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. Units have granite countertops, hardwood floors and air conditioning. Business center, 24-hour gym and coffee bar.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
17 Units Available
Town Lantana
1001 Watertower way, Lantana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1002 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Town Lantana in Lantana. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
Quantum Park at Boynton Beach
70 Units Available
Quantum Lake Villas
2700 Quantum Lakes Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1438 sqft
Quantum Lake Villas is featuring 80 brand-new 1 and 2 Bedroom Apartments in Boynton Beach. Quantum Lake Villas is nestled within a beautiful nature preserve yet is walking distance to excellent shopping and dining.
